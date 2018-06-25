Q&A Forum: June 25, 2018

Posted on 9:00 pm, June 25, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
  3. Westie Woman
    #2746868, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:04 pm

    Hello Carpe!

    Lucky 13 for me please

  5. Carpe Jugulum
    #2746872, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:06 pm

  6. Carpe Jugulum
    #2746874, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    For those in different timezones, this is the Periscope link to livestream.

    https://www.periscopen.com/search.php?keyword=qanda

  7. Vic in Prossy
    #2746875, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    May I have 18, please Carpe?

  8. Carpe Jugulum
    #2746876, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:13 pm

  9. Cpt Seahawks
    #2746877, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    2 please Carpe.

  10. Peter Castieau
    #2746878, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    Evening everyone. 53 please Carpe.

    I’m watching a replay of the French GP so won’t be watching.

    Thanks for watching for me.

  11. Carpe Jugulum
    #2746879, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:16 pm

  12. Megan
    #2746880, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    I’ve been missing in action but I’m here tonight for the Lotto. I simply cannot watch. Good luck troopos and 29 for me please Carpe.

  13. Dave in Marybrook
    #2746885, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    I really seriously can’t imagine myself watching.
    Unless some entrepreneur blindsides Graham Innes by asking him what he was paid, how many hours he put in, and what he actually achieved in his time as Commissioner.
    6 interruptions please Carp.

  14. Carpe Jugulum
    #2746886, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:21 pm

    Tonights Panel

    Kiruna Stamell – Luvvie and HARPY
    Dylan Alcott – Sporty Spice with wheels
    Graeme Innes – Whiny Activist
    Catia Malaquias – Ambulance Chaser
    Bruce Bonyhady – NDIS tax hoovering shill

  15. Cpt Seahawks
    #2746887, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:22 pm

    This Qanda panel seems to be part human rights and part inspiring wheelchair athlete deeds, from an athlete who is apparently white.
    How does victim poker work in this situation? Where one of the panel may resent being labelled a victim.

  16. Carpe Jugulum
    #2746888, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:23 pm

  17. Carpe Jugulum
    #2746891, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    This Qanda panel seems to be part human rights and part inspiring wheelchair athlete deeds, from an athlete who is apparently white.

    It will be all victim all night with a dollop of gimme gubbermint cash

  18. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2746892, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:25 pm

    22, if you please, Carpe.

  19. Carpe Jugulum
    #2746893, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:26 pm

  20. Cpt Seahawks
    #2746894, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:27 pm

    Drool, gubbermint cash

  22. The BigBlueCat
    #2746899, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:30 pm

    Carpe Jugulum
    #2746874, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:08 pm
    For those in different timezones, this is the Periscope link to livestream.

    I am an in an indifferent timezone – does that count?

  23. Carpe Jugulum
    #2746900, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:30 pm

  24. Carpe Jugulum
    #2746903, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:31 pm

    I am an in an indifferent timezone – does that count?

    Close enough 🙂

  26. Carpe Jugulum
    #2746910, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:37 pm

    It’s time for the snowcone victim hour

    So put your brain in neutral, walk with a limp and;

    LLllleeetttssss get rrreeaaadddyyyyy to rrruuuummmbbbllleeeee

  27. Carpe Jugulum
    #2746911, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:38 pm

  30. Megan
    #2746914, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:41 pm

    Two years ago I thought it could not possibly get worse. How wrong I was.

  31. Carpe Jugulum
    #2746915, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    going full victim retard early

    Never go full victim retard early

  32. Megan
    #2746916, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:42 pm

    I have a sudden urge to set fire to my tv.

  33. Carpe Jugulum
    #2746918, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    opening statement – wheelie bin wants to get laid.

    But it takes him 5 minutes to get there

  34. Carpe Jugulum
    #2746920, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    Circus midget goes for the victim gold medal

  37. Megan
    #2746925, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    Re-reading my sunday school Bible would be more interesting.

  38. Carpe Jugulum
    #2746926, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    There is an odd person on the left of screen waving there arms about.

  39. Cpt Seahawks
    #2746927, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    Circus midget goes for the victim gold medal

    When everyone is a victim, whites lose, no matter how dwarved. A Mussie with a bandaid trumps.

  40. Peter Campion
    #2746928, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Some in the audience appear, um, differently abled…

  41. Megan
    #2746929, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    *counts out tea leaves one by one to make evening cup of tea*

  42. Carpe Jugulum
    #2746930, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    Complaint about the ndis

    Shagger defends it

  43. RobK
    #2746931, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    NDIS is a bottomless pit.

  44. Carpe Jugulum
    #2746932, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Some in the audience appear, um, differently abled…

    Some of them look like the just bunged on a mecchano set.

  45. Carpe Jugulum
    #2746933, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    And now on to the “funding”

    Tax hoovering asshats.

  46. Peter Campion
    #2746934, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    Staff numbers to be capped. That’s handy.

  47. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2746935, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    Re-reading my sunday school Bible would be more interesting.

    Re – reading the road traffic code would be more interesting.

  48. Cpt Seahawks
    #2746936, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    *counts out tea leaves one by one to make evening cup of tea*

    Then watch a pot boil.

  49. Carpe Jugulum
    #2746938, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    I have an old copy of AS 2550 – Cranes i may flick through.

  50. Megan
    #2746939, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    Re – reading the road traffic code would be more interesting.

    The 2003 phone directory is looking good.

  52. Megan
    #2746941, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    I have a Zippy tap, Captain. No waiting around for water. 734 tea leaves so far.

  53. BrettW
    #2746942, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    Saw him introduce the panel and mention NDIS.

    I don’t need to watch the show to know the answer to Jones’s question.

    The NDIS is going to be a Trainwreck that, whilst admirable in its aims, is going to be rorted for huge sums over the coming years. Many examples of companies increasing their costs for NDIS related services/ products have already been given by radio callers. One such caller saying his cost for a regular physio had doubled and this would mean he would get less treatments for the same expenditure. Such companies should be named and shamed. The Govt needs to crack down early on such rorts.

  55. RobK
    #2746944, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    WAs scheme before NDIS was at least as good but better supervised.

  56. Carpe Jugulum
    #2746945, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    The Govt needs to crack down early on such rorts.

    aaaahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha

    Good One.

  57. Carpe Jugulum
    #2746946, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    Wheelie Bin the olympian – gimme money

  58. Cpt Seahawks
    #2746947, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    NDIS = replace experienced care workers with imported low paid alternatives.

  59. Megan
    #2746948, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    The Govt needs to crack down early on such rorts.

    The government needs to do a lot of things, Brett. Sadly it is completely incapable of doing any but waste taxpayer’s hard earned money.

  60. Carpe Jugulum
    #2746950, posted on June 25, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    Next question from a circus midget – gimme money

    these people are so predictable.

  61. EvilElvis
    #2746952, posted on June 25, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    For a non watcher, is the dwarf the same one Albosleazy was drooling over and trying to line up for a floorbound air mattress rub and tug a few months back?

  62. Carpe Jugulum
    #2746954, posted on June 25, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    EvilElvis
    #2746952, posted on June 25, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    Possibly.

  63. Cpt Seahawks
    #2746955, posted on June 25, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    120cm, get a job as live bait on a Marlin boat.

  64. Peter Campion
    #2746956, posted on June 25, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    I have a really short attention span.

    Gimme money.

  65. BrettW
    #2746957, posted on June 25, 2018 at 10:07 pm

    Reading the thread whilst watching a Mexican movie, on Netflix, about corrupt politicians.

    How about the Govt contract out their investigations into NDIS rorting. Payment would be based on a %age of the money saved. Bit like bounty hunters.

  66. Cpt Seahawks
    #2746958, posted on June 25, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    I’d like an individualised package.

  67. Cpt Seahawks
    #2746959, posted on June 25, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    With maximised capability.

  70. Carpe Jugulum
    #2746962, posted on June 25, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    The ghost of steven hawkins has arrived.

  71. JC
    #2746963, posted on June 25, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    Rooster says

    NIDIS

    “whilst admirable in its aims,…

    Every time the rooster briefly ventures into political discourse here, he tends soft mushy squishy left.

    Rooster should explain why it’s admirable to force taxpayers to fund the disability of others when they have families who can work and take care of their needs… just like before the NDIS.
    Rooster should also explain who and how politicians are being admirable* in deciding to take money from taxpayers then handing it over to NDIS’ers.

    definition of admirable *arousing or deserving respect and approval.

    There’s nothing admirable about the NDIS or its objectives. It’s forcing one group to pay for another preferred group. Nothing admirable nor courageous about that at all.
    (Program note. Rooster goes nuts when challenged like this and really fun to watch).

  72. Megan
    #2746967, posted on June 25, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    I’ll be literally watching paint dry from 7am tomorrow morning. Cannot wait after this agonising dalliance with Snowcone and his handpicked panel of assorted losers and moaners.

  73. Carpe Jugulum
    #2746968, posted on June 25, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    There’s nothing admirable about the NDIS or its objectives. It’s forcing one group to pay for another preferred group.

    Another example of state sanctioned theft.

  74. Megan
    #2746969, posted on June 25, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    The ghost of steven hawkins has arrived.

    And left just as quickly. He can still recognise a turkey when he sees one.

  75. Carpe Jugulum
    #2746970, posted on June 25, 2018 at 10:16 pm

    Tax hoover wants her intellectally disabled son to get a real job.

    Sorry, can’t use him in marine civil works.

  76. RobK
    #2746971, posted on June 25, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    Now they want to run the joint.

  77. Carpe Jugulum
    #2746972, posted on June 25, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    mini me is off on a tangent

    Playing the victim – how tedious.

  78. Carpe Jugulum
    #2746973, posted on June 25, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Downs kid doesn’t feel included.

    I don’t care.

  79. JC
    #2746976, posted on June 25, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    The Govt needs to crack down early on such rorts.

    Rooster doesn’t seem to understand that it’s impossible for government to crack down sovietized welfare distribution models because it doesn’t have the creativity, manpower or even the motivation to crack down on fraud. It’s almost impossible to police these large scale welfare models.
    The last large scale fraud I read about was about six years ago in the US Medicare system. The estimate was that around US$250 billion of fraud annually in that system.

    What these models collectively do is most certainly reduce more freedoms and force governments into becoming more repressive, as demand for more money skyrockets because of unlimited wants from welfare recipients. You see this a few times per week through the press releases coming from the ATO with threats such as attempting to scare taxpayers about dry cleaning deductions. That’s where it’s got to. The ATO threatens taxpayers on excessive dry cleaning claims. Now that’s admirable.

  80. AlanR
    #2746977, posted on June 25, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Cape Jugulum – “circus midget” indeed. What a deplorable excuse for a human being you have proven yourself to be.

  81. RobK
    #2746979, posted on June 25, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    My non-verbal Downs son did main stream schooling including hostel living during high school…..before ndis.
    He loves group work office cleaning and car washing for a couple of bucks an hour.

  82. Carpe Jugulum
    #2746981, posted on June 25, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    AlanR
    #2746977, posted on June 25, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    What part of go fuck yourself isn’t clear to you

  83. Carpe Jugulum
    #2746983, posted on June 25, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    Morbidly obese orange haired swampy feels overwhelmed.

    Geez she would get chest pain looking at stairs.

  85. Carpe Jugulum
    #2746987, posted on June 25, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    ndia – we need training and our own IT, oh, and gimme money

  86. Carpe Jugulum
    #2746990, posted on June 25, 2018 at 10:31 pm

    Mini me – gimme money it’s a human right

  87. RobK
    #2746993, posted on June 25, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    NDIS is mainly a money issuing scheme. There’s a whole other side to organising contractors and replacing volunteers.

  88. Megan
    #2746994, posted on June 25, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    Gimme money

    Alan is happy to contribute.

  89. Carpe Jugulum
    #2746996, posted on June 25, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    two people in shared (government) accommodation want to go and live independantly, nothing is stopping you princess and of coursehe wants ‘gimme money’

  90. Carpe Jugulum
    #2746997, posted on June 25, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    And on cue wheelie bin goes to – gimme money.

  91. RobK
    #2746998, posted on June 25, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    Oh dear. Money is no object.

  93. Carpe Jugulum
    #2747002, posted on June 25, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    Where the hell do these leeches think the $$ come from.

  94. RobK
    #2747004, posted on June 25, 2018 at 10:42 pm

    There are concessions some minorities need to accept.

  95. Carpe Jugulum
    #2747005, posted on June 25, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    And to finish on a low note we end with – gimme money and housing.

  96. Carpe Jugulum
    #2747006, posted on June 25, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    Interruptions came in at 0

    Bernadi is the sacrificial lamb next week – numbers should be higher.

  98. stackja
    #2747008, posted on June 25, 2018 at 10:48 pm

    Carpe went bed early, missed fun, curious, zero, how often?

  100. Westie Woman
    #2747013, posted on June 25, 2018 at 10:52 pm

    Thanks Carpe for suffering yet again!

  101. BrettW
    #2747014, posted on June 25, 2018 at 10:52 pm

    JC,
    You seem desperate for a stoush.

    However just because I used the words “admirable in its aims” does not mean I support it. I don’t support it as I recognise the huge costs involved to taxpayers. NDIS and NBN were unfounded “gifts” to the nation by Gillard. Unfortunately Abbott and Turnbull did not have the guts to say not workable and no funds to pay for it. What vote desperate politician is going to say not going to fund the sick and handicapped.

    Silly me for even suggesting the Govt should crack down on rorters.

  103. JC
    #2747019, posted on June 25, 2018 at 10:58 pm

    Rooster,

    Actually I don’t want a stoush. I want you to explain why you consider the NDIS “admirable”.

    It doesn’t matter if you support it or not, as I’m focusing on the description you offered. Tell us, in your own words, why it’s admirable to conceive another soviet welfare model.

    Silly me for even suggesting the Govt should crack down on rorters.

    They can’t eliminate fraud, you clown. I explained why. Not even China, which has the penalty of a bullet to the head, can stamp it out.

  104. BrettW
    #2747026, posted on June 25, 2018 at 11:08 pm

    JC,
    How about you bang your head against a wall.

    Funny to see you posting about lying sack of shit when that is a description that can be applied to you.

    Night night Head prefect.

  105. JC
    #2747036, posted on June 25, 2018 at 11:27 pm

    How about you bang your head against a wall.

    Go eat dick, Rooster. I’m sure you good at it, you little sissy

    Every time you get a pasting, which is every single time you engage, you walk away and sulk.

    Funny to see you posting about lying sack of shit when that is a description that can be applied to you.

    Lol. you lamentable little faggot.

