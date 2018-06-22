We’re from the government and we’re here to pick your pockets

From a Government’s perspective, there are only two things they want: your votes and your money. The rest is just rhetoric to get you to vote for them and to make sure you pay every last cent of your tax bill fully and on time. From Instapundit.
LAURENCE KOTLIKOFF: Did The Supreme Court Potentially Bankrupt Tens Of Thousands Of Small Online Businesses?
Small business is supposed to be the engine of economic growth and the internet is now the engine of small business growth. Today’s Supreme Court’s decision is potentially the engine of small business death. This plus the looming global trade war may be more than enough to pull the plug on our economic recovery.
Yes, we’ve very badly needed to rationalize state-business taxation. But what was and is needed is a system in which a company can file one and only one unified state sales and income tax return, pay one and only one tax bill and then have the states divvy up the proceeds. This will no doubt require federal legislation. Absent such a solution, the little engine that could — small online business — may immediately become the little engine that can’t.
The Powers That Be seem ready to rein in the Internet, whether it’s free speech or free enterprise.
What’s this word “free” I keep hearing? If it’s from the Government, the last thing it will be is free, as in there is no such thing as free lunches, health care or education.
I had read that Articleand what stood out was this – struck me as the same as Australian Local Council Bureauvrats when doing Renovations or Building
I have a small online business, http://www.economicsecurityplanning.com, which sells personal financial planning software. During our 25 years in business, I’ve lived in fear of today’s decision. We have employees and, thus nexus, in 6 states. Each time we hired someone in a state, we immediately registered to pay sales taxes.
But doing so required further tasking our sales-tax processing company at, for us, a very high price, to process yet an additional state’s sales tax payments. It also led, as I discovered to my horror, to our needing to file a corporate tax or gross receipts tax return in each of the 6 states, annual reports in several of the 6 states, reports in several states about workers compensation and unemployment insurance and a variety of “small” fees. The compliance cost of hiring the sales-tax processing company, paying our accountant and responding to the weekly and sometimes daily letters about filing this form or that is already costing my company $50,000 a year.
And, here’s the kicker. You have to file even if you have no tax liability. This is our case. We’d be forced, thanks to today’s decision, to pay our accountant to submit not 6, but 48 corporate or gross receipt tax returns. This will all be required in order to pay zero, nada, nichts, rien, niente, … in taxes since we are currently making zero profit! And to add icing on the cake, even if you have zero taxable income you are, it seems, forced to pay a basic filing fee. Multiply a small, say, $300 fee by 48 states, and you’re talking close to $15,000.
And, here’s the kicker. You have to file even if you have no tax liability. This is our case. We’d be forced, thanks to today’s decision, to pay our accountant to submit not 6, but 48 corporate or gross receipt tax returns. This will all be required in order to pay zero, nada, nichts, rien, niente, … in taxes since we are currently making zero profit! And to add icing on the cake, even if you have zero taxable income you are, it seems, forced to pay a basic filing fee. Multiply a small, say, $300 fee by 48 states, and you’re talking close to $15,000.
Dance and shake all you like, but there can’t be privileged non sales tax payers alongside the sales tax paying street front plebs for the same item. Not a difficult concept in natural justice really.
No sales tax anywhere would be best.
Pretty good idea for a business is a website plugin middleman service which automatically calculates, collects and sends the sales tax/GST for every tax precinct on Earth.
Charge a tiny fee and sign up businesses in the millions. The businesses would sign up too, since it would save them a lot of work and risk.
The IPO would be epic. Instant billionaires.
That’s a terrible idea. Hasn’t this guy ever heard of moral hazard?
Just put a polite note on your website saying you don’t ship to any state with sales tax. How hard is that?
Bollocks, of course there can be. Next you will be insisting that every country on Earth has identical labour laws. Globalist scum.
this will shrink your customer base dramatically
And increase your profits dramatically once the massive compliance costs are taken into account.
You also get a better class of customer which improves the overall tone of the business.
Doing business with only five out of 50 states isn’t an especially lucrative business model.