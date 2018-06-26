Question for comic lovers

Posted on 6:36 pm, June 26, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson

While we spend a lot of time discussing things such as geo-politics, economic policy, the uselessness of the centre-right and so on, from time to time I like to discuss important issues.

As comic loving Cats know I’m a long-time fan of UK comics such as 2000AD and Battle/Action and Eagle. Rebellion that now owns 2000AD has bought the archive of British comics – awesome as they have worked hard to bring out omnibus editions and the like.  As for US comics I tend to prefer DC over Marvel (although the Marvel movies have tended to be better than the DC movies and TV series). Mind you I haven’t bought a DC comic since they butchered the Legion of Superheroes after the Superman reboot in the 1980s.  I am in the process of collecting the Legion omnibuses as they come out, but DC have been dragging the chain on that front.

So to my question: I already own a hard copy of the premium Titan books Charley’s War series. But a more comicy version in three volumes has come out. Do I double up on hard copy or do I go the electronic version? The annoyance of the electronic version is that I would have to buy via Amazon (I’m a huge of Amazon, but it is on a single platform and these days I like to read my e-comics on .cbz files and readers).

  2. struth
    #2747556, posted on June 26, 2018 at 6:53 pm

    Too much sharing.
    Way too much sharing.

  3. Old School Conservative
    #2747561, posted on June 26, 2018 at 6:55 pm

    Ah, memories of the “Eagle Annual” flood back.

  4. cohenite
    #2747567, posted on June 26, 2018 at 7:01 pm

    Do what your heart tells you. My heart told me to buy a copy of Daredevil 1. My wife bought a trip to the Greece islands. These things work out.

  6. Marcus
    #2747588, posted on June 26, 2018 at 7:15 pm

    Not a comic lover at all (well, not since Asterix) but I can’t believe that the sensation of reading an e-comic can compare to the pleasure of reading something you physically own at your leisure.

    Especially if you’ve had the dual pleasure of paying cash for that comic.

    E-reading … I’ll never get it.

  8. Exit Stage Right
    #2747593, posted on June 26, 2018 at 7:19 pm

    I grew up (late 1950’s) with Lion comics and Biggles books. Progressed to Agatha Christie. Life was simpler then (although lots of murder whodunits with Agatha).

  9. Rebel with cause
    #2747607, posted on June 26, 2018 at 7:36 pm

    I got a Kindle very recently after being a long-time hold out on ebooks and I have to say that I have been very impressed with the reading experience. My rule now is that I only buy the Kindle version if it is cheaper than hardcopy and not something worth holding up space on the bookshelf for.

  10. rickw
    #2747616, posted on June 26, 2018 at 7:47 pm

    I want to see a British comic titled “Civil War”, set in 2030 in the UK Caliphate.

  11. cohenite
    #2747618, posted on June 26, 2018 at 7:47 pm

    Pat Mills did Sláine one of the best of the 2000 AD school but I’m not a fan of Joe Colquhoun’s art work. I still reckon some of the earlier war comics are great; perhaps EC’s pre-code Frontline Combat; you can pick up a complete series for 5 or $600: Kurtzman, Davis and Woods.

  12. John Constantine
    #2747663, posted on June 26, 2018 at 8:36 pm

    I pay full rate for work where the actual writer/artist have an interest, even electronic, but………..

    Happy to download old titles in public domain.

    From 1889, no moral panic.
    http://comicbookplus.com/?dlid=9957

    From fifty years ago and out of print, no problems. [ some Kittehs have indicated they may remember an iconic Fleetway imprint squarely aimed at the daughters of the aspirational middle classes of the Empire in the sixties.]

    http://comicbookplus.com/?dlid=60270

  13. Macspee
    #2747707, posted on June 26, 2018 at 9:14 pm

    What happened to Captain Marvel and Captain Marvel Jr.?

    Best English comics were Desperate Dan.

