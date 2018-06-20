Unfortunately behind a paywall but sent to me by my moronic former mate who now breathes the air in Silicon Valley and drives three Mercedes and a Porsche. The article is also from the Financial Times in the UK which, as we know, is a model to us all.
Australia’s pitiless migrant policy no model for the EU
Matteo Salvini, Italy’s interior minister, has provoked outrage across Europe with his refusal to let the Aquarius, a rescue ship carrying hundreds of migrants, dock in an Italian port. The Spanish government has had to step in to give the boat a safe harbour.
Mr Salvini’s move has been described as unprecedented. But for watchers of Australian politics, it is alarmingly familiar. During a tumultuous Australian election in 2001, a Norwegian freighter, the MV Tampa, rescued more than 400 distressed asylum seekers in international waters. John Howard, the then prime minister, refused the captain permission to enter Australian waters, and ordered special forces to seize the vessel when he did so anyway.
The “Tampa affair” stands out as a moment when Canberra explicitly adopted the view that Australia could no longer afford to observe humanitarian norms. Within a few months, the first elements of the Pacific solution, which involved forcing boats back to Indonesia and detaining asylum seekers in Nauru, an island nation 750 miles offshore, were in place.
There are worrying signs — beyond the eerie Aquarius-Tampa parallel — that the EU is heading down a similar path. Last year, Emmanuel Macron, the French president, floated the idea of keeping migrants away from Europe by creating “hotspots” to handle asylum requests in north Africa. The German interior ministry has also mooted the advantages of eliminating “the prospect of reaching the European coast”.
The temptations of such a policy for European politicians are clear. A steady stream of refugees to Europe has fed the rise of populist parties, including Mr Salvini’s League and Alternative for Germany. Meanwhile, Australia’s policy has largely achieved its objective: to “stop the boats”. European leaders are drawn to the humanitarian defence for this hardline approach: that stopping the boats means fewer drownings.
They should resist. Australia’s refugee policy has become notorious for its brutality. The Nauru detention centre has seen hunger strikes, suicides and hundreds of accusations of abuse. A separate centre on Manus Island last year had its water and power cut off. Amnesty International has called the policy a “human rights catastrophe”.
Few in the EU would defend the extreme brutality of Australia’s system — but in 2001 not many Australians would have either. The logic of deterrence naturally escalates: Australia introduced mandatory detention of “unlawful non-citizens” in 1992 and, ever since, has been gradually stepping up the degree of hostility needed to, in the words of several past and present immigration ministers, “take the sugar off the table”.
Escalation can happen for two reasons. The welfare of refugees receives less attention when they are processed offshore, far from the eyes of journalists or the public. When abuses are noticed, they are defended as life-saving deterrence. In 2015, then-prime minister Tony Abbott called a report highlighting abuses of children in offshore detention “a transparent stitch-up”. A few months later he said he would not “succumb to the cries of the human rights lawyers”.
The turning back of the Aquarius could have several consequences. It might reinvigorate EU efforts to share the burden of processing refugees and address Italian and Greek complaints about how much they have borne alone. It could also spur a serious attempt at a regional solution, working with North African states.
The other, darker scenario is that Europe will opt for an Australian solution, turning back boats and warehousing refugees in poorer neighbouring countries. Mr Salvini’s rhetoric is prompting outrage, but it is the plans of the EU’s more high-minded leaders that pose the real threat to the bloc’s self-image as a human rights champion.
Hey you lot at the UK Financial Times!…….Go fvck yourselves.
The Centrelink seekers on Tampa were being returned to their port of origin in Indonesia, as per custom, convention and Law of the Sea. The criminals hijacked the ship. The ring leaders should have been tried and when found guilty taken to a place of execution and hanged the neck until dead. Their corpses should then have been hung in chains at the water mark until the tide had washed over them three times. The kind of ‘international norms’ which we have forgotten.
The criminals hijacked the ship.
They then threatened physical harm & by definition are Pirates and should have been prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.
A separate centre on Manus Island last year had its water and power cut off
After the facility had been closed and all the residents rehoused.
The lies continue unabated.
Possibly the single greatest response since “sod off swampy”.
If you only watch one video today make it this 1 minute long one of pure winning
I love the sound of international and UN condemnation of Australia. Unfortunately we don’t hear enough of it with Waffleworth’s Lieborals in charge.
Australia should be ostrichised , to ostrichise ,to bury ones head in bullshit so you can ignore the truth . Refusing to let unwanted people into the country and giving them and all their wives and hordes of kids taxpayer funded welfare ,to keep them in the manner they would like to become accustomed to,the welfare will supplement the cash jobs they do .
And somehow fails to notice the 17,000-odd refugees and humanitarian intake Australia accepts each year and immediately awards the status of Permanant Resident (without the waiting period required by say, skilled migrants) thus entitling the poor sods to the generous Australian welfare system.
Would that be the MV Aquarius, the MSF tub which rendezvoused with people smugglers, 40nm off the African coast?
The picture at the head the FT (UK) article is from Manus Island first published in 2014.
There are no children in detention on Manus, the detention centre was closed in 2017.
85 of the 500 Men on Manus have been accepted by US.
Manus Island detainees have received a total of $70m compensation.
Remember in 2001 we were an international pariah for the Tampa etc?
While that furore was happening, my father happened to be at a dinner where he was sitting next to the London Telegraph’s head of European reporting. My father asked what people in Britain and Europe thought of Howard’s immigration policies. He was told that few of them knew about it, but the overwhelming majority of the ones who did wished Europe would do the same.
I’m no more worried by this FT rant than by ABC/Fairfax cant-ridden hysteria.
Hard times breed strong men, strong men breed good times, good times breed weak men, weak men breed hard times… rinse and repeat…
Hmm. Maybe it’s low expectations on my part (okay, no maybe about it) but Macron isn’t turning out to be as bad as I thought.
Just send them all back to their homelands.
According to the left, these are not shitholes.
Many are in fact left wing dictatorships, that should keep the left happy.
Marcus Macron is under extreme pressure from the Frexit lovers and from the National Rally and anti immigration true French people ,the “extreme racist right “as the communist fascist racist left call us . Marine le Pen and like minded French are a force to be reckoned with ,and not to be ignored if he wants his masters of the Fourth Reich (“EU ) to let him keep his job ,and he doesn’t want to let his Mum ,sorry Wife down .
“provoked outrage across Europe ”
With everyone except voters.
Yeah, when somebody stops hundreds of thousands of invaders and r-apists from entering your country, it’s “eerie.”
What a cock head.
Plus: nobody cares. People are sick and tired of their cultures and nations being wrecked by Mohammedan apes.
I’m sure old mate can sponsor a whole raft of primitive savages to move into his gaff and assuage his guilt. Otherwise he can blow me.