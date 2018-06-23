Liberty Quote
Useless laws weaken the necessary laws.— Montesquieu


Open Forum: June 23, 2018
I own this thread too, Calli!
Podium.
Hooray!
Being in Saigon and 3 hours behind means that l am not asleep.
By the way…what an exciting end to the Brazil v Costa Rica match.
Seeing the ABC USA news curfuffle on chyrons. Seems Ancient Greek to me. However, Thinking, as I am entitled to do under ‘Free Speech’ , not ‘Free Thought Police’, when we society determine,
or anyone else determine what could be said as alleged fact or opinion
? Fact check units appear to be the opposite of actual facts. Also, the railing that gave raise it Miranda Rights in the USA must now apply absolutely to media and online social media. SupremeCourt USA maybe?
No, bring it back to the courts in all,countries and stop pandering to the UN, unelected swill.
I claim this thread in the name of King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella of Spain
Live from Holland I claim this thread for Mr Wilders and his shiny blonde hair.
I saw this thread sitting idly around for eight minutes before anyone even noticed it.
It would have been an affirmation of my “White Male Privilege” had I claimed it as my own. For anyone offended by my presence here, I offer my heartfelt apology. Let the smoking ceremony begin.
missed the podium, bugga
TheirABC is having kittens over this:
But not so much gnashing of teeth when Obama did the same in 2014:
Makka
#2744840, posted on June 23, 2018 at 12:22 am
On the money!
Donald J. Trump
Verified account @realDonaldTrump
Following Following @realDonaldTrump
Hope OPEC will increase output substantially. Need to keep prices down!
7:10 AM – 22 Jun 2018
That really is masterful. His Orange Eminence is daring the Arabs to start an oil war, pissing off the Global Warming mob and reassuring his own countrymen, and all at the same time. In two short sentences.
4D chess with a double back flip and pike.