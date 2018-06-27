It’s just not fair

Mrs Spartacus is a wonderful woman and a wonderful mother to the Spartacii, and Spartacus loves her dearly. But Mrs Spartacus insists on listening to ABC radio in the morning which forces Spartacus to listen to the dynamic lifter duo, Wendy Harmer and Robbie Buck.
This morning, in one of their standard and predictable demands for a bigger government and more taxes on other people’s money, Harmer complained about the impact of HECS-HELP on young people. In particular, the lowered threshold for the commencement of repayment.
In some respects, Spartacus shares the concern of Harmer about the sizable liability many young people start their working lives with. But unlike Harmer, Spartacus is more interested in the steak than the sizzle.
Spartacus is less concerned with the financing costs of higher education and more concerted with the actual delivery costs of higher education. To wit, let us have a conversation about the cost structure and efficiency of the tertiary education system before the conversation about how to pay for it.
Given the currently low (for the time being) interest rates, if there was a genuine desire to reduce the education debt on student, one might imagine that there is more bang in focusing on the principal rather than the interest. But to do that would require an honest conversation about the cost structures of Australian universities. No necessarily about the cost of academics, or at least some academics, but rather the cost of the University Administrative State.
Here is a Sparta-post from 2016 about the numbers of administrators within Sydney Uni.
The one thing I was amazed by was the number of administrators who out numbered academics every single year . The ratio of administrators to academics was as high as 1.30 (2009) and low as 1.19 (2015).
Interesting also is that the number of academics per student has been rising every year, as has the number of administrators. In 2015, there were 17.1 students per academic and 14.4 students per administrator (thanks also to Uh oh and Blagger for the spot). So much for productivity.
Spartacus is aware that Harmer is a public servant, but in the private sector, the sector that actually generates the wealth to pay of the public sector, the only way to reduce the cost of products and services to customers is to innovate and to become more efficient. Not to go to the Government and demand subsidies. Perhaps also there should be fewer of these:
Media & Public Relations Adviser
- Opportunity to be an integral part of the media and public relations development and implementation strategies
- Located at Camperdown/Darlington Campus
- Full-time continuing appointment, minimum base salary of $103K plus 17% super
Media and Government Relations
About the opportunity
The Media and Public Relations Adviser (Engineering and IT) position develops and implements proactive media and public relations strategies that support faculty initiatives and strategies and identifies faculty achievements and research stories for media placement in order to increase the University’s media profile and to enhance the University’s brand positioning.
EDITORIALS
Student loan cap makes sense The Australia 12:00AM June 27, 201
One indefatigable student in NSW has run up $536,000 in government-backed tuition debt — enough to buy an apartment, as we reported yesterday. More than 14,000 people have student HELP debts of more than $100,000. And during the past four years, unpaid education debt has risen from $25 billion to $54bn. About 23 per cent of these student borrowers never repay their loans. (Repayments do not kick in until a certain income threshold is reached.)
Hence the government plan to put a lifetime cap on an individual student’s HELP debt, the key loan program in need of tighter control being the HECS-HELP scheme available to those enrolled at public universities.
Some of the troubling blowout in HELP debt is the legacy of the VET FEE-HELP debacle, in which hapless students ran up large debts with dodgy training colleges for dubious, often unfinished qualifications. More than $2bn of this debt may have to be written off by the government. But the other reason for the borrowing boom is the so-called “demand-driven” system, which began informally in 2010 and ultimately allowed public universities to enrol unlimited numbers of sometimes poorly qualified students. This group of riskier prospects is likely to result in yet more bad debt.
The bill before the Senate would limit debt for each student to $104,440, with a higher debt level of $150,000 for those studying medicine, dentistry and veterinary science courses. This seems about the right level to discourage students who binge on university education, while accommodating those who make a false start in one degree before embarking on a second, as well as those who make a midlife career change.
The principle of a cap is sound. It is the taxpayer who picks up the tab for unrecoverable debt and pays the implicit interest rate subsidy in HELP loans. And it is still true that, on average, public university students come from better-off backgrounds than the general population. For this reason it is regressive for Labor and the Greens to oppose a general HELP cap. Students in full-fee private higher education already have one. The fairest course is to apply borrowing caps, and loan fees while we’re at it, uniformly across all forms of HELP debt.
Trivial indeed, but if Spartacus is Spartacus, then his beloved wife would be Spartaca and only the male imps would be referred to as Spartacii. No gender fluidity amongst the Romans of the early republic.
IMHO, a lot of students don’t see HECS as something they have to pay back, they don’t realize they are borrowing at all. In practical terms it just feels like they are getting the dole, just like all their pals who aren’t working. It’s just that they have somewhere to go most days and meet up with their friends, and shoot the breeze.
So many nice, middleclass people – who could be usefully politically engaged, start a conversation on media with
‘We ONLY ever listen to/watch the ABC, and read ( insert local Fewfacts rag ).’
And you wonder why the country is engaged in a massive march to the Left.
I have no answer – I would say the Cat stands like Rourke’s Drift in this cultural realignment, except that analogy is of course now totally racist and must be banned.
You can have my DVD of ‘Zulu’ when you can prise it from my cold, dead hands *
*classical analogy pace Ed Driscoll