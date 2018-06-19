Catallaxy Exclusive – Australian Broadcasting Corporation has not paid tax for at least 20 years

In an investigative exclusive, it can be reported that the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) has not paid any company tax for at least 20 years.
A deep analysis of the ABC’s 2016-17 audited financial accounts has shown that, despite revenues of over $1.1 billion (Government and own source), not a single cent of tax was paid. But according to the ABC’s Chief Economics Correspondent, Emma Alberici:
And while the Treasurer and Finance Minister warn that Australia’s relatively high headline corporate tax rate means Australia remains uncompetitive and companies will choose to invest in lower taxing countries, the facts don’t bear that out.
Although previous ABC research has shown that Qantas has not paid company tax for 10 years, the ABC has not paid tax for longer than that. Alberici further noted:
A zero corporate tax bill at Qantas has certainly seen one significant wage rise at the company — the chief executive’s. The benefit to workers has been less pronounced.
This is a similar phenomenon at the ABC with it’s chief executive’s salary being at least $0.9 million per annum and its top presenter’s salary being $0.5 million per annum.
When contacted, the Australian Tax Office (ATO) refused to comment on whether there was any investigation of the ABC’s tax payments being undertaken. ATO spokesperson Bob D’Builder said:
The ATO does not comment on such company specific matters. But as a citizen, I enjoy watching ABC shows, especially Peppa Pig. #justsaying.
You can take the rest of the day off, Sparty. You have earned it!
Clearly Sparry needs to go away and work on his Alberscreechinomics.
Love your work, Sparty. Alberici needs to be doorstopped with this bombshell revelation.
Yoda Guthrie.
The Farce is strong, in this one.
Of course they haven’t.
They’re a government department after all.
However getting this out amongst the dumbonomic left is a good move.
Keep attacking.
They are not a government department. If they were a department, the minister could give them instructions.
They are a corporation that happens to be owned by the state. Hence the name – Australian Broadcasting Corporation and not Department of Australian Broadcasting.
The head of the ABC is called the Managing Director and not Secretary or Director General.
Taxes for thee but not for me.
And with over a billion dollars in revenue, this is a disgrace! Emma! EMMA!
Emma?
The billion dollar OPM pig
Potato potarto.
Yes, Spartacus I’m very well aware of what they call themselves, and yet all who work there are paid by taxpayer, public servants.
Picking them up on the issue of a government department calling itself a corporation and then holding them up to their own aggressive stance against other true corporations and companies and the tax they pay is a great thing and I am calling “good job” for again pointing out their left wing hypocrisy.
But a department paid for by taxpayers and full of public servants is a government department to me.
There’s way too many government departments (like councils) calling themselves and registering as corporations and other such diversions allowing them to appear other than tax dependant government departments full of public servants, and more importantly, to engage in shoddy business and money making that would simply be corrupt for a government department.
Which is precisely what they are.
But I am praising you for pointing out that if they want to be a corporation they should be taxed like one.
For example.
A government department has public service pay scales.
A corporation full of public servants can pay what it likes.
That’s one of a thousand reasons for calling them out and I praise you for it.
The ATO is sending me huge bills for taxes I have no idea about.
The ABC pays zero tax.
No tax on receipts of over a billion dollars a year.
