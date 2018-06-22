Charles Krauthammer 1950 – 2018

The great Charles Krauthammer has passed away after revealing last week that he had cancer and just weeks to live.

Irwin Stelzer has an obituary at the WSJ.

Charles Krauthammer, who died Thursday at about 5 p.m. ET, announced his impending departure from this world in the straightforward, clear-eyed, elegant manner that fans had come to expect from him. The loss to America is dwarfed by the loss to his family and friends, but nevertheless it is enormous.