Incidence of company tax

Warren Mundine in the AFR this morning:
In its fight against company tax cuts, Labor peddles the myth that company tax cuts are a windfall for big businesses and their shareholders, this week even launching ads suggesting Malcolm Turnbull supports company tax cuts because he’ll personally benefit as an investor.
It’s a myth easily debunked. Think about it. What exactly can a company do with the extra money retained from paying less tax? It can only spend profits in two ways: paying dividends to shareholders or spending more on its operations.
Dividends are subject to tax, including withholding tax for foreign shareholders. Suggesting Turnbull or any other investor will get a windfall is a blatant lie.
In fact, many shareholders will pay more tax to make up the greater difference between the company tax rate and their own tax rate. That’s how dividend imputation works, as Labor well knows.
Alternatively, the company can spend more on things like technology, plant and equipment, funding research and development, expanding its sales force or opening new shopfronts or branches. In other words, more money paid in wages to workers and buying goods and services from suppliers.
All of that spending is also taxed. Workers pay income tax. GST is collected on goods and services. Suppliers pay company tax or income tax themselves.Lower company tax simply allows a business to use more of its money on something productive before the money is collected by government.
Simply magnificent explanation.
Would be a great story on how Warren got himself into being the President of the Labor Party. Maybe even a book but it appears his experience put him off socialism forever. The book should be compulsive reading, if it is ever written.
He does have an autobiography: https://www.booktopia.com.au/warren-mundine-in-black-and-white-nyunggai-warren-mundine/
He does have an autobiography.
Given the way the ABC has been working hand in glove with Fairfax of late I expect Mundine’s explanation to be all over the ABC.
To be fair – there does appear to be a separation between the AFR and The Age and SMH. At the expense of starting an argument and derailing the thread, the AFR remains a good newspaper. The Age and SMH not so much.
Thank god someone finally said it. Companies are not a person. Banks are not a person. Profits distributed, after company tax (franked dividends) is still taxed at the margin tax rate of the person who gets the dividend. Why has this been so hard for Turnbull, Corman and Morrison to explain. The politics of envy could be so easily shut down if any of these morons had an once of debating skills.
No. There is a third way. They can increase the salary and bonuses of the executives and board.
Knowing a few lefties, this is what they are obsessed with.
The AFR is yet to recover from losing Laura Tingle.
So many are focused on what to spend taxes on, so few have any idea about sustaining prosperity. They are not the same thing.
This is not entirely correct, but certainly in the right path.
They can
1. Pay dividends to the owners (shareholders)
2. Return Capital to the shareholders
3. Buy back capital
4.Retain some of the earnings
5. Spend money on operations.
Nice piece though.
whoops
3, should be buy back stock.