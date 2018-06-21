A quote for all times

and we need as much as ever to understand what is happening and how to defend our basic freedoms.

That was Wayne Swan as reported in Inside Story.

Who would have thunk that a man concerned about basic freedoms was so skill full at taking them away.

PS – this same article referred to Swan’s “presidential tour” to campaign for the presidency of the Labor party. And who paid for this tour?

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus

Subscribe to the Sparta-Blog at eyamspartacus.wordpress.com