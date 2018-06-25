Monday Forum: June 25, 2018

Posted on 1:00 pm, June 25, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
10 Responses to Monday Forum: June 25, 2018

  2. Riccardo Bosi
    #2746576, posted on June 25, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    SACK.THEM.ALL.

    From the rally at NSW Parliament House yesterday.

    Video Here

    I’m on from 22m 19s

  3. Exit Stage Right
    #2746579, posted on June 25, 2018 at 1:09 pm

    1st wicket down! The Aussies need all the help they can get!

  4. Jo Smyth
    #2746580, posted on June 25, 2018 at 1:10 pm

    The Australian has an article wishing luck to the front runner contender in the Mexican elections. I have tried to post three times that this person is a Marxist who has told his supporters to leave their towns and villages and flood the American border and demand to be let in. A man who has offered amnesty to drug cartels. Corruption incorporated. The Australian is obviously anti democracy.

  5. Confused Old Misfit
    #2746581, posted on June 25, 2018 at 1:13 pm

    Well, well!

