Differing views on academic freedom

The Chancellor and Vice-Chancellor of the ANU are out and about today defending their decision to break off negotiations with the Ramsay Centre for Western Civilisation. There is a lot in there to discuss but I want to pick up on one point (actually two).
For us, academic freedom doesn’t mean freedom to underperform or to teach without regard to the disciplines or agreed objectives of a particular syllabus.
Indeed. Nor should it. Yet I wonder how many academics at the ANU have ever been sacked for poor performance or not teaching to the syllabus? Surely there would be statistics that can be reported on that matter.
As an aside there is this:
It has been unwilling to accept our draft curriculum and has refused to accept our preferred name for the degree, Western civilisation studies.
Well duh. If the Ransay Centre was comfortable with the existing curriculum they wouldn’t have offered to pay for another curriculum. Wanting the call the program “Western civilisation studies” was just trolling.
ANU don’t want truth.
The debarcle with Lomborg, Ridd and now this (there maybe others, I dont watch this space closely). Its not a good look for academia or enlightenment.
I’ll say it again:
The Ramsey bequest is $3bn.
If they can’t establish their own university college they aren’t serious.
If the terms of the bequest don’t allow this then the entire project has been poorly conceived
There is no cachet to be had associating with Australian universities.
Meanwhile, inquiring minds would like to know if the ANU applies historical critical methods of interpretation to the Quran in their Islamic studies program?
Why has ANU got an Islamic Studies Program?
We haven’t seen it yet but the closed-shop leftist model of the ANU and other Australian universities will cause a change like the one underway in the media.
The MSM is likewise aggressively going for a closed-shop. The difference is the universities are publicly funded and the MSM is mostly consumer funded. Half of the electorate are righties. They are now pushing back against the MSM. Righties want truthful news, and entertainment which isn’t leftist propaganda.
The result has been migration of righties away from the MSM to other platforms like blogs.
The same will occur in education. Righties are migrating from the Marxist public school system to those private schools which teach rather than indoctrinate, to the International Baccalaureate, and to home schooling.
In the university system none of this has happened yet. But with the power of the internet it will. When it does the academics, who think academic freedom is the freedom for them to use taxpayers as unwilling victims to pay for their closed-shops, will be confronted by real freedom as students walk away to the online university system to be.
It can’t happen soon enough.
Brilliant take, Roger.
I hadn’t thought of this. You’re absolutely right.
Involving that weasel Howard was also a huge mistake.
Set up a new college offering the full suite of relevant subjects.
God, it’s so obvious.
Partly because of donations from the UAE, Iran & Turkey.
The genesis is in their Middle Eastern studies program in the 1980s, which c. 1994 became Arab & Islamic Studies. Given the nature of some of their international donors, the extent of academic freedom granted in the Islamic studies program is a very germane questions.
question, singular, that should be..
He seems to have no idea.
Do “we” share the views held by the staff of the Centre for Arab & Islamic Studies which is part of the ANU College of Arts & Social Sciences?
Not that there is anything wrong with a centre for Arab & Islamic studies etc. but the history of Western civilisation is immeasurably richer than Arab and Islamic, a civilisation that after around the 14th century largely abandoned scholarship outside the confines of religion.
Evans and SchmidtBiggles and Algy reckon the Ramsay Centre doesn’t trust the ANU to deliver the programme in an acceptable manner. On the other hand, apparently the (un-named) donors to the Centre for Arab and Islamic Studies do trust ANU to deliver.
Quite so.
With $3 BILLION why settle on a crappy “centre for.”
Go hard or go home.
BoN,
It can’t happen soon enough.
I think it will ramp up.
I bet that socialist ninny Howard came up with the ANU idea.
He thought it would be a good idea to save the endowment cash by getting the whole “centre” on the government iron lung.
Nobody would take such a course at a standalone college. There would be zero market for it and would fail. Think about it.
As for public advocacy, Ramsay Centre is already doing this, presumably.