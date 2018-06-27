In the Faux Facts press earlier today, Madonna King wrote the following “facts”:

Fact 1: Next week on July 1, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will enjoy a weighty pay rise, meaning he’ll pocket more than $538,000 over the next year. Fact 2: On the same day, about 700,000 people – across the hospitality, retail, fast food and pharmacy sectors – will have their penalty rates cut. Fact 3: And the new financial year will also herald a 3.5 per cent rise – or about $24 – for those on the minimum wage.

Here are some supplementary facts that Ms King did not mention

Fact 1a: On July 1, not only will the Prime Minister enjoy a weighty pay rise, but so will every other member of parliament, including Bill Shorten, Tania Plibersek, Penny Wong, Richard Di Natale and Adam Bandt. And so will some 150,000 Commonwealth public servants also get weighty pay rises

Fact 1b: Not one member of parliament has spoken against or proposed reversing the parliamentary pay rises, including Bill Shorten, Tania Plibersek, Penny Wong, Richard Di Natale and Adam Bandt.

Fact 2a: The “cut” to penalty rates is a consequence of an organisation, a membership and a review initiated by Bill Shorten.

Fact 2b: The penalty rate cuts have previously been applied to union members on enterprise agreements, including in AWU agreements “negotiated” while Bill Shorten was head of the AWU.

Fact 3a: The 3.5% increase is not to the minimum wage but rather to the statutory wage. The minimum wage was and will always be NIL.

The above facts might be relevant when presenting an objective piece of news as suggested rather than as a political opinion hatchet job as presented.

End the charade. Just merge Fairfax and the ABC. End the duplication now.

Follow I Am Spartacus on Twitter at @Ey_am_Spartacus

Subscribe to the Sparta-Blog at eyamspartacus.wordpress.com