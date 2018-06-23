Great enterprises start small. First they put away just one fellow who is causing trouble and when that works they put away a second. You know the one about first they came for the Jews. In this case, first they came for Tommy Robinson. And then, for all practical purposes, he was never heard from again. And while he may be out of sight, he’s not quite yet out of mind: Tommy Robinson’s lawyer lodges appeal, applies for bail. This will also help you understand why you have heard so little from him directly:
They have lodged an appeal against the sentence. That means: they are challenging the judge’s 13 month prison term. Which of course is excessive and disproportionate. And in my view, it’s more punitive than a 13-month term for any other prisoner, because Tommy is so uniquely endangered in the UK’s prisons, many of which are dominated by Muslim criminal gangs, who have in the past attacked Tommy. Last time he was in prison, Tommy had to ask to be put into solitary confinement just to save his life. Obviously no-one can survive for 13 months that way.
So the first appeal is against the sentence.
The second part of Mr. Carson’s note indicates that he is asking for bail for Tommy, until the appeal is heard.
One of the craziest parts of this whole thing was that Tommy went from being scooped up on the street by seven cops, to prison, in a matter of a few hours. That’s absurd — he didn’t even have time to properly instruct a lawyer of his own choosing. Getting Tommy out on bail will not only allow him to visit his family and friends, but it will allow him to have proper meetings with his lawyers.
And the third point is self-explanatory — they’re looking to have this hearing as soon as possible in the court’s schedule.
And then there’s Paul Manafort in the US. Paul Manafort jailed by US judge over witness tampering charges, pending trial. Long story short:
A US federal judge has sent Paul Manafort to jail pending trial after he was charged with witness tampering in the latest episode in a slow fall from grace for a man who was President Donald Trump’s campaign chairman in 2016. . . .
Legal experts have said Mr Mueller wants to keep applying pressure on Mr Manafort to plead guilty and assist prosecutors with the probe. . . .
“Paul’s counsel are filing an expedited appeal,’ Dowd told Fox News. “This is harsh pretrial punishment and an outrageous violation of Paul’s civil liberties at the hands of an Obama appointee.” . . .
None of the charges against him make reference to alleged Russian interference in the election nor the accusations of collusion between Moscow and Trump’s campaign.
Not only can it happen here, it is happening already.
As for the vid, found it on the net but don’t know anything about the chap who is speaking.
This is one of the very things Trump was elected on. So far he has remained relatively silent on the daily effort by the left to shut down freedom of speech and the language is becoming more dangerous. The rhetoric is escalating and as it goes unchecked the left become more emboldened. If he doesn’t speak out soon and take some action, his supporters will start to get very annoyed.
Trump is a very smart man he has spent years dealing with some of the toughest people on earth ,New York bankers, realtors and construction companies are no pussy cats ,unlike career pollies and communist stenographers who have lived in a sheltered workshop all their lives . Trump cuts the rope ,ties the nooses and gives them to the idiots and they proceed to use them to hang themselves ,you can bet he has these bastards lined up for destruction ,he wouldn’t be human if he didn’t intensely dislike the maggots infesting the deep state , if I were one of them I would emigrate to Venezuela before it hit the fan with me in front of it .
Class-enemies are being targeted by the Left with increasing impunity. This was in the Daily Express overnight:
Christians are MOST persecuted religion in the world – reveals new report
The Green-Progressive religion brooks no opposition (except from Islam when it suits them).
This is really an insight into what to expect should the Left ever gain true control over government. While Millennials seem to think Socialism is great, they have no idea what it truly encapsulates. In a typical Socialist society, everyone is treated in the same way, with total distrust.
It’s a pity that books such as the Gulag Archipelago is no longer read in schools like in my day (is it even available anymore?), where the real horrors of Socialism were explained in no uncertain terms. My family comes from Finland and experienced the annexation of Finnish territory after the second world war.
My mother related a story to me once about a family they knew, who became enamoured by the Communist dream and migrated to Russia. Before they left, they said if life was great, they’d send a letter written in blue ink and if life was not great, they would send a letter written in red ink.
Some time after the family migrated, a letter was received saying how great life was in Russia and if they could have found a red pen they would have written the letter in red ink, things were so good. Every letter sent out from Russia in those days was intercepted and read for content.