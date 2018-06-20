Catallaxy Exclusive – ABC and Sydney Uni to offer Emma-nomics Degree

In exclusive and breaking news, it can be reported that the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) will establish a new foundation, the Ultimo Centre for Intellectual Vapidity (UCIV). The ABC will seed the UCIV with an initial $20 million from savings from the axing of Peppa Pig programs.

UCIV’s first investment will be to establish the School of Emma-nomics within the University of Sydney (USyd). The School of Emma-nomics will be housed within the USyd Department of Italian Studies with the object to teach students about contemporary leftist economics and mathematics. Courses such as calculating company income tax on revenue from an indigenous perspective will be offered, as will courses on how to win a debate by calling your opponent dog f**cker, Nazi and terrorist.

UCIV will fund academics and scholarships for this program. However, to avoid using the gender loaded title of Bachelor ascribed to most undergraduate academic degrees, the award for graduates of this program will be know as the Special Paper Epi Walkley (SPEW).

The inaugural head of the USyd School of Emma-nomics will be Professor Emma Alberici who has been seconded from the ABC. Professor Alberici said:

In 2001 I was a @walkleys finalist for a story on tax minimisation #justsaying. I am thus well qualified to teach and speak on Emma-nomics.

Professor Peter Van Onselen will also be delivering courses on journalism and politics.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus

Subscribe to the Sparta-Blog at eyamspartacus.wordpress.com