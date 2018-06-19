Catallaxy Exclusive – Australian Broadcasting Corporation has not paid tax for at least 20 years

In an investigative exclusive, it can be reported that the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) has not paid any company tax for at least 20 years.

A deep analysis of the ABC’s 2016-17 audited financial accounts has shown that, despite revenues of over $1.1 billion (Government and own source), not a single cent of tax was paid. But according to the ABC’s Chief Economics Correspondent, Emma Alberici:

And while the Treasurer and Finance Minister warn that Australia’s relatively high headline corporate tax rate means Australia remains uncompetitive and companies will choose to invest in lower taxing countries, the facts don’t bear that out.

Although previous ABC research has shown that Qantas has not paid company tax for 10 years, the ABC has not paid tax for longer than that. Alberici further noted:

A zero corporate tax bill at Qantas has certainly seen one significant wage rise at the company — the chief executive’s. The benefit to workers has been less pronounced.

This is a similar phenomenon at the ABC with it’s chief executive’s salary being at least $0.9 million per annum and its top presenter’s salary being $0.5 million per annum.

When contacted, the Australian Tax Office (ATO) refused to comment on whether there was any investigation of the ABC’s tax payments being undertaken. ATO spokesperson Bob D’Builder said:

The ATO does not comment on such company specific matters. But as a citizen, I enjoy watching ABC shows, especially Peppa Pig. #justsaying.

