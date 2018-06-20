Wednesday Forum: June 20, 2018

Posted on 11:00 am, June 20, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
566 Responses to Wednesday Forum: June 20, 2018

1 2 3
  1. Bruce in WA
    #2742923, posted on June 20, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    We also had a letter from the shire informing us they were employing bin inspectors who had the authority to come on our property to check our bin(s) for 50cm down from the top to make sure we weren’t trying to hide anything naughty under a legitimate top layer.

  2. Confused Old Misfit
    #2742924, posted on June 20, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    Engine blocks fit in the recycle fine, getting them to the curb is another matter.

    I’ll pay that! +10!

  3. zyconoclast
    #2742925, posted on June 20, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    Try picking up dog poop in a green bag.

    Will a stainless steel straw do the trick?

  4. jupes
    #2742926, posted on June 20, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Just bought 3000 singlet checkout bags from ebay. should last me a decade or two.

    Might want to check the legislation.

    I read that (in WA at least) that the use of plastic bags carried a fine of a few thousand bucks after a certain date.

    Don’t know if that refers to just the supermarket or the punter as well.

  5. Bruce in WA
    #2742927, posted on June 20, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Engine blocks fit in the recycle fine, getting them to the curb is another matter.

    Yeah, but the strain gauge on the lifting arm cuts in at 70kg …

  6. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2742928, posted on June 20, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    To meet the biosecurity requirements, every LPA accredited producer needs to have a Farm Biosecurity Plan in place and implement this on their farm.

    “The Biosecurity Plan doesn’t need to be a massive document. Producers just need to think about the things they do with regards to biosecurity on their own farm, and document it using a template”

    “Farmers just need to think about the things they do with regards to biosecurity on their own farm, and put this in the template. Its things farmers do every day – managing and recording the introduction and movement of livestock; controlling people, equipment and vehicles entering the property – where that’s practical; and monitoring and managing the health of their livestock.”

    I was advised, FFS, all you need to do is fill out the bio security plan, put it in the bottom drawer of your filing cabinet, next to all the quality assurance bullshit to grow wheat, and produce the bio security plan if you are ever audited, or a buyer of your sheep asks to see it….

  7. .
    #2742929, posted on June 20, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    We also had a letter from the shire informing us they were employing bin inspectors who had the authority to come on our property

    Holy crap, what is this legislative basis of this?

  8. Frank
    #2742930, posted on June 20, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Yeah, but the strain gauge on the lifting arm cuts in at 70kg …

    They will start weighing it once are suitably lulled and then charge us per kg of rubbish taken away.

  9. Death Giraffe
    #2742931, posted on June 20, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Try picking up dog poop in a green bag.

    ..
    I just feed my dogs copious amounts of cooking chocolate and castor oil.
    Nothing to pick up.
    Nothing solid, anyway.

  10. Frank
    #2742932, posted on June 20, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    I just feed my dogs copious amounts of cooking chocolate and castor oil.
    Nothing to pick up.
    Nothing solid, anyway.

    Just feed them plastic bags.

  11. stackja
    #2742933, posted on June 20, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    In the 1950s backyard incinerators were the usual disposal unit for excess paper. Not much else. Plastic came later.

  12. zyconoclast
    #2742934, posted on June 20, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    I just feed my dogs copious amounts of cooking chocolate and castor oil.
    Nothing to pick up.
    Nothing solid, anyway.

    Did someone say stainless steel straw?

  13. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2742935, posted on June 20, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    Anybody seen in WA carrying an illegal grey plastic bag after 30 June will be considered an eco-terrorist and may be shot on sight.

    The bin nazis will have 007’s licence to kill.

    Even if you are carrying a nice stainless steel straw in your top pocket.

    You idiots voted in Sneakers McGowan. Suffer.

  14. Gab
    #2742936, posted on June 20, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    Does Aldi also ban shopping bags? If not, that’s where I’ll shop in future.

  15. jupes
    #2742937, posted on June 20, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    Just check out the headlines of the articles on Trump running down the right hand side of the page.

    The Great Man is doing their heads in.

    LOL

  16. Infidel Tiger
    #2742938, posted on June 20, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    We also had a letter from the shire informing us they were employing bin inspectors who had the authority to come on our property

    In righteous parts of America, garbage inspectors would be getting slaughtered by the hundreds every day. Soon you would never be able to find people willing to do such a dangerous job.

  17. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2742939, posted on June 20, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    The recycling compliance officer at the local council would have to have a major Napoleon complex.

    Local council breeds such rampart Napoleons.

  18. zyconoclast
    #2742940, posted on June 20, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    FINALLY! SUPREME COURT BACKS ACCURATE VOTER ROLLS AND HONEST ELECTIONS

    Democrats long have relied on inaccurate election rolls to aid their candidates. They want to count every vote, legal or not. So, after Ohio’s government cleaned up its registration lists it was hit with the usual claims of left-wing bias. Now the Supreme Court has ruled for the state.

    Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted said the “decision is a victory for election integrity” and Ohio’s system could “serve as a model for other states to use.” Playing an important supporting role was the Trump Justice Department, which shifted to defend Ohio — the Obama administration naturally attacked the state’s effort. The president deserves credit for appointing Justice Neil Gorsuch, who provided the deciding vote.

  19. zyconoclast
    #2742943, posted on June 20, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    OP-ED: The True Separation of Children From Their Parents is Not What You Think

    Maria Espinoza, Director of The Remembrance Project, explains how the media isn’t telling the truth about border detainment.

    There has been a lot of noise over the last few days from the media, from former Presidents’ wives, leftist Hollywood elites, and political opportunists of the lowest kind, about “poor migrant children, separated from their parents, and held in cages, like animals.”

    Of course, only one of their cries are even remotely true, 5%-10% of all young illegals held are kept for their own protection while their law-breaker parents are being processed by DHS. Held generally for less than one day, they receive the first true meals in weeks, sleep in air condition comfort, play games all day, and more.

    In other words, given benefits that 15 million of American children under the poverty level never see. Sadly, media has conspired to hide the only true family separations in this debate…that of Americans who have been violently killed by illegal aliens, our Stolen Lives Quilt souls! And I will openly debate anyone who challenges this truth.

  20. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2742944, posted on June 20, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    You idiots voted in Sneakers McGowan. Suffer.

    I may have been prone, in my younger days, to settle arguments with my fists, I may have caused the military and service police to earn their pay in my younger days, I may have separated young ladies – and some old enough to know better – from the odious burden of their chastity, but I have NEVER, but NEVER, sunk to the depths of voting Labor.

  21. zyconoclast
    #2742945, posted on June 20, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    San Diego’s chief Border Patrol agent Rodney Scott said Monday that the Border Patrol separates children from the adults they are with if there are concerns that the kids are being human-trafficked.

    Scott revealed that oftentimes traffickers “recycle” children in order to get illegal alien grown-ups over the Southern border into the United States.

    “OOPS! A media outlet slipped & printed the truth today!,” Ann Coulter declared, showing people that the media is not being forthright and truthful when reporting on the supposed border separation program.

  22. John Constantine
    #2742946, posted on June 20, 2018 at 10:35 pm

    Written management plan required for the disposal of all dead livestock.

    [ putting them in bags in the recycling isn’t good enough]

    Using the rubbish the shire doesn’t collect any more to cremate the dead stock is creative but doesn’t pass compliance inspection.

    They actually prefer composting of the bodies, apparently it is the way of the future.

    ‘Sky Burials’ Hindu style is also frowned upon.

    A business that lacks a waste and recycling management plan, complete with receipts from the sump oil collection company, the used tyre disposal receipt, the battery recycle receipt, the used chemical drum paperwork, is going to regret not being compliant enough when the day of inspection looms.

  23. Snoopy
    #2742947, posted on June 20, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    Yep, exactly what they did. Big yellow sticker on our bin with “Contaminated with green waste” written all over it. I’d actually chucked a handful of weeds in it as I wheeled it down the driveway.

    I wonder what penalty would apply if your bin was found to contain the remains of a green salad?

  24. Death Giraffe
    #2742948, posted on June 20, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    Death Giraffe life hack series 1:
    Eliminating the need to walk around with plastic bag full of dog shit like some loser fool.
    You will need:
    At least one dog.
    One stick of butter.
    Tin of sardines.
    Two blocks of cooking chocooate.
    Teaspoon of oil.
    ..
    Instructions:
    1) Insert other items into dog via front aperture.
    2) Place dog in public place of your choice.
    3) Stand well back.

  25. John Constantine
    #2742949, posted on June 20, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    I was going to link to the “how to compost dead cows” training videos, but some things are best unseen.

    Then I was going to make a funny joke about if you can compost a cow, how hard would it be to compost protestors and activists, but it is Australia and hate speech laws prevent any black humour about composting Greens.

    This is 2018 Australia. and our training videos on composting dead cows are our Strength.

  26. zyconoclast
    #2742950, posted on June 20, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    Switzerland ranks 16th for civilian firearms: survey

    New research shows there are an estimated 2,332,000 firearms in civilian possession in Switzerland, or 27.6 weapons per hundred inhabitants.

  27. Serena at the Pub
    #2742951, posted on June 20, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    They will start weighing it once are suitably lulled and then charge us per kg of rubbish taken away.

    Here they video it.
    As your bin upends & the contents fall out, the video – visible to the driver – records what falls out of your bin.
    The driver has told me a couple of times that I’m going to have to cut down on “non-approved” stuff in the bins, as it is getting harder for him to “forget” to press the ‘recording’ switch.

  28. Frank
    #2742952, posted on June 20, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    Death Giraffe, chocolate is poisonous to dogs.

  29. None
    #2742953, posted on June 20, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    In the 1950s backyard incinerators were the usual disposal unit for excess paper. Not much else. Plastic came later.

    One of our stupid neighbours has an incinerator that she lights up every now and then, often on a windy day or evening such that it sends sparks flying. Dangerous. Last year I got out of the car once only to be showered by sparks and bits of burning flotsam which burnt holes through the woolen cardigan I was wearing. Lucky it was real and not some synthetic which would have caught fire or melted onto my skin. Police know that house well for all sorts of reasons and despite frequent citations for that incinerator she still lights it no doubt to burn any vesrigrs of drugs or god knows what else goes on in that house. Tonight we had to turn off the reverse cycle despite it being single digit cold outside because other neighbours are burning wood fires and aircon just sucks in a pile of smoke and blows it through the house. Join the 21st century people.

  30. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2742954, posted on June 20, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    Written management plan required for the disposal of all dead livestock.

    Simple. “Disposed of by burning, in situ.”

    I did get asked what “in situ” meant…

  32. Death Giraffe
    #2742956, posted on June 20, 2018 at 10:45 pm

    I wasn’t being serious Frank.

  33. Frank
    #2742957, posted on June 20, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    Sorry, bit of a tin ear sometimes but this time it comes from a genuine fondness for dogs.

  34. zyconoclast
    #2742958, posted on June 20, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    Ideological s3x clubs’: Alberta gay-straight alliance law faces court challenge

    Alberta’s law banning schools from telling parents when their children join a gay-straight alliance faces its first legal challenge.

    A Court of Queen’s Bench judge in Medicine Hat, Alta., is to hear arguments Wednesday filed on behalf of 25 faith-based schools and others to put the law on hold pending a constitutional challenge.

    Gay-straight alliances are peer support networks organized by students to help gay kids feel welcome and to prevent bullying or abuse.

  35. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2742959, posted on June 20, 2018 at 10:48 pm

    As long as you didn’t put your dead livestock in a plastic bag or the recycle bin, Zulu.

    Yongah Hill has a few empty cells.

  36. Bruce in WA
    #2742960, posted on June 20, 2018 at 10:49 pm

    Why is the ANU the Australian Partner to the Small Arms Survey group?

    FMD, what a list of chronic masturbators, control freaks and leftist retards.

  38. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2742962, posted on June 20, 2018 at 10:51 pm

    Yongah Hill has a few empty cells.

    Known to the locals as “Hotel Taliban” or “Taliban Heights.”

  39. Pete of Perth
    #2742963, posted on June 20, 2018 at 10:52 pm

    In 1981, I worked at a servo near Frenchs Forest that had an incinerator out back. I would amuse myself by throwing in the odd bic lighter. Fun times.

  40. Top Ender
    #2742964, posted on June 20, 2018 at 10:52 pm

    Fifteen more children removed from families in Tennant Creek area following rape of toddler

    In Tennant Creek in the nine months to March 31 this year, he said there had been 1,515 notifications to the Department, 578 child protection investigations, and 181 substantiations, which was an increase of 10 per cent.

    Seven additional staff have been added to the town’s office.. Link

  41. None
    #2742965, posted on June 20, 2018 at 10:53 pm

    What? I put that yellow sticker there? I put lawn clippings, prunings, leaves all sorts of green waste into my regular bin. The council provides green bins but there’s all sorts of regulations about what can go in that or not and you have to pay for it anyway. Bugger it we pay enough rates so anything I don’t want to compost just goes in the regular bin. If anyone ever stuck as sticker on that they’d get more than a mouthful.

  43. Death Giraffe
    #2742968, posted on June 20, 2018 at 10:58 pm

    Death Giraffe life hack series 1:
    Disposing of green waste responsibly.
    You will need:
    Assorted tree limbs, leaves and clippings.
    A council green waste bin.
    String.
    1 small live porpoise.
    Petrol.

  44. None
    #2742969, posted on June 20, 2018 at 10:59 pm

    Only one thing to do with dead cows
    https://www.google.com/amp/s/amp.theguardian.com/uk/2001/jul/17/johnezard
    if you’re kind to Mr Google you can even find photos.

  45. Infidel Tiger
    #2742970, posted on June 20, 2018 at 11:00 pm

    In 1981, I worked at a servo near Frenchs Forest that had an incinerator out back. I would amuse myself by throwing in the odd bic lighter. Fun times.

    BIC lighter is ok, but an unopened tin of baked beans works better.

    I almost killed 3 or 4 of my class mates.

  46. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2742971, posted on June 20, 2018 at 11:01 pm

    Fifteen more children removed from families in Tennant Creek area following rape of toddler

    Constitutional recognition, and a treaty, will solve all those problems though, surely? Fucking “Nugget” Coombes and Goof Witless have a lot to answer for.

  47. Death Giraffe
    #2742972, posted on June 20, 2018 at 11:02 pm

    I almost killed 3 or 4 of my class mates.

    ..
    Almost doesn’t count.

  48. Makka
    #2742973, posted on June 20, 2018 at 11:02 pm

    Fifteen more children removed from families in Tennant Creek area following rape of toddler

    But are the grub parents being held to account? Those extra staff no doubt are abo counsellors, slapping wrists.

  49. Bruce in WA
    #2742974, posted on June 20, 2018 at 11:04 pm

    As a kid, we had an incinerator made from a 44-gallon drum down the backyard. Saturday lunchtime Dad would fire it up.

    Having lunch one day when there was a “boom” from outside. Said incinerator now had a gaping hole in its side.

    “Must have accidentally put an aerosol can in there”, Dad said.

    Ummm, no, Dad. Since you’re now gone, I can tell you it was your oldest son who dropped one of the .303 blanks you had in a tin in the shed into the bin.

  50. Infidel Tiger
    #2742975, posted on June 20, 2018 at 11:04 pm

    Fifteen more children removed from families in Tennant Creek area following rape of toddler

    Dumped with the rellos next door for a second going over if history is any guide.

  51. Baldrick
    #2742976, posted on June 20, 2018 at 11:04 pm

    This guys having a meltdown on Twitter. He’s the son of Peter and sister to Jane …

    Peter Henry Fonda ✔ @iamfonda
    WE SHOULD RIP BARRON TRUMP FROM HIS MOTHER’S ARMS AND PUT HIM IN A CAGE WITH PED- OPHILES AND SEE IF MOTHER WILL WILL STAND UP AGAINST THE GIANT ASSHOLE SHE IS MARRIED TO. 90 MILLION PEOPLE IN THE STREETS ON THE SAME WEEKEND IN THE COUNTRY. FUCK

    More at the link.

  52. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2742977, posted on June 20, 2018 at 11:05 pm

    http://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-06-20/shaun-southern-guilty-of-murder-over-bussell-highway-crash/9891352

    This bar stewards defence was that he’d been spending four hundred dollars a day, on meth, for five years. The next time the Memsahib questions the size of the grog bill, I’m quoting that statistic..

  53. hzhousewife
    #2742979, posted on June 20, 2018 at 11:08 pm

    I could point out several spots where composted dairy cows exist on the farm on which I grew up. Bones occasionally surfaced.

  54. .
    #2742980, posted on June 20, 2018 at 11:08 pm

    Peter Henry Fonda
    @iamfonda
    SS (Sarah Sanders) is a lying gash, too. And “gash” is much worse than c**t. Maybe we should take her children away and deport her to Arkansas, and giving her children to Stephen Goe-Bellez Miller for safe keeping.

    Why doesn’t he respect women!? He is teaching boys to literally rape!

  55. None
    #2742982, posted on June 20, 2018 at 11:13 pm

    Bloody hell Baldrick. Peter Fonda is stark raving mad.
    Apart from breathing violent threats against Barron Trump and other people’s children he then announcing this to 300 million Twitter users
    https://mobile.twitter.com/iamfonda/status/1009337245021552640

  56. H B Bear
    #2742983, posted on June 20, 2018 at 11:13 pm

    You idiots voted in Sneakers McGowan. Suffer.

    Nope. Most people voted out Emperor Barney. A good move as the WA Lieborals single-handedly rooted WA finances for a generation. Sneakers just happened to be there when it happened, which pretty much sums up his entire career.

  57. Bruce in WA
    #2742984, posted on June 20, 2018 at 11:13 pm

    Why doesn’t he respect women!? He is teaching boys to literally rape!

    Yeah, but it’s not Rape-Rape … just ask Whoopi.

  58. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2742986, posted on June 20, 2018 at 11:17 pm

    It is about 5C temp in Kalgoorlie tonight at 9.15pm and three little aboriginal kids about 6-7 years old are wandering Hannan street (the main drag) wearing shorts and on bare feet.

    “Mum’s in the pub”.

    Long suffering local police have taken the kids to a shelter, hopefully for a warm bed for the night and a decent feed.

    Sit down money arrived today.

  59. JC
    #2742987, posted on June 20, 2018 at 11:21 pm

    .
    #2742980, posted on June 20, 2018 at 11:08 pm

    Peter Henry Fonda
    @iamfonda
    SS (Sarah Sanders) is a lying gash, too. And “gash” is much worse than c**t. Maybe we should take her children away and deport her to Arkansas, and giving her children to Stephen Goe-Bellez Miller for safe keeping.

    Why doesn’t he respect women!? He is teaching boys to literally rape!

    Someone should remind about his sister. That treacherous c.

  60. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2742988, posted on June 20, 2018 at 11:22 pm

    Ummm, no, Dad. Since you’re now gone, I can tell you it was your oldest son who dropped one of the .303 blanks you had in a tin in the shed into the bin.

    Father, now that you have been gone all these years, I can reveal which of your sons it was who tried to shoot a crow, with a .303 rifle, and shot a hole in the house rainwater tank in the process.

    It wasn’t your eldest son – the prodigal son, the one who you said would never come to any good – it was your favourite son, the son you were grooming to run the whole enterprise, and who fucked off East, and left the prodigal son to run the whole matter. Rest in peace, Dad.

  61. None
    #2742990, posted on June 20, 2018 at 11:24 pm

    Anyone on twitter? Someone should report these tweets for inciting violence now. Start with
    https://mobile.twitter.com/iamfonda/status/1009304641090154499
    Of course take screenshots first and send them to the media.
    A few more like that on find this thread. These are really demented. Inciting people to go after kids.

  62. None
    #2742991, posted on June 20, 2018 at 11:28 pm

    Long suffering local police have taken the kids to a shelter, hopefully for a warm bed for the night and a decent feed.

    long suffering local police should then put the kids on a plane to another city on the other side of Australia and place the children with a warm loving normal family. Then they should go and arrest the mother and the father and sterilise them.

  63. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2742992, posted on June 20, 2018 at 11:30 pm

    Sit down money arrived today.

    Driving from Durban, South Africa, to Isandlewana and Rorke’s Drift, you go through Zulu villages, where the locals live in mud huts, and wash their clothes in the river. The children are bright eyed, dressed in school uniform, and attending the local school. No runny noses, piles of rubbish or car bodies everywhere.

    “Your government pays people not to work? What stupidity is that?”

  64. Slayer of Memes
    #2742993, posted on June 20, 2018 at 11:31 pm

    I can’t be the organizer for they’ll arrest me for conspiracy to commit sedition. This must be like a spontaneous event without seeming to be organized by me

    “It should be spontaneous, but meticulously planned so that one of you proles will go to jail instead of me to make sure it doesn’t look like you are all carrying out an action that I totally told you to do…”

  65. None
    #2742994, posted on June 20, 2018 at 11:38 pm

    Two things that astonish me about Peter Fonda’s tweets – firstly they are not trending as in there is no lefty outrage and secondly despite them being reported Twitter has not suspended his account. In other words the Twitter algorithms are not applied to their lefty fanboys. Remember Roseanne lost a TV series over a really bad joke. This guy is inciting violence against children.

  66. None
    #2742995, posted on June 20, 2018 at 11:38 pm

    Demented isn’t it Slayer.

