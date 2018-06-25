Liberty Quote
Conservatives are not necessarily stupid, but most stupid people are conservatives.— J. S. Mill
Q&A Forum: June 25, 2018
1 please Carp
Carpe..
Hello Carpe!
Lucky 13 for me please
Konbanwa Troops
Bidding is open
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Pete of Perth 1
Westie Woman 13
For those in different timezones, this is the Periscope link to livestream.
https://www.periscopen.com/search.php?keyword=qanda
May I have 18, please Carpe?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Pete of Perth 1
Westie Woman 13
Vic in Prossy 18
2 please Carpe.
Evening everyone. 53 please Carpe.
I’m watching a replay of the French GP so won’t be watching.
Thanks for watching for me.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Pete of Perth 1
Westie Woman 13
Vic in Prossy 18
Cpt Seahawks 2
I’ve been missing in action but I’m here tonight for the Lotto. I simply cannot watch. Good luck troopos and 29 for me please Carpe.
I really seriously can’t imagine myself watching.
Unless some entrepreneur blindsides Graham Innes by asking him what he was paid, how many hours he put in, and what he actually achieved in his time as Commissioner.
6 interruptions please Carp.
Tonights Panel
Kiruna Stamell – Luvvie and HARPY
Dylan Alcott – Sporty Spice with wheels
Graeme Innes – Whiny Activist
Catia Malaquias – Ambulance Chaser
Bruce Bonyhady – NDIS tax hoovering shill
This Qanda panel seems to be part human rights and part inspiring wheelchair athlete deeds, from an athlete who is apparently white.
How does victim poker work in this situation? Where one of the panel may resent being labelled a victim.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Pete of Perth 1
Westie Woman 13
Vic in Prossy 18
Cpt Seahawks 2
Megan 29
Dave in Marybrook 6
It will be all victim all night with a dollop of gimme gubbermint cash
22, if you please, Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Pete of Perth 1
Westie Woman 13
Vic in Prossy 18
Cpt Seahawks 2
Megan 29
Dave in Marybrook 6
ZK2A 22
Drool, gubbermint cash
Carpe!
I am an in an indifferent timezone – does that count?
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Pete of Perth 1
Westie Woman 13
Vic in Prossy 18
Cpt Seahawks 2
Megan 29
Dave in Marybrook 6
ZK2A 22
Custard 53
Close enough 🙂
25 please Carpe.
It’s time for the snowcone victim hour
So put your brain in neutral, walk with a limp and;
LLllleeetttssss get rrreeaaadddyyyyy to rrruuuummmbbbllleeeee
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Pete of Perth 1
Westie Woman 13
Vic in Prossy 18
Cpt Seahawks 2
Megan 29
Dave in Marybrook 6
ZK2A 22
Custard 53
RobK 25
jeez what a rouges gallery
This should be one big pity party
Two years ago I thought it could not possibly get worse. How wrong I was.
going full victim retard early
Never go full victim retard early
I have a sudden urge to set fire to my tv.
opening statement – wheelie bin wants to get laid.
But it takes him 5 minutes to get there
Circus midget goes for the victim gold medal
heh heh heh – mini me
so far its been a long whingefest.
Re-reading my sunday school Bible would be more interesting.
There is an odd person on the left of screen waving there arms about.
Circus midget goes for the victim gold medal
When everyone is a victim, whites lose, no matter how dwarved. A Mussie with a bandaid trumps.
Some in the audience appear, um, differently abled…
*counts out tea leaves one by one to make evening cup of tea*
Complaint about the ndis
Shagger defends it
NDIS is a bottomless pit.
Some of them look like the just bunged on a mecchano set.
And now on to the “funding”
Tax hoovering asshats.
Staff numbers to be capped. That’s handy.
Re – reading the road traffic code would be more interesting.
*counts out tea leaves one by one to make evening cup of tea*
Then watch a pot boil.
I have an old copy of AS 2550 – Cranes i may flick through.
The 2003 phone directory is looking good.
Short version – gimme money
I have a Zippy tap, Captain. No waiting around for water. 734 tea leaves so far.
Saw him introduce the panel and mention NDIS.
I don’t need to watch the show to know the answer to Jones’s question.
The NDIS is going to be a Trainwreck that, whilst admirable in its aims, is going to be rorted for huge sums over the coming years. Many examples of companies increasing their costs for NDIS related services/ products have already been given by radio callers. One such caller saying his cost for a regular physio had doubled and this would mean he would get less treatments for the same expenditure. Such companies should be named and shamed. The Govt needs to crack down early on such rorts.
Next question – gimme money
WAs scheme before NDIS was at least as good but better supervised.
aaaahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
Good One.
Wheelie Bin the olympian – gimme money
NDIS = replace experienced care workers with imported low paid alternatives.
The government needs to do a lot of things, Brett. Sadly it is completely incapable of doing any but waste taxpayer’s hard earned money.
Next question from a circus midget – gimme money
these people are so predictable.
For a non watcher, is the dwarf the same one Albosleazy was drooling over and trying to line up for a floorbound air mattress rub and tug a few months back?
Possibly.
120cm, get a job as live bait on a Marlin boat.
I have a really short attention span.
Gimme money.
Reading the thread whilst watching a Mexican movie, on Netflix, about corrupt politicians.
How about the Govt contract out their investigations into NDIS rorting. Payment would be based on a %age of the money saved. Bit like bounty hunters.
I’d like an individualised package.
With maximised capability.
Mentally Ill
Gimme Money
Heaven help us.
The ghost of steven hawkins has arrived.
Rooster says
NIDIS
Every time the rooster briefly ventures into political discourse here, he tends soft mushy squishy left.
Rooster should explain why it’s admirable to force taxpayers to fund the disability of others when they have families who can work and take care of their needs… just like before the NDIS.
Rooster should also explain who and how politicians are being admirable* in deciding to take money from taxpayers then handing it over to NDIS’ers.
definition of admirable *arousing or deserving respect and approval.
There’s nothing admirable about the NDIS or its objectives. It’s forcing one group to pay for another preferred group. Nothing admirable nor courageous about that at all.
(Program note. Rooster goes nuts when challenged like this and really fun to watch).
I’ll be literally watching paint dry from 7am tomorrow morning. Cannot wait after this agonising dalliance with Snowcone and his handpicked panel of assorted losers and moaners.
Another example of state sanctioned theft.
And left just as quickly. He can still recognise a turkey when he sees one.
Tax hoover wants her intellectally disabled son to get a real job.
Sorry, can’t use him in marine civil works.
Now they want to run the joint.
mini me is off on a tangent
Playing the victim – how tedious.
Downs kid doesn’t feel included.
I don’t care.
Rooster doesn’t seem to understand that it’s impossible for government to crack down sovietized welfare distribution models because it doesn’t have the creativity, manpower or even the motivation to crack down on fraud. It’s almost impossible to police these large scale welfare models.
The last large scale fraud I read about was about six years ago in the US Medicare system. The estimate was that around US$250 billion of fraud annually in that system.
What these models collectively do is most certainly reduce more freedoms and force governments into becoming more repressive, as demand for more money skyrockets because of unlimited wants from welfare recipients. You see this a few times per week through the press releases coming from the ATO with threats such as attempting to scare taxpayers about dry cleaning deductions. That’s where it’s got to. The ATO threatens taxpayers on excessive dry cleaning claims. Now that’s admirable.
Cape Jugulum – “circus midget” indeed. What a deplorable excuse for a human being you have proven yourself to be.
My non-verbal Downs son did main stream schooling including hostel living during high school…..before ndis.
He loves group work office cleaning and car washing for a couple of bucks an hour.
What part of go fuck yourself isn’t clear to you
Morbidly obese orange haired swampy feels overwhelmed.
Geez she would get chest pain looking at stairs.
And back to gimme money
ndia – we need training and our own IT, oh, and gimme money
Mini me – gimme money it’s a human right
NDIS is mainly a money issuing scheme. There’s a whole other side to organising contractors and replacing volunteers.
Alan is happy to contribute.
two people in shared (government) accommodation want to go and live independantly, nothing is stopping you princess and of coursehe wants ‘gimme money’
And on cue wheelie bin goes to – gimme money.
Oh dear. Money is no object.
mini mee – gimme money
Where the hell do these leeches think the $$ come from.
There are concessions some minorities need to accept.
And to finish on a low note we end with – gimme money and housing.
Interruptions came in at 0
Bernadi is the sacrificial lamb next week – numbers should be higher.
Thanks Carpe.
Carpe went bed early, missed fun, curious, zero, how often?
Zero.
Thanks Carpe for suffering yet again!
JC,
You seem desperate for a stoush.
However just because I used the words “admirable in its aims” does not mean I support it. I don’t support it as I recognise the huge costs involved to taxpayers. NDIS and NBN were unfounded “gifts” to the nation by Gillard. Unfortunately Abbott and Turnbull did not have the guts to say not workable and no funds to pay for it. What vote desperate politician is going to say not going to fund the sick and handicapped.
Silly me for even suggesting the Govt should crack down on rorters.
I’m done Oyasumi nasai all
Rooster,
Actually I don’t want a stoush. I want you to explain why you consider the NDIS “admirable”.
It doesn’t matter if you support it or not, as I’m focusing on the description you offered. Tell us, in your own words, why it’s admirable to conceive another soviet welfare model.
They can’t eliminate fraud, you clown. I explained why. Not even China, which has the penalty of a bullet to the head, can stamp it out.
JC,
How about you bang your head against a wall.
Funny to see you posting about lying sack of shit when that is a description that can be applied to you.
Night night Head prefect.
Go eat dick, Rooster. I’m sure you good at it, you little sissy
Every time you get a pasting, which is every single time you engage, you walk away and sulk.
Lol. you lamentable little faggot.