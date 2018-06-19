Which Kerry Schott quote would you prefer?

Kerry Schott is the chair of the Energy Security Board, yet another bureaucratic entity governing the National Electricity Market (sic).
She is the one who has come up with the details of the deeply misconceived National Energy Guarantee that just provides an ongoing free kick to the renewable energy sector.
But she clearly needs to pretend to change her tune when it suits. Just pick your preferred quote.
I can assure you that, unless there’s a change of technology, there would be absolutely no way that anybody would be financing a new coal-fired generation plant. So, people might want to see them go faster, but they’re going anyway.
or
All the guarantee does is ensure that there is sufficient power for all customers when and where they need it. The NEG is the best chance in over a decade of climate policy instability to provide a reliable and lower cost energy system. Surely we have all had enough of escalating prices and low investment in reliable dispatchable power?
Let’s get real here: there won’t be any investment in reliable dispatchable power under the NEG – maybe a bit of expensive gas peaking, but that’s it.
And what’s this about climate policy instability? We have had the RET (since 2001), so what’s she on about? It has achieved precisely what was intended – an avalanche of investment in unreliable renewable energy, driven out coal fired power and prices have massively escalated. What’s not to love, Kerry – you want more of it.
For the government – it is a clear case of WRONG WAY, GO BACK.
Well, the CSIRO is working furiously on a solution to this insurmountable problem: http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-06-19/csiro-calls-for-citizen-scientists-to-forecast-energy-usage/9869116.
Another Schott at policy. No change. Political climate getting warmer?
Spinning away with hyperbole… when we need more spinning capacity on the grid, obviously.
Politicians, bureaucrats and renewable energy zealots keep digging an even deeper hole.
The sooner we have major blackouts. the better.
Makes you really want to cry. Three self serving, self satisfied individuals iin that picture with absolutley no idea that they are destroying a nation.
I would like to know why we can’t have a new clean coal power station or two. are we now so ruled by the communists that we can no longer look ahead for stability for our nation. Sounds like the group think of the green/left/commos has really taken root in our society. No choices, just follow like lemmings….over the cliff.
Renewables are failing all over the world, but Australia has to go down with the sinking ship. Our trifling emissions scarcely even register yet we are at the front of this grossly money wasting, but money grubbing big green monster.
re: bemused at 10:15 am,
Just like the good old days, some of our senior citizens may be getting that déjà vu feeling all over again.
The nation’s peak science agency is recruiting “citizen scientists” to map the way households use energy and ultimately help cut power bills …
Hey, why doesn’t everyone have a kerosene powered generator and a bank of batteries and we could run our houses on 12V?
Like we bloody well used to 100 years ago.
I hate Communist.
I hate paying their wages.
I hate their stupid ideas.
I hate suffering the consequences of their stupid ideas.
Or this: http://catallaxyfiles.com/2017/06/23/dead-wood-in-sydney-stop-pensioners-gathering-dead-wood/
+1
Kero fridges here we come… again.
They can stick their Envireligion up their collective quoits.
The government have done a great job so far. I’m sure more government intervention is the answer.
Government: ‘If it doesn’t work, just try again.’
If Ms Schott was consistent she’d be advocating the immediate construction of at least two large emissions-free nuclear power plants.
Since she isn’t doing that she is a hypocrite.
And that is even if you assume there is any actual global warming. Which there hasn’t been this century. That is because empirical climate sensitivity is much lower than the climate activists say. I won’t repeat the scientific argument as I’ve just posted it under Steve’s latest article here.
If you actually look at the climate data, as I have been doing in detail for the last decade, you will see no justification for even closing coal fired power plants. Therefore the real answer should be to build new ones. They are harmless, and provide the cheapest dispatchable power.
Good job Libs, appointing a Glebe Greenie Granny to run our energy policy. No surprise then that we’ve had such amazing brain farts as BYO energy dictats to industry and ordering retailers to lower their prices.
The electricity to the offices and homes of every pollie and Canberra public servant should be shut off today until they signoff on 3 new coal powered stations and scrap the RET.
Every day confirms that all politicians areabsolutely useless, and I mean ALL.
President Trump is a success in spite of the career pollies ,and the voters are weeding them out ,how many republican pollies who have bludge don the taxpayer for years are resigning before the voters throw them out and investigations begin . I would love to head an investigative body with plenary powers ,totally independent of government . My first move would be to double and triple up in existing jail cells to prepare for the rush. Politicians ,government employees ,union gangsters ,carpetbaggers and even a few judges and lawtradespersons, the convicted I sent to jail would be kept separate from the honest criminals ,jail time is enough for them without inflicting the left scum on the poor buggers definately cruel and un natural punishment that .Lots of pollies would go down in history under crimes of the century ,the law trade would of course be kept right out of my tribunal , except of course as accused criminals. I would love my work and recruit staff from Catallaxy of course ,trustworthy people.
https://www.araratadvertiser.com.au/story/5474418/ararats-turbines-celebrated-on-global-wind-day-video/?cs=1516
International wind day sees all dedicated Stalinists chanting that the workers flag is deepest red, in front of windmills.
Comrades.
The money Schott?
…unless there’s a change of technology, there would be absolutely no way that anybody would be financing a new coal-fired generation plant.
Meanwhile, Japan is building 45 new HELE generators to be fueled with our coal.
So perhaps it’s not a question of technology but government intervention in our market?
Just a thought, Kerry.
Looks like a Chief Librarian in charge of the Grid, what could go wrong?
And restarting 9 nuclear reactors