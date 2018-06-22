Charles Krauthammer 1950 – 2018

The great Charles Krauthammer has passed away after revealing last week that he had cancer and just weeks to live.
Irwin Stelzer has an obituary at the WSJ.
Charles Krauthammer, who died Thursday at about 5 p.m. ET, announced his impending departure from this world in the straightforward, clear-eyed, elegant manner that fans had come to expect from him. The loss to America is dwarfed by the loss to his family and friends, but nevertheless it is enormous.
A brave man.
A great intellect
I only ever saw him a few times on one of the Fox news shows but he was brilliant and, in stark contrast to every lefty commentator I’ve ever heard, a gentleman to a fault.
Charles Krauthammer is much easier on the eye and the mind’s eye than the frumpy frau mutti Merkel. Rest in Peace, gone too young
I first encountered him in the late 1980s when Time Magazine used to publish his essays (once a month IIRC). Living the halls of residence almost everyone had a Time subscription – it was a way to guarantee getting mail.
A good man and extremely tough.
I didn’t even realism he was paralyzed until a few years ago.
Interesting, Sinclair.
In the same era I used to subscribe to Time, The Economist, BRW, The Bulletin, Policy (CIS) and Hansard (really). Amongst others. I don’t remember Krauthammer by name from that period but at that time the field was crowded (especially at Time and The Economist) with first-rate investigative columnists and essayists. It’s no surprise that he stood out in the current, stupid internet age.
Hansard is pretty tragic.
Krauthammer was definitely one of the good ones. I remember seeing him talking about his time as a psychiatrist, apparently he got something into the DSM. Something or other with secondary mania.
Shrinks tend to make good writers for some reason, Theodore Dalrymple is another.
Always enjoyed his clear unbiased comments on Fox.
Sometimes didn’t necessarily agree completely with all his views.
His views always reflected common sense.
I used to look forward to his columns in Time as well, and always enjoyed his commentary.
He’s one of the few who I keenly feel the loss of. What an intellect. May he rest in peace forever.
🙁
Krauthammer was one incredibly tough and brilliant bugger. Can’t say I always agreed with him but I always respected his opinion and the gentlemanly way he expressed it.
For those who didn’t know, Krauthammer was paralyzed from the waist down in a diving accident in 1972 while a student at Harvard Medical School. He went on to receive his degree on time.
A truly great man has passed and the world is lesser for it.
Steven Hayward at PowerPoint has a respectful comment as well.
http://www.powerlineblog.com/archives/2018/06/charles-krauthammer-rip.php
A good man, alas, who never saw the necessity of Trump.
Couldn’t agree more.
Vale Charles Krauthammer.
Charles Krauthammer truly was a great man. He married an Aussie who has stuck by him through thick and thin..
Vale.
Vale