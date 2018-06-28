It’s baked in

In the past week, much has been spoken of the leadership “tensions” between Bill Shorten and Anthony Albanese. This is especially since the Whiltlam Oration speech Mr Albanese gave last week.
Full disclosure, Spartacus has not read the whole Albanese speech, but what he did read was Nick Cater’s analysis article in the Australian. From the heart of the speech:
Unions are our link to workplaces. And our workplaces link us to families.
The conservatives will always wage war against organised labour.
They can’t conceive of the idea people might work together towards a shared vision.
Their creed is self-interest and the law of the jungle – the political philosophy of selfishness propagated by the likes of Friedrich Hayek.
They are wrong.
No sir. You are wrong.
Firstly, the suggestion that “conservatives will always wage war against organised labour” is not born of evidence. Organised labour working with business to create and grow wealth is one thing. Organised labour working to transfer wealth to themselves at the expense of everyone else is another thing. For every CFEMMU there is a Cochlear. And as a definitional matter, organised labour does not necessitate a union dear Mr Albanese.
Secondly, Mr Albanese, the suggestion that “They (“Conservatives”) can’t conceive of the idea people might work together towards a shared vision” is a fundamental fraud. It is the fraud that is at the heart of the left progressive political vision.
The oldest fraud is the belief that the political left is the party of the poor and the downtrodden. (Thomas Sowell)
People working together is the ultimate Burkean conservative construct. It is certainly not a progressive socialist one.
Working together implies a voluntary act. Conversely, the progressive vision is predicated on using the power of the state to make people forcibly work together. Forcible work is their dream and central planning is their means.
It is actually the space between the citizen and the state where people can work together. This space is civil society and is the space that the progressives seek to eliminate with the expansion of the the state and its government organs crowding citizens out. The left progressive political vision, nirvana, can only be achieved through force. This is not working together. This is North Korean style democracy. This is Venezuelan style democracy. And here is a beautiful description of how that works:
The Venezuelan case is a textbook example of the evolution of socialism. While the Soviets and the Maoists had intricate five-year plans, Venezuela had essentially one big plan: Use the profits from state-run oil companies to fund a massive welfare state, and use the leverage thus gained to fortify support for Hugo Chàvez and his political party until they achieved power sufficient to move Venezuela’s assets and its people around like pawns on a chessboard. The problem is that people are not chessmen. Chàvez et al. turned out to be pretty poor chess players, but even if they had been grandmasters, it would not have been enough. Economies cannot in fact be controlled and managed in the way that socialists imagine, something that is much better understood today (thanks to our deepening appreciation of complexity) than it was when Ludwig von Mises and F. A. Hayek described the limitations of central planning in more qualitative terms.
Venezuelans are not fools — they noticed that this wasn’t working as advertised. When the critics began to say so, their newspapers and broadcast facilities were shut down; when they protested individually, they were jailed or assassinated; when they protested en masse, they were massacred. When central planning fails — and it always fails — the result is almost never the relaxation of political regimentation but the redoubling of efforts to impose the plan by increasingly brutal application of force. Sometimes that force takes the form of killings, torture, and beatings. In the old Soviet Union, in North Korea, and in Venezuela, it also has taken the form of politically imposed hunger. The largest share of the 100 million human beings murdered by socialist regimes in the 20th century died of hunger: in the cities, in the countryside, and in the gulags. The Holodomor alone killed between 7 million and 12 million people. Mao’s famine killed between 20 million and 43 million, and many of those deaths happened in places where food production remained at or close to normal rates: Appropriation of economic output for political purposes is always part of the plan.
If Mr Albanese really wants to create a society where citizens work together towards a shared vision he should start with resigning from the Labor Party and then campaign for a massive reduction in the state. As Ronald Reagan said:
Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same.
But freedom or “working together” are not in Labor’s plans. Central planning and state control are.
Well said. It’s a pity our elected political representatives are so ignorant of how free societies work… but then again, I suppose most of them didn’t become Politicians to represent a free society.
In before anyone tries to claim that Venezuala “isn’t TRUE socialism”…
Excellent commentary. Now just send it to the University of Sydney SRC’s Education Officer Lily Campbell who reports millennials are looking to socialism on Q and A, and who was also given a gig on the Outsiders recently, where she dropped herself into it with every sentence spoken.
What Grade 3 drivel Albanese preaches. I cannot fathom that he actually believes that bunkum, but is preaching in these tones purely for political gain. But who would believe it? It’s not 1932 anymore.
What a f$wit! What does he think a company or a corporation is?
He has NFI – he’s never worked in one?
I’m a conservative and I’ve worked as both a blue collar and white collar worker in numerous different industries. Albo was being coy when he said conservatives will always wage war against organised labour. No, they grow to despise the Left and unions, that don’t look after the workers like they profess. Conservatives grow to despise the Left and unions that have a myopic vision and never encourage working together with those who create employment. I’ve observed nothing more selfish in my life than the Left and especially unions.
Obviously written by someone who has never been a union member, voluntarily or otherwise.
From cradle to grave, that is the Labor Party way and no one demonstrates that more than Albanese. The arrogance of the lefties always astounds me, as does the stupidity of those who continue to vote for those grubs who could not give a rats arse for fairness, decency and honesty.
Unions are our link to workplaces. And our workplaces link us to families.
Unionists in QLD threatened to rape the children of non-unionised labour.
Farkorf. The uninion movement in Australia is a plague on the land.
Like the plagues of old; everything it has touched needs to be burnt to the ground in a great cleansing.
I’ve been a union member, I couldn’t have worked in the places I have without being one. I still despise unions.
Where would that have been? And when?
Brilliant post.
Cary, please don’t comment here if you are too young to remember compulsory unionism.
The adults are having a conversation here.
ditto here. Shelf packer at a major supermarket chain. All I got was my ticket clipped and forced into a shitty super fund for my casual wages.
Sparty – this is a great post. I sense that you are getting more comfortable with your scribblings.
Ok. So Bemused was a coal miner or builders labourer in the 1970s. A long time ago mate. And you would’ve wanted to be a union member in those dangerous industries then. Don’t be so ungrateful in your dotage.
Thank you.
See also – https://eyamspartacus.files.wordpress.com/2018/06/picture1.png?w=656
Mr Rub’n Tug seems to have a fixation on Conservatives.
Much like Iampeter here on the Cat.
I wonder if they are related other than in their ideology?
Just a little reminder about Australian Unions…
Venezuela is not a true socialist state as far as our meeja tells us ,they lack the requisite gulag political re eduction facilities they have no KGB to protect the people from being contaminated by the truth . If they had our truth meeja would tell us , we trust them don’t we ? ,they are so fair.
For example ,there used to be a Liberal Opposition in Victoria ,they have gone from the scene since comrade Andrew Daniels took power,he will be standing for re election soon,will definately win since the meeja ignored the opposition. Good news ,!South Australia no longer has a State government since wethercock got the flick , don’t know who is running the state as the meeja doesn’t tell us but they must be saving a fortune with no political bludgers. PLenty of “news” about the sleazy union mafia gang and the communist gangrenes however Thank Gaia for the internet .
Albosleazy (and his offsider Plibbers) are both hard Left. That they are being spoken of as potential leaders gives you an indication of how far the Liars have moved desperately trying to protect their flank against the truly deranged Greenfilth. During the Hawke-Keating years they would have been lucky to even get a look at a Cabinet gig.
Unions are our link to workplaces. And our workplaces link us to families.
Is Albo using ”our” to mean ”the ALP’s”? Let’s see.
Unions are the ALP’s link to workplaces, and the ALP’s workplaces link us to families.
Sounds a bit remote.
Hard to see a Jacindamania type campaign being constructed around this bloke.
Albosleazy (and his offsider Plibbers) are both hard Left. That they are being spoken of as potential leaders …
By ”hard Left, do you mean in the sense of them both being in the opposition faction of the ALP, or do you mean that they’re extreme Socialists?
Because Albanese’s Whitlam Oration was a Call for corporatism, last seen in the 13 year long Hard Right Hawke/ Keating disaster.
In the oil, gas and plastics industry. Many years ago now, but it opened my eyes to what unions were about. The CFMEU absorbed the metal worker union, but must have taken all of their bad habits with them.
Try the veal.
Shop steward in a TV station for IATSE (The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, Moving Picture Technicians, Artists and Allied Crafts of the United States, Its Territories and Canada ) of the USA & Canada for 2 years. Couldn’t wait to get the hell out of that racket.
Looks like Shorten was planning the old Bait and Switch, and the dopey but ambitious Albanese tried to eat his lunch.
The DLP took over the Labor Party when they got Whitlam up as Leader, you’re wasting your time looking for Socialists there.
nemsock brings a special kind of idiocy to the Cat.
I remember the 1983-1996 Hawke/Keating disaster well.
The general idea was that if all the important decisions were made by a cabal of Union Bosses, Business Bosses, and Political Bosses, we’d all be better off.
Here’s how it worked in practice.
Hawke decided there’d be no wage increases for anyone, and when the Pilots Union tried to buck that in 1989, he broke them, broke a few Airlines, broke the QLD Tourism Industry, broke Skase, broke the rebel pilots individually, and generally behaved like a First Class C..t.
Hawke also decreed that there be a Price Freeze [The Wages/Prices Accord], but prices went up 10% a year anyway.
After 8 years of this shit, people had switched off, so they brought in Keating, and another 5 years of shit.
Did I mention effective interest rates of 25%/
That’s what Shorten/Albanese have got planned.
Hey, H B Bear, did i mention that jobs disappeared like bathwater down the plughole, and kids were repeating Year 12 as many times as it took to get a University Entrance score that might get them a job years down the track?
Like, repeating Year 12 5 or 6 times.
The Ferret Faced Fist Magnet™ usually refers to us as “Tories”.
Imagine what a figurative bloodbath a debate on the merits of socialism and capitalism between Tommy Sowell and TFFFM would be.
Sadly, a lot more people than you think.
Hawke Keating they financed dozens of “universities “ with fifth rate teachers and filled them with so called students, paid by the taxpayers , and thus reduced the youth unemployment rate fron35 (or more ) per cent .We are still inflicted with third rate graduates who demand top dollar for third rate performance they can pass exams with 50 per cent a total fail before Hawke .
Albanese has it so wrong on all of this.
Spouse and I come from union families. My father was a federal president of his union, We two were state delegates of ours, back in the day, until the lovely fulfilling notion of free enterprise and using our own talents for our own purposes smacked us in the face at a young age.
We went on from that tired old path to start our own businesses, sailed our own children on the path to self-sufficiency.
What type of extinct dinosaurs would want to go back,to the economy-wrecking no-choice days?
All theatre IMHO, IIRC he played Rugby with/against Barnaby/Joe Hockey/etc.
Brilliant post, bravo!
I would argue that there is a place in the culture for collective bargaining. However, the union movement is interested in the quest for fair wages and working conditions but is engaged in a power struggle for complete, unequivocal control of the culture.
Up the worker! Up the worker good & hard!
Cary
#2749316, posted on June 28, 2018 at 3:21 pm
Ok. So Bemused was a coal miner or builders labourer in the 1970s. A long time ago mate. And you would’ve wanted to be a union member in those dangerous industries then. Don’t be so ungrateful in your dotage.
So are you suggesting that in 2018 it’s possible to work on a commercial construction site in Victoria without having a CFMEU ticket? Or to get a job at Coles or Woolies without a Shoppies ticket?
“They can’t conceive of the idea people might work together towards a shared vision.”
wow, how does he think nearly everything in the modern world was created? was it all done by a bunch of hand wringing “progressive” union members.
Unions want nothing more than a full month’s pay for a fair day’s work.
So are you suggesting that in 2018 it’s possible to work on a commercial construction site in Victoria without having a CFMEU ticket? Or to get a job at Coles or Woolies without a Shoppies ticket?
Working on Commercial in Victoria but refusing to join would depend on one’s size and potential for violence.
Working for Coles or Woolies without a Ticket is just stupid, the Ticket is only $7/week, and then you’re not at the mercy of supermarket managers.