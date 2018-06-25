Liberty Quote
The smallest minority on earth is the individual. Those who deny individual rights cannot claim to be defenders of minorities.— Ayn Rand
-
Recent Comments
- Zyconoclast on Monday Forum: June 25, 2018
- Mother Lode on Open Forum: June 23, 2018
- Mother Lode on Monday Forum: June 25, 2018
- Sirocco on Monday Forum: June 25, 2018
- Carpe Jugulum on Monday Forum: June 25, 2018
- Mother Lode on Monday Forum: June 25, 2018
- Confused Old Misfit on Monday Forum: June 25, 2018
- Jo Smyth on Monday Forum: June 25, 2018
- Exit Stage Right on Monday Forum: June 25, 2018
- Empire 5:5 on Berg v Henderson
- Mother Lode on Open Forum: June 23, 2018
- Riccardo Bosi on Monday Forum: June 25, 2018
- Bruce of Newcastle on Monday Forum: June 25, 2018
- incoherent rambler on Open Forum: June 23, 2018
- 132andBush on Open Forum: June 23, 2018
- cohenite on Domestic gas shortage averted – not even nearly beneficial
- Infidel Tiger 2.0 (Premium Content Subscribers Only) on Living the bogan dream
- Zyconoclast on Open Forum: June 23, 2018
- egg_ on Open Forum: June 23, 2018
- Zyconoclast on Open Forum: June 23, 2018
- Baldrick on Open Forum: June 23, 2018
- H B Bear on Open Forum: June 23, 2018
- egg_ on Open Forum: June 23, 2018
- Hydra on Open Forum: June 23, 2018
- Fat Tony on Open Forum: June 23, 2018
- Bruce of Newcastle on Open Forum: June 23, 2018
- Hydra on Open Forum: June 23, 2018
- Fat Tony on Open Forum: June 23, 2018
- Faceache on Western civilisation and Donald Trump
- mh on Western civilisation and Donald Trump
-
Recent Posts
- Monday Forum: June 25, 2018
- Living the bogan dream
- Western civilisation and Donald Trump
- First they came for Tommy Robinson
- Berg v Henderson
- Domestic gas shortage averted – not even nearly beneficial
- Open Forum: June 23, 2018
- David Leyonhjelm on why legal marijuana makes sense
- We’re from the government and we’re here to pick your pockets
- We reject the premise the Get Up is aligned to the Greens and Labor
- Spend trillions for nothing in the war on CO2
- David Leyonhjelm guest post on the tax cuts.
- Supply Chains on Blockchains
- Charles Jacobs: Tax cuts on the nose: Millennials
- Charles Krauthammer 1950 – 2018
- Fairfax Emma-nomics
- Tax policy: Coalition, Labor plans offer clear choice
- Do the sums
- The Australian Deep State
- Anti-capitalist millennials
- A quote for all times
- Canadians do not like PDT’s America First policies
- Johan Norberg on plastic bags
- Dumb as Bucks
- “Australia’s pitiless migrant policy”
- Peter Hitchens in the Spectator
- Wednesday Forum: June 20, 2018
- Catallaxy Exclusive – ABC and Sydney Uni to offer Emma-nomics Degree
- The ABC generates $1 billion in value
- Said it before. Will say it again.
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Monday Forum: June 25, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
Lunch time!
SACK.THEM.ALL.
From the rally at NSW Parliament House yesterday.
Video Here
I’m on from 22m 19s
1st wicket down! The Aussies need all the help they can get!
The Australian has an article wishing luck to the front runner contender in the Mexican elections. I have tried to post three times that this person is a Marxist who has told his supporters to leave their towns and villages and flood the American border and demand to be let in. A man who has offered amnesty to drug cartels. Corruption incorporated. The Australian is obviously anti democracy.
Well, well!
Fifth?
Top Ten
Top ten, finally?
Awww, crap!
10