Said it before. Will say it again.

Spartacus has said it before and Spartacus will say it again. Kevin Williamson is a fantastic writer and analyst.

For those unfamiliar with his recent history, Williamson was a long time writer for National Review and was poached by The Atlantic Magazine. After 1 article for the Atlantic Magazine and a lefty revolt and hissy fit that would put ANU students and academics to shame, Williamson was fired. And for what? Officially because of something he said in jest in a podcast some 6-12 months earlier. Unofficially, because the lefty media likes every kind of diversity except view point diversity.

Williamson has now returned to write for the National Review, although sadly less frequently, and his latest contribution is called Asymmetrical Capitalism. Please, please read it. In it, Williamson writes about an issue dear to Spartacus’ heart; that the debate should not be about (re)regulation or deregulation, but right-regulation:

Consumer regulation based on the power of exit rather than on the power of mandate will tend to help markets function rather than push private-sector service providers gradually in the direction of regulated quasi-public utilities — and nobody much loves their utility company, either.

Just read it.

