Western civilisation and Donald Trump

The ad is PDT’s last before the election in 2016. At the time he spoke these words, few people understood how true they were. Now there can be no doubt. This was brought to mind by this picked up at Andrew Bolt: SPECCIE OUT NOW. TRUMP THE SAVIOUR.
Mark Latham says Donald Trump is now the hope of Western civilisation:
Trump believes in the supremacy of the individual, in judging people on merit, by their work ethic and creativity, rather than race, gender and sexuality. These are the essential elements of civilisational leadership. Trump stands for the freedom of the citizen in the nation state. That is, the right to free speech, to meritocracy, to national pride and a freestanding national culture. The key political divide is no longer between Left and Right; it’s between civilisational and non-civilisational leaders. Trump is on the right side of history, with domestic ascendancy seemingly assured. He now needs to turn his mind to an even greater challenge, promulgating a Trump doctrine: a new brand of American global leadership based on the defence of Western civilisation.
Every generation must defend itself and its past. That means you, because there is no one else to do it.
We need to remember that the Australian arm of the Soros network is GetUp.
Seems extraordinary, doesn’t it? But clearly the USA, and the West, needed an “anti-politician”, a non-conformist leader who could upend the political and diplomatic processes to re-establish some sort of accountability to the essential values and beliefs of our culture.
We’ll need more than President Trump’s eight years in the White House. I’m sure he’s already thinking about who might be able to carry on his good work.
No, no…Trump’s awful because he imposes tariffs on Chinese steel shuffled through Canada. The survival of the West is but nothing compared to the mention of tariffs.
The more you hear and see of Trump ,the worse the alternative becomes who in their right mind would vote for the very badly flawed clinton woman ? He is sorting out the FBI, CIA and DOJ ,exposing the communists ensconced there ,he has a major job destroying these cretins but he is just the man to do it . Just waiting for him to screw soros(_schwartz)_ the get up financier scum .
Well, this morning’s Outsiders on Sky showed just how much the Gramsci education system has got its teeth into the young millennials of today. A millennial socialist showed herself to be not unintelligent but completely trapped into the mindset of the extreme left, spouting all of the tired old talking points and having absolutely no idea of history, of the perils of central planning as demonstrated there, and full of idealism about some abstract ‘socialism’ and the constant and ready availability of other people’s money to solve all of the problems she sees as pressing: homophobia, refugees (let ’em all in), and the Big One – Climate Change.
Climate Change in this contemporary iteration of old-style communism now takes the place of Capitalism as the driving force for necessity, even more than Marx placed history as the driver.
I am reminded of that part of Amor Towles’ novel “A Gentleman in Moscow” when exactly such a sweet, female hopeful product of the Soviet indoctrination marched across the Bolshoi square to catch the train, as Towles savagely puts, it ‘to historical necessity’: the implementation of the destruction of the Kulaks and the great famine caused by that ‘plan’.
The lass on Outsiders will march along with 56% of the millennials to the rousing ideal of ‘saving the planet’ for socialism and industrial ‘transformation’. Same diff. Same result too.
You can see why the Left and many so-called conservative career politicians hate Trump, he’s revealed to all how corrupt and self-serving politicians and the ‘elite’ have become. I don’t think Americans really appreciated how poorly they have been treated over the last few decades and they are now awaking as the mists of deception clear.
No matter what happens in 2020, the Left have lost their high ground and advantage, and the tide of war is irrevocably turning against them. What Trump needs to achieve is to either get rid of, or convert, those Republicans that are against Americans, and the fate of the Left and the success of the US will be ensured for at least a few more decades.
I think, hope, that the saving grace will be the current generation (Generation Z) who appears to be diametrically opposite of the millenials. From everything I’ve read, Gen Z are as conservative as their grandparents and great-grandparents, and they are now at, or coming into, voting age.
We still have hope.
The Marxist establishment’s most potent weapon is its false propaganda that its campaign to destroy capitalism will not destroy our system of wealth creation that gives us the living standards we enjoy. Twentyfirst century Marxism aims to destroy everything in the West that still stands in defiance of the Marxist onslaught — enabled by brainwashed millennials who believe the proletariat must be liberated from personal freedom.
I think it is depressing that such a flawed individual is seen as the only hope for rebalance. He is like the Mule in the Foundation series. Something the rules can’t account for.
Yet there it is. We on the other hand are overrun by Bishops, Pyrnes, Turnbulls, shortens, albosleezys and that member for Griffith whose name fortunately escapes me.
I read earlier today, but of course I can’t find the reference again, that there are more firearms in civilian hands in the USA than there are in all of their armed forces, police forces and other government agencies combined.
I am very much afraid that there will be blood on the streets before this is settled.
Aux les barricades mon amis!
Would you mind explaining why you consider Trump to be a flawed individual?
Why does this matter?
The problem with so called conservative politicians is eventually they buckle under pressure.
Is it not a virtue that Trump can take the most sustained media attack in our life time, and the antics of the deep state and keep to his promises i.e. not compromise to take an easier path?
Likely true, but it needs to be taken in context. Firstly, there are the legitimate firearms owners and many citizens own more than one firearm. Then there are the criminals and many own more than one firearm.
But who knows, maybe one day there will be another American Civil War, once again Democrats against Republicans, fighting over exactly the same issues. History always seems to repeat itself.
Even Shorten tried to capture his Nationalist spirit, however briefly.
I think you need to explain that, Entropy.
If you don’t like alpha-males, say so. If you don’t like billionaires, say so.
But please don’t remasticate the lefty dementia that you don’t like the way he behaves.
The way he behaves in relation to what he is upending is a major part of his appeal for me.
And you have reached this state because you’re cut from the same cloth as the Bishops, Pyrnes, Turnbulls, shortens, albosleezys, etc.
http://freebeacon.com/culture/report-nearly-400-million-civilian-owned-guns-america/
Good.
Sometimes, that is necessary:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_Athens_(1946)
Thanks Peter! Have saved it where I won’t be able to remember where it is the next time I want it! 😉
Consider as well the requirement for ammunition. There were reports of huge amounts being sold to both government agencies and the general public during the Obama years.
As to the number of firearms owned/citizen there would likely be willing hands to wield any surplus. On both sides of les barricades.
I watched Outsiders this morning and I saw the little Marxist gender bending trollop sprout her pathetic crap. She parroted the usual Marxist socialist garbage. She referred to Israel as a genocidal state set up on “stolen land”. I laughed at her pathetic racism and at her pathetic ignorance of history. I also laughed heartily because this piece of socialist garbage was so obviously brought up in an inner city middle class home. She didn’t grow up in Mt Druitt or any of the many “working class” suburbs of our sprawling cities. I thought that Rowan, Ross and Tom should have been more combative against her racist and stupid garbage. As far as I am concerned, despite her youth and her fey demeanour, this nasty socialist grub oozed repressed violence and let me say categorically that if she and her socialist unity scummy friends were given any power in this country then violence and starvation would quickly ensue. As we know, violence and starvation are the inevitable consequence of a socialist system. The only satisfaction is that, as in all revolutions, whilst we might go first, I can guarantee that she and her grubby comrades will end up against a wall too.
I’m not so sure what the outcome would be if a new civil war looked like starting.
The “progressives” think that guns are evilsatan666, so there may not be a strong civilian “progressive” militia capable of being formed (unless the crime gangs line up with their natural allies the Democrats).
And query whether the armed forces or even the police would really take the side of the deep state? That may depend on just how stark the issues are, but remember the armed forces overwhelmingly vote Republican (and probably aren’t largely at the squishy end of the GOP spectrum). The “progressives” would have to get the violence started at a time when they could still claim plausibly that preserving the USA meant lining up with the deep state.
If the deep state overplay their hand they might find that the armed forces won’t just mindlessly obey orders to kill American civilian patriots. It may be a bit like the pre-WWI attempt by the UK government to get the British army to crush the Ulster Loyalists.
And if that happens it could be almost a bloodless restoration of Constitutional limited government, like the Glorious Revolution of 1688.
Of course that’s a highly optimistic scenario. I don’t underestimate the capacity of the “progressives” to cause destruction and misery.
To be “progressive’ means to be unhappy with the status quo/to want change… in/of others.
That Trumps is draining the swamp of such ingrates will cause major upheaval.
What did tokenistic Obama achieve other than give a few black actors “magic Negro” status in a few lame, embarrassing movies?
Where are they now?
“Bottom-Up Social Transformation
Social change is going to come from the bottom up. This transformation is consistent with the teachings of the major religions of the world. It is certainly consistent with the free market political philosophy of Adam Smith and the Scottish Enlightenment. It is equally consistent with Edmund Burke’s anti-revolutionary philosophy, which undergirded European conservatism in the 19th century.
When the nation-state’s money runs out, the grand experiment will be over. Really, it ended on December 25, 1991. But it lingers in the background. People with grandiose schemes of top-down political transformation are articulating a pre-Internet worldview of centralization.
First, Ideological Change; Second, Social Change
Moral reform is above all self-reform. If it is not grounded in a call for self-reform, it is just one more call for a transfer of power to a new group of power-seekers.”
Lexington Virginia militants are not known for good marksmanship.
The owner of the Red (sic) Hen Restaurant said that her restaurant and its half-dozen servers and cooks had managed to stay in business for 10 years by keeping politics off the menu and that was why she decided to ask Sarah Huckabee Sanders to leave after the White House Press Secretary arrived with her husband and six other guests after having made a reservation in her husband’s name.
Just magnificent!
It’s depressing that in his terrific Reflections on a Ravaged Century (published 2000) historian Robert Conquest in the latter chapters eloquently examines every familiar issue of concern then and still, and if anything worse today.
