The ABC generates $1 billion in value

Michelle Guthrie hit back – strongly according to some media sources – against ABC critics in a speech today.
For those who prefer an abacus-type approach to this debate, I have some fresh information. How do you put a price on the value of the ABC? In pursuit of that answer, the ABC has commissioned Deloitte Access Economics to do some research. Their report is still being compiled and will be released next month. The early findings are interesting. They show that the ABC contributed more than $1 billion to the Australian economy in the last financial year – on a par with the public investment in the organisation. Far from being a drain on the public purse, the audience, community and economic value stemming from ABC activity is a real and tangible benefit.
The takeaway message?
… the ABC contributed more than $1 billion to the Australian economy in the last financial year …
Sounds good, except … as Michelle Guthrie acknowledges that’s just about how much the ABC receives from taxpayers.
Then there are deadweight losses of taxation – if the ABC gets $1 billion to spend and generates $1 billion of economic activity then the ABC is losing the value of the deadweight losses.
Ouch.
I suspect Ms Guthrie thought this information would bolster her case. But no. That is even before we consider any crowding out effects.
Then she cited some statistics.
And the facts show Australians overwhelmingly value the outcome of this foresight: 82% of Australians look to the ABC as their trusted source of information; 78% cite the ABC as an important contributor to our national identity; and critically, 77% of Australians think a healthy ABC is essential for Australia’s future.
That regard is a precious commodity at a time when trust in our institutions is so rare.
Chris Berg and I collected some statistics from various issues of the ABC annual report.
This is how Chris and I interpret that table:
The ABC’s satisfaction indicators are very impressive. A selection of those indicators are shown in table 1. Eighty-six per cent of Australians value the ABC. Seventy-seven per cent think it is balanced and even handed. Seventy-eight per cent think ABC television provides quality programming.
This rosy picture is complicated by the fact that the ABC television only had a 17.6 per cent share of the primetime 5-city metro market in 2015-16. Indeed, there is a huge gap between the number of people who claim to value the ABC, and those people who actually consume its services. It is also noteworthy that more people in the metro areas consume ABC radio than primetime television and the percentage of people who believe that the ABC provides quality radio programming is much lower (63 per cent) than those who believe the ABC provides quality television programming (78 per cent). It appears that the more people know about the ABC the less they value it.
This kind of result is not necessarily surprising – it is very likely that Australians have been socialised into believing that the ABC provides a quality service as opposed to having actually experienced that quality through their own viewing or listening.
It is true that the ABC has higher market share in regional areas than it does in metropolitan areas – yet even there the gap between what people say about the ABC and their actual consumption of ABC services is large. Unfortunately the ABC do not appear to publish market share data for their regional radio services. It is one thing to be assured by politicians that the ABC provides valuable services to the community but it would be even more reassuring to see the actual data supporting that claim.
Michelle Guthrie very kindly referred to Chris and me in her speech – and our book. So if you haven’t already done so, please order your copy – it has caused a lot of trouble for the ABC.
Update: Almost forgot this statistic:
Deloitte calculates that the ABC is helping to sustain more than 6000 full-time equivalent jobs across the economy.
So that is ($1,000,000,000/6000) $166,666.67 per job.
If instead we paid off $1 billion of debt we’d put $1,040 million into the economy because we’d’ve saved on interest. Why are we running a Green-Left sheltered workshop on borrowed money?
I find it fascinating that a body with “no more fat to cut” finds the self indulgent funds to hire Deloitte Access Economics to say how wonderful they are. Given that the report won’t be finished for another month it has obviously taken a deal of effort and money to compile. Surely that money must have been fat?
The comrades are always rabbitting away about “abc comedy” a true oxymoron It’s invisible if you aren’t a leftoids ,but finally Guthrie tops the bill ,now that is comedy , 73 percent of 17 per cent ? The real figures ,three quarters of less than one in five sounds about right . Re introduce licences to get the abc ,the supporters pay for it , those not connected pay nothing . Then again they are lefties and lefties never use their own money ,the saddest guy is a guy rattling a charity tin at a socialist taxfunded convention , pauvre garçon !
I wonder if the people they polled for those statistics were the same people that make up the weekly Q&A audiences…
the ABC contributed more than $1 billion to the Australian economy in the last financial year
78% cite the ABC as an important contributor to our national identity;
So the ABC is a “cultural” equivalent to the NHS?
Keeping hearing about these ABC satisfaction surveys, but the actual reports, numbers, methodology etc are very hard to find. Are these surveys done by ther Australia Institute. If so, would explain a lot.
Yes, considering how political and picked apart this be, it will be interesting how careful Deloitte will have to on which approach will generate more future revenue, a suck up job, or something delivered without fear or favour.
Ask the live cattle trade industry how much the ABC contributes to the economy, or the greyhound racing community, or the mining industry or anyone who isn’t a cultural Marxist comrade and has been the subject of an ABC ‘expose’.
Those audience statistics do not represent a cross-section of the population, they would represent one demographic, upper-middle-class left-oriented public service types who would utilise no other network.
So approving of the ABC is a ‘positional good’ – like hating pedophilia. Because it makes people feel like they are ‘cultured’ to approve of it.
Even if they haven’t watched it in ten years.
So that is ($1,000,000,000/6000) $166,666.67 per job.
If the ABC did not exist, I doubt that Australia would have ended up with the energy policy debacle that we have now. And that will ending up costing us everything.
gave up watching ABC progressively over the last 15 years; was it them going further down the gurgler or me growing up more?
The news, current affairs, and that joke show (Q&A) were really a risk as i often felt like throwing a chair at the TV. I’d prefer news, not opinion…and opinion from one predictable viewpoint; not longer informative to me at all
Oh my goodness, they should hire me to do the report. I know upon which side my bread is buttered. So, ABC, I can prove by sophisticated accounting techniques that the ABC adds value to the tune of 15 billion trillion dollars. I can show that without the ABC the entire world economy will collapse the very next day and remain frozen for a hundred thousand years. And that’s just the start. Without the ABC we will have climate change, capitalism, a meritocracy, oh and a thousand other evils.
Let’s face it – the vast majority of the public (across all adult age groups & across all socio-economic groups) simply do not watch the ABC.
That leaves a minority cross section who belatedly watch the ABC hoping to find content that is intellectually stimulating, informative and has a diverse approach. I have been part of that minority cross section.
But it has been years since I have encountered content/approach that reflects my interests and opinions. I am hardly alone in that conviction.
How, then, can any fair analysis of the continuing relevance of the ABC conclude that it reflects the majority of Australian????
For heavens sake, Sinc and Co. Go for the jugular. Strangle the smelly rotten corpse.
It would be interesting to run a Survey Monkey on the ABC. Perhaps Tim Blair could run one. I reckon the results would be rather different than those claimed by Guthrie.
Once they started making up stories about the Navy burning asylum seekers and engineered stories to upset the Indons, you know the ABC is not up to much good. Mark Scott seemed quite proud of that episode. He was earning near a million dollars, too, and worked against the interests of national security.
I don’t know what this Ms Guthrie is like but she seems to care genuinely about the future of the ABC as that is her job, whereas I think Mark Scott let the staff be activists and seemed determined to bring down conservative governments. He seemed protected by various high placed individuals.
Mr Turnbull was communications minister and said zilch at that time, as I remember.
Sending ‘pucker-lips’ Fergusson and her entourage on a junket to Washington DC, so Australia’s state-funded broadcaster could televise partisan agitprop against an elected US President; that must have really contributed to the economy.
I was amazed how quickly Turnbull and Shorten found their way to the vigil for the lass who was murdered.
Cynical but I can’t help but think it was to be seen as compassionate, with a gentle glow of candlelight around their sad faces.
It reminded me of Julie Bishop and T. Plibersek at the vigil for the drug dealers facing execution. Once the chaps were killed, we never heard about it anymore. Ever. All gone, no sad faces anymore. I think the boys Turnbull and Shorten wanted to be like the girls, in flattering candlelight and looking so compassionate.
I saw the article and thought, OK let’s see what reforms she’s going to announce; but no, resistance was futile, her mind was absorbed into the hive long ago.
Every point she made was absolutely the opposite to what is patently obvious to everyone else.
$1 billion of ‘value’, pure Keynesian bullshit.
I don’t get it. How did they contribute to the economy?
Does that mean a dole bludger contributes $15,000 to the Australian economy? Is that the point?
They show that the ABC contributed more than $1 billion to the Australian economy in the last financial year
Obviously shutting down the Cattle live export trade was revenue neutral, as with their fierce advocacy for tree clearing bans to say nothing of the cost of their more than fierce promotion of Carbon taxes and denigration of anyone that lives outside of a cave.
The cost of social engineering by the ABC, propagandized in their own socialist image, is not and never will be a positive contribution to a market economy, to freedom or to liberty or to anyone who values property.
It should be added that lefties think Michelle Guthrie is a right winger and a Murdoch stooge
Ms Guthrie is being a wee bit clever. In Economics 101 I was taught that government spending contributes to GDP (Y=C+I+G and all that). On that basis of course the $1 billion per annum of taxpayers money to fund the ABC ‘creates’ an equal increase in our GDP). So what? GDP is just an algebraic expression that an economist created to indoctrinate students in a particular economic paradigm. It doesn’t indicate ‘value’ or useful outputs in any meaningful way, just financial expenditure. Obviously ms G doesn’t understand economics, but she does understand propaganda.
“the ABC contributed more than $1 billion to the Australian economy”
How does one contribute to an economy?
