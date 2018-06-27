Incidence of company tax

In its fight against company tax cuts, Labor peddles the myth that company tax cuts are a windfall for big businesses and their shareholders, this week even launching ads suggesting Malcolm Turnbull supports company tax cuts because he’ll personally benefit as an investor.

It’s a myth easily debunked. Think about it. What exactly can a company do with the extra money retained from paying less tax? It can only spend profits in two ways: paying dividends to shareholders or spending more on its operations.

Dividends are subject to tax, including withholding tax for foreign shareholders. Suggesting Turnbull or any other investor will get a windfall is a blatant lie.