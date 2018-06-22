Charles Krauthammer 1950 – 2018

Posted on 12:22 pm, June 22, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson

The great Charles Krauthammer has passed away after revealing last week that he had cancer and just weeks to live.

Irwin Stelzer has an obituary at the WSJ.

Charles Krauthammer, who died Thursday at about 5 p.m. ET, announced his impending departure from this world in the straightforward, clear-eyed, elegant manner that fans had come to expect from him. The loss to America is dwarfed by the loss to his family and friends, but nevertheless it is enormous.

 

This entry was posted in History, International, Politics. Bookmark the permalink.

18 Responses to Charles Krauthammer 1950 – 2018

  2. C.L.
    #2744242, posted on June 22, 2018 at 12:32 pm

    Sinclair: enough with the Merkel header already.

    [Just thinking that it was getting boring. Sinc]

  4. Carpe Jugulum
    #2744268, posted on June 22, 2018 at 12:54 pm

    A great intellect

  5. Tracey
    #2744269, posted on June 22, 2018 at 12:55 pm

    I only ever saw him a few times on one of the Fox news shows but he was brilliant and, in stark contrast to every lefty commentator I’ve ever heard, a gentleman to a fault.

  6. Tintarella di Luna
    #2744271, posted on June 22, 2018 at 12:56 pm

    Charles Krauthammer is much easier on the eye and the mind’s eye than the frumpy frau mutti Merkel. Rest in Peace, gone too young

  7. Sinclair Davidson
    #2744274, posted on June 22, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    I first encountered him in the late 1980s when Time Magazine used to publish his essays (once a month IIRC). Living the halls of residence almost everyone had a Time subscription – it was a way to guarantee getting mail.

  8. Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only)
    #2744287, posted on June 22, 2018 at 1:07 pm

    A good man and extremely tough.

    I didn’t even realism he was paralyzed until a few years ago.

  9. C.L.
    #2744290, posted on June 22, 2018 at 1:12 pm

    Interesting, Sinclair.
    In the same era I used to subscribe to Time, The Economist, BRW, The Bulletin, Policy (CIS) and Hansard (really). Amongst others. I don’t remember Krauthammer by name from that period but at that time the field was crowded (especially at Time and The Economist) with first-rate investigative columnists and essayists. It’s no surprise that he stood out in the current, stupid internet age.

  10. Frank
    #2744323, posted on June 22, 2018 at 1:36 pm

    Hansard is pretty tragic.

    Krauthammer was definitely one of the good ones. I remember seeing him talking about his time as a psychiatrist, apparently he got something into the DSM. Something or other with secondary mania.

    Shrinks tend to make good writers for some reason, Theodore Dalrymple is another.

  11. The Barking Toad
    #2744336, posted on June 22, 2018 at 1:50 pm

    Always enjoyed his clear unbiased comments on Fox.

    Sometimes didn’t necessarily agree completely with all his views.

    His views always reflected common sense.

  12. nilk
    #2744338, posted on June 22, 2018 at 1:51 pm

    I used to look forward to his columns in Time as well, and always enjoyed his commentary.

    He’s one of the few who I keenly feel the loss of. What an intellect. May he rest in peace forever.

    🙁

  13. Zatara
    #2744348, posted on June 22, 2018 at 1:58 pm

    Krauthammer was one incredibly tough and brilliant bugger. Can’t say I always agreed with him but I always respected his opinion and the gentlemanly way he expressed it.

    For those who didn’t know, Krauthammer was paralyzed from the waist down in a diving accident in 1972 while a student at Harvard Medical School. He went on to receive his degree on time.

    In 1984, when Krauthammer was a staff writer at the New Republic, he told The Post that he didn’t like people to “make a big thing about” his disability. The interview, 12 years after his accident, was the first time Krauthammer spoke on the record about life as a paraplegic.

    “And the worst thing,” he added, “is when they tell me how courageous I am.”

    Krauthammer said in that long-ago interview that in the immediate aftermath of his paralysis, he thought, “The terrible thing is that people are going to judge me now by a different standard. If I can just muddle through life, they’ll say it was a great achievement, given this.

    “I thought that would be the worst — that would be the greatest defeat in my life, if I allowed that. I decided if I could make people judge me by the old standard, that would be a triumph, and that’s what I try to do.”

    Krauthammer’s example has long been an inspiration to never, ever, shy away from the challenge.

    A truly great man has passed and the world is lesser for it.

  14. OneWorldGovernment
    #2744353, posted on June 22, 2018 at 2:06 pm

    Steven Hayward at PowerPoint has a respectful comment as well.

    http://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2018/06/charles-krauthammer-rip.php

  15. Egor
    #2744374, posted on June 22, 2018 at 2:26 pm

    A good man, alas, who never saw the necessity of Trump.

  16. tgs
    #2744378, posted on June 22, 2018 at 2:31 pm

    A truly great man has passed and the world is lesser for it.

    Couldn’t agree more.

    Vale Charles Krauthammer.

  17. Tropical
    #2744443, posted on June 22, 2018 at 3:34 pm

    Charles Krauthammer truly was a great man. He married an Aussie who has stuck by him through thick and thin..
    Vale.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.