Question for comic lovers

While we spend a lot of time discussing things such as geo-politics, economic policy, the uselessness of the centre-right and so on, from time to time I like to discuss important issues.
As comic loving Cats know I’m a long-time fan of UK comics such as 2000AD and Battle/Action and Eagle. Rebellion that now owns 2000AD has bought the archive of British comics – awesome as they have worked hard to bring out omnibus editions and the like. As for US comics I tend to prefer DC over Marvel (although the Marvel movies have tended to be better than the DC movies and TV series). Mind you I haven’t bought a DC comic since they butchered the Legion of Superheroes after the Superman reboot in the 1980s. I am in the process of collecting the Legion omnibuses as they come out, but DC have been dragging the chain on that front.
So to my question: I already own a hard copy of the premium Titan books Charley’s War series. But a more comicy version in three volumes has come out. Do I double up on hard copy or do I go the electronic version? The annoyance of the electronic version is that I would have to buy via Amazon (I’m a huge of Amazon, but it is on a single platform and these days I like to read my e-comics on .cbz files and readers).
Slow night hey Sinc!
Too much sharing.
Way too much sharing.
Ah, memories of the “Eagle Annual” flood back.
Do what your heart tells you. My heart told me to buy a copy of Daredevil 1. My wife bought a trip to the Greece islands. These things work out.
Both, Sinc. Get it all.
Not a comic lover at all (well, not since Asterix) but I can’t believe that the sensation of reading an e-comic can compare to the pleasure of reading something you physically own at your leisure.
Especially if you’ve had the dual pleasure of paying cash for that comic.
E-reading … I’ll never get it.
Batman / Dredd crossover. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Batman/Judge_Dredd:_Judgment_on_Gotham
I grew up (late 1950’s) with Lion comics and Biggles books. Progressed to Agatha Christie. Life was simpler then (although lots of murder whodunits with Agatha).
I got a Kindle very recently after being a long-time hold out on ebooks and I have to say that I have been very impressed with the reading experience. My rule now is that I only buy the Kindle version if it is cheaper than hardcopy and not something worth holding up space on the bookshelf for.
I want to see a British comic titled “Civil War”, set in 2030 in the UK Caliphate.
Pat Mills did Sláine one of the best of the 2000 AD school but I’m not a fan of Joe Colquhoun’s art work. I still reckon some of the earlier war comics are great; perhaps EC’s pre-code Frontline Combat; you can pick up a complete series for 5 or $600: Kurtzman, Davis and Woods.
I pay full rate for work where the actual writer/artist have an interest, even electronic, but………..
Happy to download old titles in public domain.
From 1889, no moral panic.
http://comicbookplus.com/?dlid=9957
From fifty years ago and out of print, no problems. [ some Kittehs have indicated they may remember an iconic Fleetway imprint squarely aimed at the daughters of the aspirational middle classes of the Empire in the sixties.]
http://comicbookplus.com/?dlid=60270
What happened to Captain Marvel and Captain Marvel Jr.?
Best English comics were Desperate Dan.