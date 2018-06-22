Fairfax Emma-nomics

These are the tax cuts we don’t deserve and can’t afford. They are not part of a wider tax reform package, leave the budget too vulnerable to future economic shocks, and they’re unfair, to boot.

Don’t deserve. Can’t afford. Unfair to boot. Quality economic analysis. But wait. There’s more:

Middle to upper income earners will also be the earliest recipients of support.

A tax cut is the provision of “support” is it now. Jess – read this please before writing again. But she also wrote this:

But Australian politicians have simply not done the hard work to reform our tax base to ensure finances are in a sustainable position before Australians can be relieved of the burden of bracket creep.

Half right she is. They have not done the work to reform the government’s spending base.

It is rumoured that our Jess will be offered a professorship at the University of Sydney School of Emma-nomics.

#justsaying.

