Reality check on “Wind and other” energy

Interesting numbers on the National Electricity Market Data Dashboard.
A couple of hours ago Wind and other were generating 270 to cater for a demand of 21,000. Of course it changes all the time and a few minutes ago with the sun shining in NSW it is up to 474 catering for a demand of 26,000.
Say we double or triple the supply of Wind and other, or even increase it by a factor of 10. What difference does it make?
Zipp, nothing etc etc. Last 13 days of April 2018 according to NEM figures wind farm output was less than 10% of capacity for 25% of the time. Many days in April and June similar but not for as long a period. Since yesterday midday Wind Farms have produced at <10% for the first 9 hours and about 10% for the rest of the time with a maximum output of 12%. It is all total garbage.
This is terrible and I think NEM should stop reporting any Wind Farm data below 30% so not to disturb the Progressives.
Just went through the last 8 days of Wind Farm Performance. On 20th June was the last day that Wind Farms in NEM operated above name plate capacity (ie) above 30% of capacity. Why can’t Australians wake up to this stupidity.
Capacity factor beats nameplate rating every time, but the acolytes, including journalists/plagiarists continue to ignore the fact that nearly all of the notional capacity of wind turbines is absent when needed. Solar ditto – nothing at all for morning peaks, especially during winter months.
Yet Germany continues to dismantle nuclear, fail with solar and wind and hang their hopes on (Russian) gas.
All of which, it seems to me, describes a road to certain mission failure, well before the last German nuke is turned off within 5 years. All this while Germany’s Greens resort to stunts and vandalism instead of rational consideration. See: https://apnews.com/dd22e53177c8402c8320a49d86eb4f60/German-experts-meet-to-discuss-country's-exit-from-coal-use
The coming 3 or 4 years will be very interesting, especially if the relationship between Germany/EU and Russia falters or a pipeline or two encounter technical difficulties. Where are the risk managers when they are needed?
Do you mean to reality or to climate alarmists?
The two are quite different.
What difference does it make? Price per Kw/h rises accordingly.
It increases the ‘Feels’. That’s all that’s important to the Greens.
And risk of brown/blackouts rise in parallel.
It makes no difference regardless because you can’t stop and start the efficient baseload power generators quickly enough to handle the whims of renewables, you are stuck using either diesel generators or jet engines which eliminates any claimed reduction in emissions, and probably creates significantly more than without them.
Would be interesting to find out just how much fuel and stored power is wasted trying to manage the renewables by stopping and starting generators etc. Of course we will probably never know…
There will always need to be more redundency designed into RE; for both the prime movers(sun, wind and gas backup) and the storage capacity (typically gas turbines dont have very large storage). Coal and nukes have their fuel stored well in advance, on site and available on demand.
Trying to harvest low energy density and concentrating it to store at slightly higher density for an amount of time will always mean you need a relatively very large generating and storage infrastructure compared to the high energy density nature has stored for us in the form of coal and nukes.
Given the low capacity factors of RE and the need to recharge storage whilst suppling baseload demand with a source which is random and chaotic on all time scales, means you need to have an installed RE generating capacity with a power rating in the order of ten times that of conventional baseload (which has inherent storage and power conditioning on demand).
There is no way that current technology can deliver robust, reliable, cheap energy without coal or nukes.
To me, the best policy is no subsidies. Let a diversity of energy sources compete. Each has their strengths.
Some excellent reading on the Cat today, especially a great piece on Marx, Robespierre, Hitler and the various other manifestations of totalitarianism.
Meanwhile, the breeze isn’t blowing again today here on the coast, a full 9-hatch coal ship is leaving port loaded to the gunnels, and an empty one is coming in, followed by a fuel tanker with another two weeks of petrol, diesel and avgas to keep our transport running.
CC believers sure are mugs.
Again I refer to Jo Nova’s Post
The Australian magical NEG target which turns black coal to white elephants
Australia is figuring out how to change the global climate and power up the nation. It’s the old “have cake: eat cake: sell cake and build a sea-wall with cake” dilemma. The PM, Malcolm Turnbull, has come up with a plan called the National Energy Guarantee (NEG), which will manage to hurt the environment, jobs and industry at the same time.
Who benefits? Gas companies, Renewables Co. Who loses? Everyone else.
Guest Post by Tom Quirk
NEG – The white elephant in the room
When the King of Siam wished to rid himself of a troublesome courtier, he would send a white elephant as a first sign of oncoming ruin. Our federal government has served up a troublesome elephant of a plan, the NEG that might ruin our country.
The information used in this analysis is sourced from the Department of the Environment and Energy, Australian Energy Statistics, and gives the sources of electricity generation for the calendar year 2017. The generation plant data comes from the AEMO.
as well as
Old neglected wind turbines — ticking 100 ton bombs
Don’t camp under an old wind turbine
What weighs 100 tons, sits 100 meters above the ground, leaks transmission fluid and may disintegrate into a million sharp fibreglass spikes…
Wind Turbine failure, photo.
Shows how much went into the lifecycle considerations.
About 1 million more dead birds and bats. Per year. Otherwise not much.