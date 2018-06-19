Green side up

Ontario was once the wealthiest province in Canada, back when I used to live there, but no more. It is in the process of proving that while there may be much ruin in a great nation, eventually you really can ruin the place if you work at it long enough and hard enough. Australia is apparently going to go down that same path: Dual threat to energy guarantee from ALP and conservatives. Here then is a cautionary tale proving there are some people for whom no level of ruin is ever enough: $312 Billion: Green Energy Makes Ontario the Most Debt-Ridden Province on Earth. Not long, worth your time, and here is something to get you started.
A major issue has been crippling energy and environmental policies. It began when, in 1992, then-premier Bob Rae appointed businessman and former UN Under-Secretary-General Maurice Strong to be chairman of Ontario Hydro. At the time, Ontario was a prosperous, economically sound province. Strong changed that when he applied the energy and environmental policies he proposed for the entire world. In 1992, he introduced them through his creation of the United Nations Environmental Program (UNEP) and the conference he chaired in Rio de Janeiro.
At the conference, Strong introduced his creation of Agenda 21, a global energy and environment policy of world-shattering implications, and got it ratified. It was at the same conference that world leaders signed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The UNFCCC set the ground rules for the UN’s climate science body, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). In Article 1 of the UNFCCC treaty, it specified:
“Climate change” means a change of climate which is attributed directly or indirectly to human activity that alters the composition of the global atmosphere and which is in addition to natural climate variability observed over considerable time periods.
It is a definition that predetermines the outcome of the IPCC’s work. You cannot isolate human causes of climate change without knowledge and understanding of natural changes and mechanisms. The fact that we cannot forecast the weather beyond 72 hours demonstrates how little we understand about natural climate change and its causes. Accurate forecasts require accurate science, and yet the science is still highly immature.
To further his anti-development agenda, Strong needed “science” to isolate and prove that increasing carbon dioxide emissions from industrial activity, a natural outcome of increasing production, would cause runaway global warming. Once the science was determined, the bureaucracies of national weather offices such as Environment Canada (EC) could push policies to cripple energy production, industry, and development. It is not coincidental that Gordon McBean, later assistant deputy minister of EC, chaired the founding meeting of the IPCC in 1985. Other countries and regions were slow to adopt these principles, but in Ontario, Strong was able to use his position at Ontario Hydro to implement with impunity the crippling policies he orchestrated in Rio.
You’ll never guess what happened next.
Might mention that the title is from a Canadian joke about the instructions you have to give to environmentalists who are laying sod for a new lawn.
How, in the name of all that is good and holy, do you get this through to politicians who seem bent on following the dictates of Maurice Strong (Even if most of them would not know him or his objectives from a bar of soap)?
The only party with stated objections to the direction being taken by the major parties is the Australian Conservatives and they have little chance of forming an effective blocking unit in the senate. And likely, by the time they are able to do anything it will be, as in Ontario’s case, when the situation is almost irretrievable.
Why should you need to put the green side up? Maybe the biota on the other side should be given a fair go! We should stamp out greenophilia wherever we find it!
Holy cow that is a crippling level of debt.
23k per Ontarian (13.6 mn). This is not per worker.
Per worker (7.2 mn), the figure is 44.4k per Ontarian.
Canada has 1.4 trillion in debt and Federally has a debt to GDP ratio of at least 77%.
(The interventionist response to/excuse to have a lack of restraint since the GFC in the G7/OECD is going to lead to a devastating debt-fuelled recession. It will be absolutely brutal.)
Anyone who looks at the natural changes can easily see that about 0.3 C of the 0.74 C* rise last century was due to the natural ~60 year cycle in the oceans, which is now reversing course. Another 0.3 C or so is due to the effect of the Sun on cloud cover. Solar activity is also falling, which is why there has been no global temperature increase this century in the satellite data.
Remove 0.6 C out of the 0.74 C and you have only a fifth remaining due to CO2 and everything else. That is why the empirical climate sensitivity is about 0.7 C/doubling not the 3.5 C/doubling that the IPCC assumes. Therefore CO2 is almost entirely harmless.
The IPCC doesn’t include these natural components in their models, which is why they run hot. If they ever did so the climate scam would end, and the money would dry up.
Australia therefore should cease this catastrophic destruction of the energy grid immediately, before more people are harmed by insanely high electricity prices.
* 0.74 C is the IPCC figure from their AR4 report.
Is this a laissez faire Frog attitude?
our figures are bad as well:
GDP 1991 = 0.45 T
GDP 2018= 1.8 t
total debt:
1991 = 0.8 T
2018 = 6.8 T
Under the tutelage of Pierre Elliot Trudeau, Canada’s national debt snowballed. Then, after several years with the sane in charge, surpluses were gradually eroding that monstrous debt.
Then the voters put another Trudeau at the helm, and now it is out of all proportion.
Interestingly, rapid pulses in sea level rise appear to have a duration c. 120 years.
It’s enough to make you so sad, your eyebrows will fall off your face.
The fact that all of these cretins are living in fat city rather than been hurled into the ether via the cargo door on a Chinook illustrates how far down the road to serfdom we are. These people are clearly our enemy, and a re rewarded for their sabotage.
Uncle.
How does one get this message through to the people who can do something about it?
This is what concerns me about those who think Australia needs a hard dose of Shortenomics. Nothing is enough for the left so if it doesn’t work try harder with more OPM. See Venezuela and now Ontario.
The late premier of Ontario was an anglo-saxon lesbian socialist. A watermelon.
And yes, there is a great deal wrong with that on ALL levels!