A musical interlude from the Old Nick drama group at the University of Tasmania.
Liberty Quote
… after a succession of governments intent on proving that their word is their junk bond, any voters who aren’t jaded should have their pulse checked.— Henry Ergas
-
Recent Comments
- mareeS on Living the bogan dream
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: June 23, 2018
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: June 23, 2018
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: June 23, 2018
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: June 23, 2018
- zyconoclast on Open Forum: June 23, 2018
- Stimpson J. Cat on Open Forum: June 23, 2018
- Stimpson J. Cat on Open Forum: June 23, 2018
- Rae on Open Forum: June 23, 2018
- John Constantine on Western civilisation and Donald Trump
- Crossie on Western civilisation and Donald Trump
- Leo G on Open Forum: June 23, 2018
- Rafe on Living the bogan dream
- Josh on Open Forum: June 23, 2018
- Rae on Open Forum: June 23, 2018
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: June 23, 2018
- cohenite on Open Forum: June 23, 2018
- Rae on Open Forum: June 23, 2018
- Rob MW on Western civilisation and Donald Trump
- Confused Old Misfit on Open Forum: June 23, 2018
- Rae on Open Forum: June 23, 2018
- cohenite on Open Forum: June 23, 2018
- Rockdoctor on Open Forum: June 23, 2018
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: June 23, 2018
- Zatara on Western civilisation and Donald Trump
- Mater on Open Forum: June 23, 2018
- Zulu Kilo Two Alpha on Open Forum: June 23, 2018
- Snoopy on Open Forum: June 23, 2018
- JamesS on Western civilisation and Donald Trump
- egg_ on Open Forum: June 23, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- Living the bogan dream
- Western civilisation and Donald Trump
- First they came for Tommy Robinson
- Berg v Henderson
- Domestic gas shortage averted – not even nearly beneficial
- Open Forum: June 23, 2018
- David Leyonhjelm on why legal marijuana makes sense
- We’re from the government and we’re here to pick your pockets
- We reject the premise the Get Up is aligned to the Greens and Labor
- Spend trillions for nothing in the war on CO2
- David Leyonhjelm guest post on the tax cuts.
- Supply Chains on Blockchains
- Charles Jacobs: Tax cuts on the nose: Millennials
- Charles Krauthammer 1950 – 2018
- Fairfax Emma-nomics
- Tax policy: Coalition, Labor plans offer clear choice
- Do the sums
- The Australian Deep State
- Anti-capitalist millennials
- A quote for all times
- Canadians do not like PDT’s America First policies
- Johan Norberg on plastic bags
- Dumb as Bucks
- “Australia’s pitiless migrant policy”
- Peter Hitchens in the Spectator
- Wednesday Forum: June 20, 2018
- Catallaxy Exclusive – ABC and Sydney Uni to offer Emma-nomics Degree
- The ABC generates $1 billion in value
- Said it before. Will say it again.
- Green side up
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
classy stuff, still I’d rather watch that than the ABC, it’s more entertaining
Tasmania has a Uni? Who knew?
I was there.
Enjoyed! Thanks Rafe.
It reminded me of those Phillip Street Theatre Reviews 1959/60 a few of which I attended. Great stuff those days. Much of this humour and many of the performers spilled over into the skits on The Mavis Bramston Show on TV 1964 and for a couple of years thereafter.
Not bad!
Thanks for the reminder. It was before this dumb era of having to add an explicit /sarc tag.
Watching the video from the Old Nick drama group, Tassie, I was also taken back to when my daughter in year 12 at school (1989) performed at the School’s talent quest “Tits and Arse” with her girlfriend. They came second and her brothers taped it on VHS and presented it to me, I think to shock me. It did. Twas both good humour though and well performed, but as a mother I had to show my distaste to such antics.
Yes I saw it as a blast from the past when uni reviews sent up poiticians of all sides with good humour.
Haha, they could be our daughter and her friends on a girls’ night out. The girls like to play up the bogan thing, secretly they love it, it takes their mind off being responsible and PC in their day work.