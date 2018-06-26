Set back for warmies

A federal judge on Monday dismissed lawsuits by the cities of San Francisco and Oakland alleging that five of the world’s largest oil companies should pay to protect the cities’ residents from the impacts of climate change.
U.S. District Judge William Alsup granted a motion by the companies— BP PLC, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Exxon Mobil Corp. , ConocoPhillipsand Chevron Corp. —to dismiss the suits, ruling that while global warming was a real threat, it must be fixed “by our political branches.”
“The dangers raised in the complaints are very real,” he wrote. “But those dangers are worldwide. Their causes are worldwide. The benefits of fossil fuels are worldwide. The problem deserves a solution on a more vast scale than can be supplied by a district judge or jury in a public nuisance case.”
Liberty Quote
The difference between the two styles of debate, left-wing and right-wing, partly comes down to a differing view of civility, I think – for the right, civility is tolerating and even enjoying the bluster of one’s enemies. For the left, civility seems more to involve becoming offended on behalf of others.— Timothy Train
Speaking of public nuisances –
FFS, what an utterly delusional idiot.
Yeah, no. It’s bullsh*t.
Climate change is often conflated with CAGW attributed to CO2 in the atmosphere. The former is fact, the latter is conjecture based on unverifiable models.
Huge win for Hydrocarbon use. The importance needs to be clearly understood… Despite any and all effects that CO2 emissions from hydrocarbons may cause to Climate systems…. We can go right on using them and never fear being prosecuted for it in a court of law, whether we be an oil producer, a fuel refiner or a car owner producing those CO2 emissions…. at least in America. The judge says that it is outside the scope of the judicial system to address.
It was better that the judge “accepted” the hypothesis of Global warming because it allows no wriggle room in his ruling. He is absolutely clear… It matters not.
The science of the Hypothesis of Global Warming is irrelevant to the court… So the only bit pertinent to anyone, is the ruling that Hydrocarbon use cannot be held responsible for the effects that its CO2 emissions cause to the environment. The court is not the place for the Greenies argument with Hydrocarbon use. 🙂
Fantastic ruling. It couldn’t be better. Viva la coal fired power stations. Trump will be happy to hear it…
From the judge’s ruling:
Excellent.
The Arse Bandit reckons global warming is the causation of bush fires. No, you green creep, the main reason bush fires are so intense is the build up of combustible material on the forest floor that Green dominated councils won’t address with responsible burn offs. Bush fires will be with us always, that is the nature of this country, but we can limit their intensity. Fire buggers (usually people f****d in the head), cause much more damage than Gerbil warming. For chrissake, get out of your comfortable inner city office and go bush-easy to see where the problem lies and it is not your filthy lies about warming. I wish you bastards would grow up-you are just over age hippies.
Just thinking off the coast at Anglesea Victoria Australia there is a fossil cliff which was the shore line in the last ice age. Bugger global warming has been happening that long?
They live in a fools paradise.
while global warming was a real threat, it must be fixed “by our political branches.”
Don’t leave it to those ratbags – they’ll make the situation worse, just as they have so far.
Global warming still isn’t happening. Satellite temperature, which is the only global temperature dataset cross-checked against an independent source (balloons), shows the current temperature is below 2002.
CO2 in the atmosphere has risen 10% since then, without effect.
Waiting for Adam Bandt’s tweet explaining this data.
A delusional idiot he may be but he is making quite comfortable living out of it. I wish I was that delusional earlier instead of working to earn a living.
And he is not the only one. Malcolm is trying to push the shit up the hill for the same reason.
It was a good judgement; I wouldn’t say it was entirely “sensible,” however.
No they’re not.
Associated Press:
What an appalling “public nuisance” these officials are themselves! It is clearly no part of city attorneys’ responsibility or expertise to go marching through the courts on global warming crusades. While they are grandstanding and showboating on this issue, they neglect their real jobs, which is to maintain their cities’ law and order.
What possible benefit is it to the taxpayers of these cities to “force a public court proceeding on climate science” or have “the court…recognise…that the science of global warming is no longer in dispute”? What science? What part of a court’s role is it to rule on scientific questions in the first place?
Laws should be introduced to prevent, and punish, such abuse of the legal system by its functionaries.
Try the veal.
The Judgement points to the main problem of an independent Judiciary based on the doctrine of the separation of powers, on the one hand western politicians insist on writing black letter law according “to what the science says” which most notably turns on a notion of fiction before factual validation called the ‘Precautionary Principle’ – think Minority Report – which in turn Courts are expected to interpret based of the black letter objects of the instrument, yet on the other hand, Courts have no ability whatsoever to interpret anything other than ‘Facts’ of the matter before them in real time.
In Australia they get away from this problem through the deployment of so-called invalidated expert witnesses and reversing the onus of proof deferring natural justice to the whim of the lawmakers and completely fucking the separation of powers therefore binding the Judiciary to the writings or scribblings of their paymasters.