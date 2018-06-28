Reality check on “Wind and other” energy

Interesting numbers on the National Electricity Market Data Dashboard.

A couple of hours ago Wind and other were generating 270 to cater for a demand of 21,000. Of course it changes all the time and a few minutes ago with the sun shining in NSW it is up to 474 catering for a demand of 26,000.

Say we double or triple the supply of Wind and other, or even increase it by a factor of 10. What difference does it make?