Dumb as Bucks

Language is a organic thing. Words evolve and words disappear, and they disappear from the lack of use. So it is important for all of us, that when certain words that used to be often used start disappearing, that we all join together to keep them alive. This is part of the reason for this post.

Yesterday, the NSW Government delivered its 2018-19 budget showing a $3.9 billion surplus. For those who live outside NSW, a surplus (pronounced sur-pluhs, -pluh s) is when the Government plans to spend less money than it collects. A novel concept for most Australian, but as shown in NSW, it is more than a theoretical possibility.

Any Canberra residents out there reading this, please repeat after Spartacus:

sur -pluhs, -pl uh s

-pluhs, -pl s sur -pluhs, -pl uh s

-pluhs, -pl s sur -pluhs, -pl uh s

Not surprisingly, the NSW Treasurer, Dominic Perrottet has been out selling and promoting the budget.

Spartacus has not be following particularly closely where the Treasurer has been, but one imagines that he needs to speak to informed and ill-informed citizens. And on the theme of the ill-informed, Treasurer Perrottet popped in for a chat with the geniuses, the Apostles of Emma-nomics at the ABC.

Interviewed this morning by the leading minds of Wendy Harmer and Robbie Buck, came the following observation from Buck:

The Treasurer Dominic Perrottet is with us this morning. Of course he handed down the state budget yesterday. There was a lot of money being thrown around, although not a great deal of money it appears being thrown it into climate change relief.

Yes. You read that correctly. The ABC “journalist”, whose salary is paid by the tax payers, observed that there was not a lot of money thrown into climate change relief as part of the NSW budget. Buck then followed with the following quality question:

Can I ask you straight up, do you believe in climate change?

Without transcribing Perrottet’s exact words, he basically said he believed in the science and that as a (conservative) Government, we should be focusing on the outcomes.

Outcomes. How do you like that? An Australian politician who is more interest in outcomes and results than throwing money about. Is Perrottet the only Treasurer in Australia who no only knows what an outcome is, but is prepared to say that is his focus. Not spending. Not sloganeering. Results. How novel. But then the zinger from Wendy Harmer in response:

Buy why haven’t you spent the money?

ABC journalism and Emma-nomics par-excellence. Outcomes and results = la la la.

SPEND THE MONEY. Just SPEND THE MONEY.

But whose money? Other people’s money of course. As Margaret Thatcher said:

The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money.

Wendy and Robbie. Dumb as Bucks!

