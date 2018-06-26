Question for comic lovers

While we spend a lot of time discussing things such as geo-politics, economic policy, the uselessness of the centre-right and so on, from time to time I like to discuss important issues.

As comic loving Cats know I’m a long-time fan of UK comics such as 2000AD and Battle/Action and Eagle. Rebellion that now owns 2000AD has bought the archive of British comics – awesome as they have worked hard to bring out omnibus editions and the like. As for US comics I tend to prefer DC over Marvel (although the Marvel movies have tended to be better than the DC movies and TV series). Mind you I haven’t bought a DC comic since they butchered the Legion of Superheroes after the Superman reboot in the 1980s. I am in the process of collecting the Legion omnibuses as they come out, but DC have been dragging the chain on that front.

So to my question: I already own a hard copy of the premium Titan books Charley’s War series. But a more comicy version in three volumes has come out. Do I double up on hard copy or do I go the electronic version? The annoyance of the electronic version is that I would have to buy via Amazon (I’m a huge of Amazon, but it is on a single platform and these days I like to read my e-comics on .cbz files and readers).