Incidence of company tax

Posted on 2:24 pm, June 27, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson

Warren Mundine in the AFR this morning:

In its fight against company tax cuts, Labor peddles the myth that company tax cuts are a windfall for big businesses and their shareholders, this week even launching ads suggesting Malcolm Turnbull supports company tax cuts because he’ll personally benefit as an investor.

It’s a myth easily debunked. Think about it. What exactly can a company do with the extra money retained from paying less tax? It can only spend profits in two ways: paying dividends to shareholders or spending more on its operations.

Dividends are subject to tax, including withholding tax for foreign shareholders. Suggesting Turnbull or any other investor will get a windfall is a blatant lie.

In fact, many shareholders will pay more tax to make up the greater difference between the company tax rate and their own tax rate. That’s how dividend imputation works, as Labor well knows.

Alternatively, the company can spend more on things like technology, plant and equipment, funding research and development, expanding its sales force or opening new shopfronts or branches. In other words, more money paid in wages to workers and buying goods and services from suppliers.

All of that spending is also taxed. Workers pay income tax. GST is collected on goods and services. Suppliers pay company tax or income tax themselves.

Lower company tax simply allows a business to use more of its money on something productive before the money is collected by government.

Simply magnificent explanation.

This entry was posted in Taxation. Bookmark the permalink.

12 Responses to Incidence of company tax

  1. H B Bear
    #2748251, posted on June 27, 2018 at 2:41 pm

    Lower company tax simply allows a business to use more of its money on something productive before the money is collected and wasted by government.

  2. Genghis
    #2748259, posted on June 27, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    Would be a great story on how Warren got himself into being the President of the Labor Party. Maybe even a book but it appears his experience put him off socialism forever. The book should be compulsive reading, if it is ever written.

  5. Snoopy
    #2748270, posted on June 27, 2018 at 3:08 pm

    Simply magnificent explanation.

    Given the way the ABC has been working hand in glove with Fairfax of late I expect Mundine’s explanation to be all over the ABC.

  6. Sinclair Davidson
    #2748272, posted on June 27, 2018 at 3:12 pm

    To be fair – there does appear to be a separation between the AFR and The Age and SMH. At the expense of starting an argument and derailing the thread, the AFR remains a good newspaper. The Age and SMH not so much.

  7. kc
    #2748274, posted on June 27, 2018 at 3:12 pm

    Thank god someone finally said it. Companies are not a person. Banks are not a person. Profits distributed, after company tax (franked dividends) is still taxed at the margin tax rate of the person who gets the dividend. Why has this been so hard for Turnbull, Corman and Morrison to explain. The politics of envy could be so easily shut down if any of these morons had an once of debating skills.

  8. jupes
    #2748278, posted on June 27, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    It can only spend profits in two ways: paying dividends to shareholders or spending more on its operations.

    No. There is a third way. They can increase the salary and bonuses of the executives and board.

    Knowing a few lefties, this is what they are obsessed with.

  9. Snoopy
    #2748283, posted on June 27, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    The AFR is yet to recover from losing Laura Tingle.

  10. RobK
    #2748299, posted on June 27, 2018 at 3:50 pm

    So many are focused on what to spend taxes on, so few have any idea about sustaining prosperity. They are not the same thing.

  11. JC
    #2748303, posted on June 27, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    This is not entirely correct, but certainly in the right path.

    It’s a myth easily debunked. Think about it. What exactly can a company do with the extra money retained from paying less tax? It can only spend profits in two ways: paying dividends to shareholders or spending more on its operations.

    They can
    1. Pay dividends to the owners (shareholders)
    2. Return Capital to the shareholders
    3. Buy back capital
    4.Retain some of the earnings
    5. Spend money on operations.

    Nice piece though.

  12. JC
    #2748304, posted on June 27, 2018 at 3:55 pm

    whoops

    3, should be buy back stock.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.