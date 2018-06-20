Johan Norberg on plastic bags

Liberty Quote
Mankind does not drink alcohol because there are breweries, distilleries, and vineyards; men brew beer, distill spirits, and grow grapes because of the demand for alcoholic drinks.— Ludwig von Mises
-
-
This plastic bag bullshit is all about saving a few bucks while at the same time virtue signalling to the inner city latte crowd. If these corporate grubs were fair dinkum they would ban the sale of all the plastic bags they continue to sell and which will be purchased to replace the free bags people used for bin liners etc. double whammy for the sleazy supermarkets – force customers to buy grocery bags and then watch as sales of other plastic bags they stock rise. Filthy, Fu**ing hypocrites.
In the immortal words of the now moribund commenter Arky;
“This country is turning into a shit stained toilet. . . . . ”
How did it ever get to the stage that people accept this bullshit and not march on Parliament with pitchforks and flaming torches?
Well I have used my recycle bags at least 327 times and acquired them free with purchases at Anaconda (a while back).
In addition have been given a horde of thicker style plastic bags from Colesworth staff to prevent ‘leakage’ from select meat purchases.
And I still get ‘single use’ bags from my local fruit and veg shop.
It is remarkably easy to do without these at supermarkets.
My long past Gran only ever used string bags, so it is not that hard.
Why stop at plastic bags Johan? Try Prius v Golf, and please give us an analysis of wind farm towers. How much energy do they use up in construction, maintenance, and eventual replacement versus their wind-generated “payoff “?
Josh Fraudenberg hang your head in shame.
What is he even doing in the Liberal Party?
Make a concerted effort to shop elsewhere. Remind Coles et. al. that SJWs are not the only ones with power in an open market. And next time the AFL has a diversity day with an invitation to use whatever toilet “seems right to you” boycott that . It’s time for the boring majority who go to work and pay taxes to exercise their clout. Passively waiting for common sense to prevail has passed its used by date .
Speaking of consultants making up dodgy figures to appease their paymasters (as was the case with the ‘economic benefit’ of the ABC discussed earlier), the Environment Department was busted using highly inflated benefits in the cost-benefit analysis to support the banning of plastic bags.
The Productivity Commission noted:
And concludes:
What an obedient little prole you are , happy.
Massa says “no more plastic bags”. “Yassuh, Massa”.
Source for the Productivity Commission report above.
a happy little debunker, did you even watch the video?
Way to miss the point. Johan is saying that the type of bags that are being banned are actually fricking great for the environment. And even if they weren’t, you should still be telling the bag nazis to shove it.
What a laugh! The plastics industry spends 50 years making plastic UV and other factor stable – only to find Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth launching their next big campaign against plastic (Global Warming campaign is not working!). Penalise everbody instead of making all disposable plastics unstable – by simply reversing all the technology. No recycling needed!
And ask Coles and Woolworths why this is necessary, and they say consumers demanded it. Yeah right! Nothing to do with the lobbying of Greenpeace and FOE.
Woolworths is now off my list, Coles is a few days. Fuck them and their ugly virtue signalling/profiteering,
They no longer exist.
I expect use of those string bags will increase. They are more convenient to store and to carry when empty than other HDPE replacements.
I’ve already noticed before the announced transition date though, a significant change in my household’s supermarket use- a change in the choice of products and a reduction in the number of items purchased on each supermarket trip.