Do the sums

Further to Sinclair’s post yesterday on Anti-capitalist millennials which touched on the very well written article by Tom Switzer and Charles Jacob in the Australian, consider the following chart.

But before doing so, Spartacus will refer to his earlier posts on Venezuela here and here.

As reported in Reuters, a 3 university study of conditions in Venezuela has shown that 90% of citizens now live in poverty. But socialism can only achieve so much. The other 10% must suffer in abject affluence so that the 90% can have income equality.

and

Venezuela was once one of the most prosperous nations in the world, blessed with ample natural resources and a nice climate (sound familiar). Venezuela has the largest proven oil reserves in the world, totaling 297 billion barrels as of 1 January 2014 and as such, should be one of the wealthiest countries in the world.

Good thing socialism works, doesn’t it.

Let’s just remember. The rules are:

It’s not the results that count. It’s the intentions. If it does not work, it was either those evil capitalist or there were insufficient government powers.

Good thing Wayne Swan is on the job.

