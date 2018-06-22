Trillions spent, emissions up, power prices up, unreliables struggle to increase market share. h/t Morgan Begg at the IPA. Dont miss their weekly report!
Liberty Quote
The first duty of a prosecutor, as an officer of the court, is to uphold the rule of law. By withholding exculpatory evidence, these prosecutors failed to do so. A judge should not have to give a prosecutor an order to follow the law.— Jim Morhard
-
Recent Comments
- OneWorldGovernment on Spend trillions for nothing in the war on CO2
- JC on Peter Hitchens in the Spectator
- I am Spartacus on Peter Hitchens in the Spectator
- OneWorldGovernment on Spend trillions for nothing in the war on CO2
- egg_ on Peter Hitchens in the Spectator
- Geriatric Mayfly on Wednesday Forum: June 20, 2018
- Iampeter on Peter Hitchens in the Spectator
- OneWorldGovernment on Charles Krauthammer 1950 – 2018
- JohnL on Charles Jacobs: Tax cuts on the nose: Millennials
- Tel on Peter Hitchens in the Spectator
- Baldrick on David Leyonhjelm guest post on the tax cuts.
- OneWorldGovernment on Wednesday Forum: June 20, 2018
- Des Deskperson on The Australian Deep State
- OneWorldGovernment on Charles Jacobs: Tax cuts on the nose: Millennials
- woolfe on Wednesday Forum: June 20, 2018
- . on Charles Jacobs: Tax cuts on the nose: Millennials
- egg_ on The Australian Deep State
- Dr Faustus on Charles Jacobs: Tax cuts on the nose: Millennials
- Baa Humbug on Do the sums
- I am Spartacus on Peter Hitchens in the Spectator
- egg_ on Spend trillions for nothing in the war on CO2
- Gbees on Spend trillions for nothing in the war on CO2
- JohnL on Charles Jacobs: Tax cuts on the nose: Millennials
- OneWorldGovernment on Wednesday Forum: June 20, 2018
- . on Peter Hitchens in the Spectator
- Dr Fred Lenin on Spend trillions for nothing in the war on CO2
- egg_ on Spend trillions for nothing in the war on CO2
- calli on Wednesday Forum: June 20, 2018
- I am Spartacus on Peter Hitchens in the Spectator
- NB on Fairfax Emma-nomics
-
Recent Posts
- We reject the premise the Get Up is aligned to the Greens and Labor
- Spend trillions for nothing in the war on CO2
- David Leyonhjelm guest post on the tax cuts.
- Supply Chains on Blockchains
- Charles Jacobs: Tax cuts on the nose: Millennials
- Charles Krauthammer 1950 – 2018
- Fairfax Emma-nomics
- Tax policy: Coalition, Labor plans offer clear choice
- Do the sums
- The Australian Deep State
- Anti-capitalist millennials
- A quote for all times
- Canadians do not like PDT’s America First policies
- Johan Norberg on plastic bags
- Dumb as Bucks
- “Australia’s pitiless migrant policy”
- Peter Hitchens in the Spectator
- Wednesday Forum: June 20, 2018
- Catallaxy Exclusive – ABC and Sydney Uni to offer Emma-nomics Degree
- The ABC generates $1 billion in value
- Said it before. Will say it again.
- Green side up
- Which Kerry Schott quote would you prefer?
- Catallaxy Exclusive – Australian Broadcasting Corporation has not paid tax for at least 20 years
- Q&A Forum: June 18, 2018
- What do you call a crooked union official in jail
- A new society shattering statistic
- Where every failure is punished with more money and power
- Monday Forum: June 18,2018
- 18C bottles handing on the wall
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
CO2 is the new Phlogiston.
Where did the money go ? Who profited from the scam ? Has anyone been even charged with fraud and false pretences? If no one has been charged why not? The evidence is there proving the co2 has not damaged the climate ,if you don’t believe that prove it has .
The ill gotten gains should be confiscated under proceeds of crime laws ,the perpetrators of the fraud and their enablers choukd have all family assets confiscated and be sent to a work education facility for life . The confiscated money should be returned to the people in the form of tax cuts and laws passed preventing any repetition of such crimes under penalty of death .
Love the usual #FakePollution picture of the kid with the mask. Who needs a mask for steam?
Didn’t Christiana Figueres* of the EU say that it’s not about climate, it’s about wealth redistribution?
Didn’t the Russian Mafia pocket $1Bn of EU Carbon Credits?
*Wymminses being experts on virtue signalling.
I disbelieve the interpretation of ice core data which supposedly shows a base of 200 parts per million (0.02%) for 3 million years!.