Western civilisation and Donald Trump

The ad is PDT’s last before the election in 2016. At the time he spoke these words, few people understood how true they were. Now there can be no doubt. This was brought to mind by this picked up at Andrew Bolt: SPECCIE OUT NOW. TRUMP THE SAVIOUR.

Mark Latham says Donald Trump is now the hope of Western civilisation: Trump believes in the supremacy of the individual, in judging people on merit, by their work ethic and creativity, rather than race, gender and sexuality. These are the essential elements of civilisational leadership. Trump stands for the freedom of the citizen in the nation state. That is, the right to free speech, to meritocracy, to national pride and a freestanding national culture. The key political divide is no longer between Left and Right; it’s between civilisational and non-civilisational leaders. Trump is on the right side of history, with domestic ascendancy seemingly assured. He now needs to turn his mind to an even greater challenge, promulgating a Trump doctrine: a new brand of American global leadership based on the defence of Western civilisation.

Every generation must defend itself and its past. That means you, because there is no one else to do it.