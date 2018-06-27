Wednesday Forum: June 27, 2018

Posted on 2:30 pm, June 27, 2018
    #2748247, posted on June 27, 2018 at 2:39 pm

    #2748239, posted on June 27, 2018 at 2:38 pm

  6. Riccardo Bosi
    #2748249, posted on June 27, 2018 at 2:40 pm

    It’s no longer about left or right,
    it’s now about right or wrong.

  8. Habib
    #2748252, posted on June 27, 2018 at 2:42 pm

  9. Bruce in WA
    #2748253, posted on June 27, 2018 at 2:42 pm

    From the last fred:

    Bruce in WA, that video was a retelling of the Robert Heinlein story All you zombies.

    It’s over half a century old.

    Yes, I know. I just thought hearing it orally added a new dimension (sorry) to it. (It’s been a long day …)

  12. Rafe Champion
    #2748256, posted on June 27, 2018 at 2:44 pm

    Clive James has been ill for many years and I thought he had been quiet after he wrote a piece for Climate Change: The Facts 2017 but he was still producing early this year with a piece on the series The Crown which he loved.

    #2748258, posted on June 27, 2018 at 2:48 pm

    It’s no longer about left or right,
    it’s now about right or wrong.

    I think we all know that nothing restores civility like the accurate identification of perpetrators – and a payback culture.

  14. dover_beach
    #2748262, posted on June 27, 2018 at 2:50 pm

    Victoristan set to ban plastic bags by next year:

    A ban on lightweight plastic bags across Victoria will be rolled out by the end of 2019, almost two years after the idea was first flagged by the Andrews government.

    Plastic bags used by shops, takeaway outlets and small supermarkets will be targeted by legislation to be introduced by the state government next year.

    This country.

  15. Senile Old Guy
    #2748264, posted on June 27, 2018 at 2:52 pm

    Bruce in WA, that video was a retelling of the Robert Heinlein story All you zombies.

    It’s over half a century old.

    Also the inspiration for the movie Predestination.

  16. Chris
    #2748269, posted on June 27, 2018 at 3:04 pm

    Clive James has been ill for many years and I thought he had been quiet after he wrote a piece for Climate Change: The Facts 2017 but he was still producing early this year with a piece on the series The Crown which he loved.

    I picked up a little book of his recent(ish) poetry “Sentenced to Life”. The man has a lovely heart and works subtleties with his words.

  17. Cactus
    #2748271, posted on June 27, 2018 at 3:08 pm

    Rafe – I have always loved how Clive James puts things. This extract had me in stitches.

    Some Australian critics have said that the Duke of Edinburgh’s equerry, Mike Parker, doesn’t sound Australian enough, but I remember a time when Aussies at the level of those who hobnobbed with royalty all spoke the way Geoffrey Robertson was speaking the last time I saw him, on John Howard’s lawn in Sydney. Oh yairs. Ebsolutely.

  19. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2748275, posted on June 27, 2018 at 3:12 pm

    Good to see the communist decromats in the USA attacking a trump officials showing off their democratic feelings ,Waaahhh if we don’t get the government we want we will make sure there is no alternative government till we get back in power again , see! The Trump administration is really winning if the intellectual left is reduced to childish tantrums ,stick a few in one of America’s wonderfull jails for a few years ,and wage lawfare on the ones who have stolen a lot of tax money ,strip the money off them nothing quiets a socialist more than a threat to impoverish them of their false pretences gains , stick it up em Donald make their lives a misery , an impoverished misery . Similar steps here would improve our society immensely . The Cure for socialism is no taxpayer funding ,it dies without other peoples money , socialism doesn’t produce it consumes continually

  20. Harry Newman
    #2748277, posted on June 27, 2018 at 3:15 pm

    It looks like the self styled green viking and associated ego clown Tor Hundloe is looking is striving for relevance. Poor old Tor was always a bit slow and inevitably wrong when it came to economics, even though he claims to be Aussies first “real” environmental economist. Tors sort of Phd was actually in something called political rhetoric with another socialist labour activist and misfit by the name of Henry. So not an economist. When it came to economics it was always excruciating and embarrassing to hear and see him struggle with elementary economic concepts. Even the students were embarrassed, and at Griffith Environment they were pretty thick. And now we see that Tor is somehow a luminary on classic economic history and the roots of marxist dogma, which he seems to think is somehow economics. More that being an expert on Marx he also informs us that he is expert on Christianity which he thinks is somehow an eastern religion. Really, well given that Christianity is basically a lift on Judaism, Tor seems to be distracted, maybe it is all the substances in certain eastern religions? And then poor old Tor gets right confused in terms of trying to work out what western civilization is. According to Tors confusion the west is hollow because christianity is eastern! Which it is not. And then, again according to Tor, the west is really a warmed up marxist melange, because Tor finds the roots of Marxism IN economics. A bit like saying a pyromaniac is essential to the Fire Brigade. Maybe he should read Bertrand Russell’s wonderful piece outlining how Marx cloned his communism perfectly on the most successful narrative going, in christianity. Marx as Jesus Christ, and don’t think Marx or Russell considered christianity eastern or that communism was much to do with classical economics or economies. Really, this bloke is an embarrassment to rational thought, always was and always will be. Pity the old ladies in his rest home.

  21. memoryvault
    #2748279, posted on June 27, 2018 at 3:21 pm

    Bruce in WA, that video was a retelling of the Robert Heinlein story All you zombies.

    Jeez, I read “All You Zombies” when I was twelve – well over 50 years ago.
    I had long forgotten the title and author. Thanks.

  23. DrBeauGan
    #2748282, posted on June 27, 2018 at 3:24 pm

    According to Tors confusion the west is hollow because christianity is eastern!

    Jesus lived in what we now call the middle East, about two thousand years ago, so there is a case for calling Christianity an eastern religion.

    On the other hand, one of the features of Western Civilisation is that we copy good ideas wherever they come from.

  24. Baldrick
    #2748284, posted on June 27, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    25th Battalion A.I.F

    Towner, Edgar Thomas (1890–1972)
    On 1 September 1918, he again distinguished himself at Péronne during the assault on Mont St Quentin. In the early stages of the advance Towner single-handedly captured an enemy machine-gun, then brought his men forward to produce ‘such effective fire that the Germans suffered heavy losses’. He later took twenty-five prisoners before capturing another machine-gun ‘which, in full view of the Germans, he mounted and fired so effectively that the enemy retired, thus enabling the Australians to advance’. Even when wounded, Towner continued to fight and to inspire his men. His bravery won him the Victoria Cross.

  25. Tom
    #2748285, posted on June 27, 2018 at 3:29 pm

    This is what happens when the supermarket duopoly controls 50% of the Australian retail fuel business (scroll down to the ” Melbourne’s fuel price trends Unleaded” graph). Notice that the wholesale price has been falling all year, but retail prices have gone through the roof in the past six weeks months.

    The price-gouging mongrels have hiked the retail margin from around 6c/l in the 1990s (when retailers claimed they were being screwed by Big Oil and were being force to operate at or below cost price) to nearly 30c/l — five times cost.

    And, of course, independents like Apco are happy to climb aboard the gravy train and make a fortune pumping petrol at its massive 12-20-pump filling stations.

    I was furious this week when I forgot to check the local indy shop (whose retail margins are otherwise through the roof) because he doesn’t participate in the weekly retail fuel price game: he is currently selling unleaded (from BP) for $1.45.3/litre when the price-gouging Woolworths (Caltex) filling station, 6 kms away, is raking off $1.59.9/litre.

    From watching him over the years, the local indy (operated by a Vietnamese family) empties at least one 40,000-litre tanker a week. The fuel service costs him nothing to provide and he has no drive-offs because he won’t turn on the bowser until you’ve paid upfront.

    So, by my estimate, charging $1.45 on a wholesale of around $1.35, he is netting upwards of $4000 a week for his business for next to zero input.

    I’d have a guess that my local Woolies wealth transfer station is netting millions.

    Nothing bad ever came from competition. And Australia — the world capital of the scam — has bugger all.

    #2748287, posted on June 27, 2018 at 3:33 pm

    #2748289, posted on June 27, 2018 at 3:34 pm

  29. Atoms for Peace
    #2748293, posted on June 27, 2018 at 3:40 pm

    Intersting factoid. Never assume that all Australian states have automatic coverage for ambulance transport.
    Interstate visitors can be presented with accounts for transport services QAS.

  30. Atoms for Peace
    #2748294, posted on June 27, 2018 at 3:41 pm

  31. Boambee John
    #2748295, posted on June 27, 2018 at 3:42 pm

    From the old thread

    jupes
    #2748227, posted on June 27, 2018 at 2:31 pm
    ABC propaganda goes into overdrive. This is an article by a couple of snake-oil salesman who claim that it is possible to have “100 per cent renewable electricity for Australia”.

    Perhaps Their ABC would like to lead by example?

  32. Rae
    #2748296, posted on June 27, 2018 at 3:44 pm

    When you twist the throttle on a Harley, there is nothing to match that brash exhaust note and the surge of power. It has to be experienced to be appreciated.

  33. Motelier
    #2748297, posted on June 27, 2018 at 3:45 pm

  34. JC
    #2748298, posted on June 27, 2018 at 3:50 pm

  35. memoryvault
    #2748300, posted on June 27, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    Dr BeauGan,

    I have a link to a free copy of “Houseboat” starring Cary Grant and Sophia Loren, as discussed last night, if you want it.

  36. Motelier
    #2748301, posted on June 27, 2018 at 3:51 pm

  37. H B Bear
    #2748302, posted on June 27, 2018 at 3:53 pm

    Graeoogs love to feel that throbbing between his legs. He can’t wait to take Mother out for a ride as soon as he finishes her.

