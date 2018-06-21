Canadian’s do not like PDT’s America First policies

Not much of a surprise really, since they prefer Canada First policies, though why they elected Justin Trudeau if that was in their minds is beyond me. Via my refugee ex-mate from communist Hungary, who is now more socialist than the communist leaders when the soviets ran the place: Canadians overwhelmingly disapprove of Donald Trump, poll says. Not quite, since the article is about trade alone, but why expect a journalist to get things right?
Four out of five Canadians disapprove of U.S. President Donald Trump in the wake of an escalating trade war with Canada, a new poll has found.
The Campaign Research survey also found 72 per cent believe Trump’s protectionist policies have “harmed” the Canadian economy, while only three per cent said they have “helped.”
It may come as a surprise that it is not the role of the United States government to put the interests of non-Americans ahead of the interests of Americans. Although when you watch the Democrats dealing with their border wars to the south, you have to wonder if the media and the Dems even know what American’s own interests are.
“Four out of five Canadians disapprove of U.S. President Donald Trump.”
That’s a feature not a bug.
Probably “four out of five Liberals” disapprove of POTUS 45 without knowing why. They heard it on the CBC and read about it in the Toronto Slop and Pail.
AS can bee seen from the recent Ontario election, a statement “four out of five Conservative voters are ecstatic about DJT” would be accurate as well.
Four out of five Canadians disapprove of U.S. President Donald Trump in the wake of an escalating trade war with Canada, a new poll has found.
How many Canadians cross the border to buy cheaper pharmaceuticals, dairy products, etc. in the US?
Perhaps they should have been asked about whether their own government’s trade policies favour Canadians.
Not sure I believe this, Trudeau is becoming highly unpopular isn’t he?
Then you’ve got the recent Ontario election.
Maybe the Canadians actually are acutely self-interested in the trade policies.
Trudy insulting Trump by presenting him a G7 gift of a framed photo of grandad’s brothel is unlikely to help your cause Canuckstanis.
Oh look at the reliance Canada has to trade with the US! Huuuuge! Maybe tormenting an 800lb gorilla with tariffs of 270% isn’t exactly a good idea.
Canada to imminently legalise recreational marijuana.
If we look at history when alcohol prohibition distorted the canada to America border, we can expect some trading opportunities to open up.
Didn’t the prophesy movie “Red Dawn” have the commies invading America from the south, not the North?.
Canadians have their own versions of fair and reasonable and are masters of the art of passive aggressive argument. As long as you are polite and appear to be “well bred” you can get a Canadian to agree to almost anything by prefacing your argument with “I’m sorry, but…”
Stephen Harper, and eminently qualified but basically unclourful accountant from western Canada was a good administrator and prime minister. He was saddled with some arrogant ministers and a western Canadian provincial premier who did the Conservative name no good whatsoever. Trudeau came along and here Canadians had a handsome, well spoken young man (think JFK), with all the right “breeding” and fantastic hair.
They wanted they image. They got the image. Now they are having to deal with the substance, or lack thereof.
(Disclosure: I am a dual citizen.)
Right off topic ,I realise, but I trust just some of you are listening to Proceedings from the House on ABC at 10 30 am EST.
B1 and B2 are going the full idiot on the Tax Act! and It is something to behold! Meanwhile Noddy is nowhere to be seen! Can ANYBODY make any sense of what B1 and B2 are on about? It is really quite sad that they feel that they have defend higher taxation. Still they are Socialists I suppose.
Unvelieva-Bill has gone Despica-Bill!
Oh, and the Drug Dealers Moll who cannot understand the concept of ‘Aspirational’ might like to substitute “Hope” which probably is within her limited vocabulary , and then our Bill might be found to be “Hope-less”
Canadians are also responsible for Celine Dion … it probably explains a lot!
But lack-lustre eyebrows.
That’s another thing about Canadians and image, bemused. They can never get the finer details quite right!
Canadians are to be used as lab animals in a country wide drug trial, so Trump can observe the benefits and drawbacks before he signs America up to the scheme.
https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20180621/pdf/43vy5vhbgxtvx5.pdf
Legal recreational marijuana for Canada, announces aussie greenchip THC .
Justin Bieber.
Nickelback
What other country do you know of that had a political party called: Progressive Conservative”?
a handsome, well spoken young man (think JFK), with all the right “breeding” and fantastic hair.
He didn’t get that hair from Pierre.
US resident and Canadian expat Mark Steyn has described the rigmarole involved getting US entry from north of the border while illegals from the south seem to set up residence without any trouble and the Democrats are happy with that because that helps swell their constituency.
What other country do you know of that had a political party called: Progressive Conservative”?
Fair point.
Otoh, we have a Labor Party none of whose parliamentary representatives have ever done a day’s manual labour in their lives and a Liberal Party full of Leftist statists.
Canada’s protectionism hurts Canada: it has zero – zilch, nadda – effect on the international price of milk which determines the return to US milk producers (aside from the US’s own protectionist measures).
Trump’s trade baloney threatens a revival of the trade disputes of the early 1930s. That’s scary, and something of which all the US’s friends should be wary.