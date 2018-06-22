We reject the premise the Get Up is aligned to the Greens and Labor

  1. itsmine
    #2744483, posted on June 22, 2018 at 4:23 pm

    Geez. Don’t these clowns now that it is MY money that the government is taking. And I would prefer more of it in MY pocket than in the hands of the pink brigade. Sheez, they really take the apparent high ground that my money is theirs to do with want they want.

  2. Roger
    #2744502, posted on June 22, 2018 at 4:45 pm

    A $140bn tax handout!

    Most ABC & Fairfax senior economics correspondents would agree with GetUp.

    These neo-Communists believe all wealth belongs to government.

  3. egg_
    #2744504, posted on June 22, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    Let’s see what the Labia Pardee does when they get in.

  4. OneWorldGovernment
    #2744508, posted on June 22, 2018 at 4:54 pm

    I think GetUp should be reported to the Press Council because there is no way that Malcolm Turnbull would believe in a tax reduction.

  5. struth
    #2744510, posted on June 22, 2018 at 4:57 pm

    The dumb, the brainwashed , Get up………..get fucked.

    So fucking Dumb.
    Get in here and explain why keeping my money means government is giving up what it never had.
    Monty, put that donut down and get in here.

  6. Bruce of Newcastle
    #2744514, posted on June 22, 2018 at 5:04 pm

    I have an idea for a new GetUp slogan:

    War is peace
    Freedom is slavery
    Ignorance is strength

    Fits pretty well.

  7. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2744520, posted on June 22, 2018 at 5:14 pm

    The top four in the photos will be tried “fairly” found guilty and executed ,get up operatives are iCuba now learning excecution methods from the peoples secret police killers . Suppose that sosros (_schwartz) and his union mafia comrades are funding getup scum.

  8. bemused
    #2744521, posted on June 22, 2018 at 5:15 pm

    I think I may have to change my voting intention and go for the LNP afterall. And with millennials supporting this crap, we may end up having something akin to Brexit next election (I hope).

  9. Leo G
    #2744526, posted on June 22, 2018 at 5:17 pm

    A $140bn tax handout!

    In reality, that’s an understatement.
    The “handout” is what a taxpayer contributes to government revenues. The income tax package is more accurately a $140bn reduction in tax handouts to government.
    Of course, to be effective it should be matched to a similar and selective reduction in government spending- preferably that spending which would deliver the least value over the long term.
    Bill Shorten may think that a taxpayer’s wealth actually belongs entirely to government, so that any income a taxpayer is allowed to keep is in effect a government handout, but I really would like to hear him argue that case in Parliament.

  10. egg_
    #2744532, posted on June 22, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    A $140bn tax handout!

    They see their trough draining.

