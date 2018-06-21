A quote for all times

and we need as much as ever to understand what is happening and how to defend our basic freedoms.
That was Wayne Swan as reported in Inside Story.
Who would have thunk that a man concerned about basic freedoms was so skill full at taking them away.
PS – this same article referred to Swan’s “presidential tour” to campaign for the presidency of the Labor party. And who paid for this tour?
Idiot Boy meant the freedom for himself and his maaaates to help themselves. To your wallet.
Comedy central.
I lol’d but that’s pretty much spot on.
From that link:
What would that be, Open borders? Gay Marriage? Phoning a friend…
Maurice Strong did not get the memo!
How does “a radical libertarian agenda” hobble democracy? I had no idea that the state =democracy, silly me thought they were the antithesis of each other.
As for hobbles, OK as long as they’re applied to enable snipping off its pills.
Is he positioning himself to become the first President of the Peoples Aniston Decromatic Gangrene Republic of Abostan ,he has competition from comrades turnbull ,giliard ,krudsters and fitzy the pirate , what a field ! You wouldn’t find a bookie to set that quaddie .
The standard of career politician in our country is real scraping the bottom of the barrel quality ,even makes the kiwis and canucks look reasonable ,except for the eyebrows , unlike Punchy Di Nero ,” duh , dehr , ah wiz a contenda”they haven’t got the excuse of too many blows to the head .
Easy.
Increased regulation, harsher penalties, a bigger bureaucracy to administer the greater regs and penalties, and higher taxes to fund the bigger bureaucracy.
Same as it’s always been.
You know it makes sense.
Someone ought ask him what are these basic freedoms? How are they under attack? From whom? and how are they to be defended?
Correctly named “The Goose,” this person is the complete embarrassment of Labor.
His favourite muso is Bruce Springsteen, who sings about the death of productive industry and the people who used to work there, but advocates more of the same.
What’s Wayan going to do about this? He already tried to tax Australian industry out of existence. 2nd time around, don’t give him the chance.
Wayne Goosesteen is the dumbest senior politician I have ever seen in this country. Genuinely slow. The Wombat Whisperer and his fellow Keynesians at Treasury must have laughed themselves silly watching him in action as they spoon fed him exactly what they knew he wanted to hear.
Goosesteen’s place in history will be under threat if Plibbers gets an affirmative action spot in a the next Peanut Head government.
Wayne’s political inspiration ‘derives from the music of American rocker Bruce Springsteen and his depiction of inequality and injustice’.
Sheer poetry, sends a shiver down my spine.
Wayne: “If I could distil the relevance of Bruce Springsteen’s music to Australia it would be this: don’t let what has happened to the American economy happen here …”.
Rumour has it that PM&C’s code for him was “TDC”. As in “hide the scissors and pad the posts, TDC is on his way over”. I’ll let you guess what the initials stand for. What’s it say when that’s what your own crew call you? And what’s it say about them elevating him to treasury?
The Delightful Chap?
Wayne Goosesteen is the dumbest senior politician I have ever seen in this country.
How could anybody survive without this advice?
A more polite reading would be “the intellectually-challenged front bottom”.
mareeS, The Goose is the ‘complete embodiment of Labor’. The Filth in all its mongrel glory.
mareeS, the Goose is the ‘complete embodiment of Labor’.