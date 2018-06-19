Which Kerry Schott quote would you prefer?

Kerry Schott is the chair of the Energy Security Board, yet another bureaucratic entity governing the National Electricity Market (sic).

She is the one who has come up with the details of the deeply misconceived National Energy Guarantee that just provides an ongoing free kick to the renewable energy sector.

But she clearly needs to pretend to change her tune when it suits. Just pick your preferred quote.

I can assure you that, unless there’s a change of technology, there would be absolutely no way that anybody would be financing a new coal-fired generation plant. So, people might want to see them go faster, but they’re going anyway. or All the guarantee does is ensure that there is sufficient power for all customers when and where they need it. The NEG is the best chance in over a decade of climate policy instability to provide a reliable and lower cost energy system. Surely we have all had enough of escalating prices and low investment in reliable dispatchable power?

Let’s get real here: there won’t be any investment in reliable dispatchable power under the NEG – maybe a bit of expensive gas peaking, but that’s it.

And what’s this about climate policy instability? We have had the RET (since 2001), so what’s she on about? It has achieved precisely what was intended – an avalanche of investment in unreliable renewable energy, driven out coal fired power and prices have massively escalated. What’s not to love, Kerry – you want more of it.

For the government – it is a clear case of WRONG WAY, GO BACK.