Peter Hitchens in the Spectator

The fall of the Berlin Wall worked in two ways. For it freed Europe’s left-wing revolutionaries from several great burdens. No longer were they agents of a menacing foreign power, or apologists for the Gulag, the Red Army and the Kremlin. They were back to the bright, dangerous enthusiasms of the Young Marx, utopian social radicals anxious to begin the world over again, Jacobins much more than they were Leninists. Yet somehow they managed to portray themselves to naive, politically illiterate media folk as a sexier, better-looking version of the Tories.
Well, they were not Tories. I know of at least six members of the Blair cabinet who to this day would prefer not to talk much, if at all, about their days in the ranks of hardline Marxist organisations. People who now go into frenzies about the leftist past of Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell have always ignored this aspect of New Labour and refuse to see any importance in it.
ABC Marxists sexier?
In much the same way as a young and naive former Communist typist who became PM of Australia?
Maybe Peter was thinking of his brother Chris, who started out full-on Marxist but was a righty, or nearly so, by the time of his death. Sometimes it take a whole life to discern what is truth and what were lies.
Most catsters would oppose the fall of the Berlin Wall because Open BordersKKK.
This is exactly correct!
Locking someone out of your home is the exact equivalent of imprisoning them!
You KNOW it makes sense!
What have Tories got to do with Blair?
There were of course Philby, Burgess and Maclean all from British establishment families, all Cambridge and all Soviet spies.
After Burgess and Maclean defected Philby was able to carry on despite MI5 and CIA deep suspicions, as Ben Macintyre writes ‘MI6 was White’s and MI5 was the Rotary Club’.
Philby was even considered to head the Soviet section of MI6.
The Trump Wall is designed to keep people out.
The Berlin Wall was designed to keep people in.
One is not like the other.
No, no, most Catsters simply believe it is within the purview of a sovereign people to pursue a policy in line with their views, you, like the Marxists, would ignore them.
@Iampeter
The difference is that the current Katterlaxians would have built the wall around West Berlin themselves, rather than let the Easterners do it. It was, after all, the only way millions of east Europeans might have accessed the West (as about a million or so of them did).
Once again you have nothing to back yourself up, so you invent something based on feelings and ignorance.
The reunification of Germany was the choice of the two property owners on either side of that wall: the East German people and the West German people. Property owners are entitled to invite people onto their land if they so choose to do so.
If some external group had insisted that either East or West Germany open up their borders then I would be against that imposition from outside… because of property rights.
Whether those West Germans were quite ready for the tactics of socialists like Merkel is another question, there could by some buyer’s remorse, but they THOUGHT they were ready, and they made the decision.
In retrospect it may have been better to keep the wall up and Mutti Merkel on the other side of it. The upcoming Eurabian Civil War with the muzzies will be the real test of that thesis.
Sorta snap there Tel.
Exactly, it’s the prerogative of the property owner.
Iampeter doesn’t even understand basic concepts like property rights and ownership. He wouldn’t even pass as a real Randian. All the citizens of Italy are asking for is to be allowed to make their own decisions without being told what to do by supra-national groups like the EU or the UN. That’s all the citizens of any country are asking for when it comes to borders.
You guys are all saying very similarly incorrect things and it all goes back to the same root problem: you have no working theory of government, you don’t even grasp the concept. A government and its borders is in no way analogous to a private citizen and his proterty. That’s how a complete collectivist, even a communist, would look at it.
So without having any grasp of the basics your positions on policy issues are that of the far-left without you even realizing it.
You’re the one that thinks the state should be able to regulate who should get to even live where and you think you understand property rights?
You’re a communist who is too clueless to realize it.
Dear Iampeter
You said the same thing about the Williamson post of yesterday. Please educate us.
You’ve just asserted the two are not analogous. Try making an argument that shows how the territorial juridiction of Australia is not in the relevant aspect like property owed by Joe Bloggs.
No one is saying that the government can tell you where to live, we have argued that foreigners have no right of entry in the normal case. Why lie?
Well the first thing you need to answer before you get into a specific, technical policy question is what do you think is the function of government and why? Once you have the answer you then apply that consistently to every issue.
Now if you think the government can regulate who can live where and travel where, then whatever your theory of government is, its not on the side of property rights, without which you can’t be on the side of capitalism and you’re not really on the side of individual rights either. Not consistently anyway. In other words you’re a leftist.
Those of us who are actually right wing, like me, believe the function of government is to protect your individual rights. Why? Because exercising your rights (thinking and acting) is the only way humans can live and prosper and if we’re going to live among each other then we need a government to protect us from each other. Such a government in practice maintains the courts, police and armed forces and NOTHING else. Such a government would no more regulate immigration or marriage than it would regulate private enterprise of any other kind. This is what it means to be right wing.
Conservatives today aren’t right wing, they’re unintentional lefties. They are all-round politically illiterate and approach politics with random positions on random issues based on appeals to various types of authority like religion or tradition or nation state or whatever because they have no ideology. It’s a mess but its ultimately collectivist which means leftist.
So on the issue of immigration, conservatives are advocating the position of unions and early 20th century democrat and labor voters. It’s cool if they have that position, but its not cool if they call themselves anything other than what they are, which is very confused leftists.
Hey bullshitter, link to where I said that.
Dear Iampeter
Your comment warrants a long and detailed reply, for which Spartacus does not have time this evening. Perhaps a more detailed post will follow. However, Spartacus would suggest you first read some history before defining “right wing”. The actual origin of right and left wing goes back to the French revolution and who sat on which side of the king. What you are describing yourself as is an utopian libertarian; a paradoxical combination and a state of government/nature that lives in the dreams of some but not in the reality of anywhere.
This also goes to the point that Spartacus has written about in the simplistic, binary-linear construct of left vs right does not really work in a modern and complex world.
But if you were true to your utopian ideals, you would not suggest that “we need a government to protect us from each other“. In the the libertarian-utopia you see, the government would be there to register property (particularly land) and provide courts for the enforcement of contract. The rest would be up to citizens and their guns.
No one here has argued that the government can tell its citizens where they can live or travel, we’ve argued that a sovereign people is entitled to police its territorial jurisdiction as it sees fit in the normal case, and you’ve provided no reasons that actually contradicts this position. Do you actually have any reasons at all that suggests this is not the case, any at all?
With respect, this is exactly what I’m not describing.
This is the false alternative that we see everywhere today in which politics seems to be about anarchy vs authoritarianism with the right position being somewhere in the middle, with not too much authoritarianism but not too much freedom either. This is wrong. This is not what politics is about.
Politics is the science that deals with people living among people. When people live together their most most fundamental alternatives to dealing with each other is freedom or force. Or individualism vs collectivism. Not anarchy or authority. Those are just different types of force not alternatives to each other.
If “right wing” or “left wing” are to help provide any kind of clarity in political discourse then they need to be used with respect to these actual alternatives and that’s how I use them. In other words to be “right wing” is to be an individualist and to be “left wing” is to be a collectivist.
There’s an article on exactly this that I always recommend called Political “Left” and “Right” Properly Defined that explains it very clearly IMO.
In any case, THIS exact conversation is where we need to be in political discourse right now. Without even these basics agreed jumping into specific policies is pretty fruitless.
Well you don’t support open borders do you? What did you think that meant from a more general political point of view?
This is what I’m trying to get you to understand: you give very specific positions on very specific issues and when I play them back to you from the point of view of what that means at a general level, you blanche and backpedal.
That’s why I’m saying that you need to start with the general level and then work your way down to specific issues.
Rubbish. As I said above: No one is saying that the government can tell you where to live, we have argued that foreigners have no right of entry in the normal case. You are not generalizing a specific position above, you are simply making stuff up because you don’t actually have a reason that contradicts our position. This is now becoming abundantly clear.