Differing views on academic freedom

The Chancellor and Vice-Chancellor of the ANU are out and about today defending their decision to break off negotiations with the Ramsay Centre for Western Civilisation. There is a lot in there to discuss but I want to pick up on one point (actually two).

For us, academic freedom doesn’t mean freedom to underperform or to teach without regard to the disciplines or agreed objectives of a particular syllabus.

Indeed. Nor should it. Yet I wonder how many academics at the ANU have ever been sacked for poor performance or not teaching to the syllabus? Surely there would be statistics that can be reported on that matter.

As an aside there is this:

It has been unwilling to accept our draft curriculum and has refused to accept our preferred name for the degree, Western civilisation studies.

Well duh. If the Ransay Centre was comfortable with the existing curriculum they wouldn’t have offered to pay for another curriculum. Wanting the call the program “Western civilisation studies” was just trolling.