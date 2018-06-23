Great enterprises start small. First they put away just one fellow who is causing trouble and when that works they put away a second. You know the one about first they came for the Jews. In this case, first they came for Tommy Robinson. And then, for all practical purposes, he was never heard from again. And while he may be out of sight, he’s not quite yet out of mind: Tommy Robinson’s lawyer lodges appeal, applies for bail. This will also help you understand why you have heard so little from him directly:

They have lodged an appeal against the sentence. That means: they are challenging the judge’s 13 month prison term. Which of course is excessive and disproportionate. And in my view, it’s more punitive than a 13-month term for any other prisoner, because Tommy is so uniquely endangered in the UK’s prisons, many of which are dominated by Muslim criminal gangs, who have in the past attacked Tommy. Last time he was in prison, Tommy had to ask to be put into solitary confinement just to save his life. Obviously no-one can survive for 13 months that way. So the first appeal is against the sentence. The second part of Mr. Carson’s note indicates that he is asking for bail for Tommy, until the appeal is heard. One of the craziest parts of this whole thing was that Tommy went from being scooped up on the street by seven cops, to prison, in a matter of a few hours. That’s absurd — he didn’t even have time to properly instruct a lawyer of his own choosing. Getting Tommy out on bail will not only allow him to visit his family and friends, but it will allow him to have proper meetings with his lawyers. And the third point is self-explanatory — they’re looking to have this hearing as soon as possible in the court’s schedule.

And then there’s Paul Manafort in the US. Paul Manafort jailed by US judge over witness tampering charges, pending trial. Long story short:

A US federal judge has sent Paul Manafort to jail pending trial after he was charged with witness tampering in the latest episode in a slow fall from grace for a man who was President Donald Trump’s campaign chairman in 2016. . . . Legal experts have said Mr Mueller wants to keep applying pressure on Mr Manafort to plead guilty and assist prosecutors with the probe. . . . “Paul’s counsel are filing an expedited appeal,’ Dowd told Fox News. “This is harsh pretrial punishment and an outrageous violation of Paul’s civil liberties at the hands of an Obama appointee.” . . . None of the charges against him make reference to alleged Russian interference in the election nor the accusations of collusion between Moscow and Trump’s campaign.

Not only can it happen here, it is happening already.

As for the vid, found it on the net but don’t know anything about the chap who is speaking.