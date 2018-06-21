Anti-capitalist millennials

Tom Switzer and Charles Jacobs have a somewhat depressing op-ed in The Australian this morning:
According to a Centre for Independent Studies/YouGov poll, 58 per cent of Australian millennials — those born between 1980 and 1996 — have a favourable view of socialism, with only 18 per cent having an unfavourable one. They believe government should have more control of the economy.
…
That 62 per cent of millennials believe Australian workers are worse off today than 40 years ago is in direct contradiction of all available economic evidence …
…
While the wickedness of Mao, Lenin and Stalin is unknown to these youthful idealists, they are well schooled about the wickedness of the extreme right: 73 per cent of them are well aware of Adolf Hitler and his iniquities.
CIS Paper here.
Now Tom and Charles blame the education system – as does Janet Albrechtsen:
We are funding our own demise. A country that is the product of Western civilisation has a death wish when it sends billions of taxpayer dollars to a swag of fancy universities, few of which teach students the tenets of Western civilisation. Each year the federal government — meaning we taxpayers — sends $16.8 billion to universities because educating the next generation is a fine way to spend our money. Except for this: a detailed history audit conducted last year by the Institute of Public Affairs found that few Australian universities teach the core subjects about the history of Western civilisation.
More university subjects cover the history of film than democracy, more focus on identity than the Enlightenment.
This is all true – but also misses an important point. I learned more about WWII at home than I did at school. I learned more about the evils of totalitarianism and authoritarian government at home than I did school. My children too have learned more about the evils of government and social engineering at home than at school. I read far more books off my own initiative than ever prescribed at school or university.
Now I’m not advocating home schooling per se but I am suggesting that people take some responsibility for the moral education of their children. Yes educators have a lot to answer for, but let’s not forget parents either.
This is even more true for myself, as my school was teaching how good a totalitarian system is.
I had the same experience in primary school myself – from a different perspective to yours though.
This is based on a premise that the majority of millenials have studied humanities or social sciences at University.
I think less than 40% of youth go to university, and probably less than 50% of those study art and humanity and economics degrees.
But yes, I often wonder why the society does not treat even Soviet or Chinese communists the same way it treated former members of the Nazi party. Not even close. Was at a concert last week and one of the pieces of music was by a composer who is a member of the Communist Party of Cuba. Can you imagine a piece by a Nazi being played at an Australian concert?
Ask the same cohort this question after they’ve had 20 years of paying for Socialism.
As the old saying goes, if you’re a Socialist at 40, you’ve got no brains.
Of course, we may be well and truly rooted by then…there’s the rub.
They wont be able to buy a house it will take them forever to earn a deposit, go collective and take off others. Have nothing so nothing to lose.
A clever strategy to boost the positive understanding of Western Civilisation would be to have a Prager U type of offering operating on the web designed for Australian parents and children.
Advertise the program on The Project and SBS.
Hitler was a socialist. Since, why do you say he is right wing when he is clearly and authentically a lefty.
My daughter is being taught the evils of the Nazis in Year 10, and that they were right-wing fascists against whom we have to protect ourselves. Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot, etc. – nothing, not one mention in the curriculum, just the 6 million! number. Not the 100 million from socialism because socialism = caring = Catholic charism.
Sigh.
actually young people have been left leaning around the world for the best part of a hundred years. Before the educational indoctrination.
There is a deeper philosophical appeal in socialism and anti-capitalism (egalitarianism, brotherhood etc). and they are not yet experienced or knowledgeable enough to understand that this is completely impractical and has failed many times, with horrific consequences.
I don’t consider the period of National Socialism in Germany as ‘right wing’. Just another strain of leftism.
Devolution is gathering pace, the idiocracy is entrenched and is probably beyond being prised out now.
My parents grew up during a war. Dad only finished primary school. He survived a famine in which his baby brother died. He has never owned a book. Not all parents are in a position to pontificate.
Some Perth schools had an arrangement by which students would be selected to work in a Cambodian orphanage for a school holidays. More then one student came back disgusted with the Left, and all they stood for..
All available evidence? Hmmm, birth rates for example would indicate families are worse off because they don’t produce as many kids as they used to (and now both parents have to work full time just to have a house, while 40 years ago most families only one person worked).
I think I could put together a reasonable case that stress levels are higher overall than they were 40 years ago, if you want to check stress related medical conditions. Personal debt tends to be higher, and as Peter Schiff points out… in good times you pay down debt, in bad times you get forced to go into debt so high debt levels correlate with economic bad times, not good. Job security is typically worse, social unrest and cultural tensions are worse, privacy is largely gone, government intrusion into everyday life is definitely worse… all of these contribute to stress.
I suspect the kids are never told about the current state of Venezuela and Nicaragua, let alone Cuba, North Korea, Zimbabwe, Eritrea and the like. Geography, when they get any, is more likely about Aboriginals and global warming.