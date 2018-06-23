Open Forum: June 23, 2018

  1. Gab
    #2744827, posted on June 23, 2018 at 12:09 am

    I own this thread too, Calli!

  4. Robber Baron
    #2744833, posted on June 23, 2018 at 12:16 am

    Being in Saigon and 3 hours behind means that l am not asleep.

    By the way…what an exciting end to the Brazil v Costa Rica match.

  5. Chopper
    #2744838, posted on June 23, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Seeing the ABC USA news curfuffle on chyrons. Seems Ancient Greek to me. However, Thinking, as I am entitled to do under ‘Free Speech’ , not ‘Free Thought Police’, when we society determine,
    or anyone else determine what could be said as alleged fact or opinion
    ? Fact check units appear to be the opposite of actual facts. Also, the railing that gave raise it Miranda Rights in the USA must now apply absolutely to media and online social media. SupremeCourt USA maybe?

    No, bring it back to the courts in all,countries and stop pandering to the UN, unelected swill.

  6. Talleyrand
    #2744841, posted on June 23, 2018 at 12:22 am

    I claim this thread in the name of King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella of Spain

  7. Adam
    #2744851, posted on June 23, 2018 at 12:42 am

    Live from Holland I claim this thread for Mr Wilders and his shiny blonde hair.

  8. Armadillo
    #2744852, posted on June 23, 2018 at 12:48 am

    I saw this thread sitting idly around for eight minutes before anyone even noticed it.

    It would have been an affirmation of my “White Male Privilege” had I claimed it as my own. For anyone offended by my presence here, I offer my heartfelt apology. Let the smoking ceremony begin.

  9. Mark A
    #2744853, posted on June 23, 2018 at 12:55 am

    missed the podium, bugga

  10. Baldrick
    #2744854, posted on June 23, 2018 at 1:00 am

    TheirABC is having kittens over this:

    Trump: United States to house 20,000 migrant children on military bases
    Officials in the United States are making arrangements to house about 20,000 migrant children on four military bases in Texas and Arkansas

    But not so much gnashing of teeth when Obama did the same in 2014:

    Kid shelters at military posts
    More than 7,700 of these unaccompanied migrants were cared for at the three posts.

  11. Armadillo
    #2744856, posted on June 23, 2018 at 1:34 am

    Makka
    #2744840, posted on June 23, 2018 at 12:22 am
    On the money!

    Donald J. Trump
    ‏Verified account @realDonaldTrump
    Following Following @realDonaldTrump

    Hope OPEC will increase output substantially. Need to keep prices down!

    7:10 AM – 22 Jun 2018

    That really is masterful. His Orange Eminence is daring the Arabs to start an oil war, pissing off the Global Warming mob and reassuring his own countrymen, and all at the same time. In two short sentences.

    4D chess with a double back flip and pike.

