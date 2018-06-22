Spend trillions for nothing in the war on CO2

Posted on 3:50 pm, June 22, 2018 by Rafe Champion

Trillions spent, emissions up, power prices up, unreliables struggle to increase market share. h/t Morgan Begg at the IPA. Dont miss their weekly report!

6 Responses to Spend trillions for nothing in the war on CO2

  1. egg_
    #2744468, posted on June 22, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    CO2 is the new Phlogiston.

  2. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2744469, posted on June 22, 2018 at 4:00 pm

    Where did the money go ? Who profited from the scam ? Has anyone been even charged with fraud and false pretences? If no one has been charged why not? The evidence is there proving the co2 has not damaged the climate ,if you don’t believe that prove it has .
    The ill gotten gains should be confiscated under proceeds of crime laws ,the perpetrators of the fraud and their enablers choukd have all family assets confiscated and be sent to a work education facility for life . The confiscated money should be returned to the people in the form of tax cuts and laws passed preventing any repetition of such crimes under penalty of death .

  3. Gbees
    #2744473, posted on June 22, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    Love the usual #FakePollution picture of the kid with the mask. Who needs a mask for steam?

  4. egg_
    #2744474, posted on June 22, 2018 at 4:04 pm

    Where did the money go ? Who profited from the scam ?

    Didn’t Christiana Figueres* of the EU say that it’s not about climate, it’s about wealth redistribution?
    Didn’t the Russian Mafia pocket $1Bn of EU Carbon Credits?

    *Wymminses being experts on virtue signalling.

  5. OneWorldGovernment
    #2744492, posted on June 22, 2018 at 4:34 pm

    I disbelieve the interpretation of ice core data which supposedly shows a base of 200 parts per million (0.02%) for 3 million years!.

