Dumb as Bucks

Language is a organic thing. Words evolve and words disappear, and they disappear from the lack of use. So it is important for all of us, that when certain words that used to be often used start disappearing, that we all join together to keep them alive. This is part of the reason for this post.
Yesterday, the NSW Government delivered its 2018-19 budget showing a $3.9 billion surplus. For those who live outside NSW, a surplus (pronounced sur-pluhs, -pluh s) is when the Government plans to spend less money than it collects. A novel concept for most Australian, but as shown in NSW, it is more than a theoretical possibility.
Any Canberra residents out there reading this, please repeat after Spartacus:
- sur-pluhs, -pluh s
- sur-pluhs, -pluh s
- sur-pluhs, -pluh s
Not surprisingly, the NSW Treasurer, Dominic Perrottet has been out selling and promoting the budget.
Spartacus has not be following particularly closely where the Treasurer has been, but one imagines that he needs to speak to informed and ill-informed citizens. And on the theme of the ill-informed, Treasurer Perrottet popped in for a chat with the geniuses, the Apostles of Emma-nomics at the ABC.
Interviewed this morning by the leading minds of Wendy Harmer and Robbie Buck, came the following observation from Buck:
The Treasurer Dominic Perrottet is with us this morning. Of course he handed down the state budget yesterday. There was a lot of money being thrown around, although not a great deal of money it appears being thrown it into climate change relief.
Yes. You read that correctly. The ABC “journalist”, whose salary is paid by the tax payers, observed that there was not a lot of money thrown into climate change relief as part of the NSW budget. Buck then followed with the following quality question:
Can I ask you straight up, do you believe in climate change?
Without transcribing Perrottet’s exact words, he basically said he believed in the science and that as a (conservative) Government, we should be focusing on the outcomes.
Outcomes. How do you like that? An Australian politician who is more interest in outcomes and results than throwing money about. Is Perrottet the only Treasurer in Australia who no only knows what an outcome is, but is prepared to say that is his focus. Not spending. Not sloganeering. Results. How novel. But then the zinger from Wendy Harmer in response:
Buy why haven’t you spent the money?
ABC journalism and Emma-nomics par-excellence. Outcomes and results = la la la.
SPEND THE MONEY. Just SPEND THE MONEY.
But whose money? Other people’s money of course. As Margaret Thatcher said:
The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money.
Wendy and Robbie. Dumb as Bucks!
Don’t laugh, you’re paying for it.
The ABC has been emboldened by the unequivocal support of this suicidal government. Now watch the lunatics take over the asylum completely. It’ll be a “f###wit free-for-all” where no claim or inquiry will be questioned, no standards applied, and no responsibility taken.
Climate change relief?
Nuclear power and reverse cycle air conditioning.
What is the carbon footprint of the ABC, anyone?
Excellent question Roger… but whatever it is, it’s WAY too bloody big. Shut it down, sell it off, and reap the Climate Change rewards.
a valid question is: why collect more than you need to spend?
To pay down prior debt.
There are areas of NSW suffering a serious 12 – 18 month drought.
Trust the ABC kiddies to attribute that to (scary music) Climate Change™.
Those gem-like quotes from the interview with Perrotet sum-up so well the biggest problem with the ABC – it is a non-stop, relentless crusade for an ever larger, more intrusive and more expensive public sector.
The idea that an organisation which constantly pushes the same line, and never, with any seriousness, questions the fiscal sustainability of the Australian public sector – particularly in the globalised world which the ABC just lerves – makes a mockery of the indignation which we get from the ABC at the suggestion it is not balanced.
As to the “Can I ask you straight up, do you believe in climate change?” question, we now have our very own Spanish Inquisition, but without the intended humour of the Monty Python version.
I’m waiting for them to come out with negative surplus instead of deficit.
Why not? they can have negative growth.
The alpbc are similar to the NSW government and its surplus,according to Guthrie the comrades “generate “a billion a year ,with the 1.2 billion from the long suffering taxpayer that’s 2.2 billion a year ,on the swan accounting method ,why are they worrying about minor cuts by the turnbull alp government ?
Our options in the next election are alp or gangrene ,with a choice of two alp groups the turnbull left left left globalites or the shortass Union mafia left left left globalists , the communist globalist fascist gangrenes are not an option talk about Hobson’s choice !
The answer should be:
Yes, I believe that climate change is crap!!!!!!!!!!!!
The only valid answer is, because it isn’t my money and it isn’t the role of any government to offer people relief from bad weather. If you feel the need to build something, then build a dam.
Paying down debt is a fine idea, especially in this era where debts are dangerously high and interest rates are guaranteed to rise (only a matter of how rapidly they do rise).
Current payroll tax rate in NSW is 5.45% they could nicely trim that down to 5% and perhaps reduce the stamp duty a little bit. Would be a nice gesture.
As to the “Can I ask you straight up, do you believe in climate change?
The answer should be “there is absolutely undoubtedly such a thing as climate and absolutely undoubtedly it does change”.
Make them say exactly what they mean by “climate change”. Then hold them to it. Most of the half-wits wouldn’t be able to articulate what they mean anyway.
A budget surplus is a bad idea. It just encourages more spending.
The government should deliver a balanced budget with revenue exactly the same as expenditure.
Just wait, there will be people lining up to spend the $3.9 billion on their pet causes.
The payroll tax threshold was increased as part of this budget so small business in NSW does get some relief.
Agree on the need for broader tax decreases, though.
Correct. But this result was buoyed by one off events.
How much of the budget is reliant on fines?
If every citizen obeyed the rules would they have a surplus?
Of course not.
However, I suspect she earns quite a bit more.