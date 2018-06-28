Rule of law or majoritarianism

So we propagandise ourselves all the time. One powerful piece of propaganda is that we live under the rule of law and not the rule of men.* Sometimes, however, that argument becomes somewhat threadbare. Take the case of Trump v Hawaii:
Whatever one thinks of the travel ban as policy, the ruling is an important victory for the rule of law. Federal trial and appellate courts have persistently enjoined Mr. Trump’s orders, defying clear Supreme Court precedent supporting his power to limit the entry of aliens. The decision has removed all doubt that the president’s orders are lawful under both the Immigration and Nationality Act and the Constitution.
Sounds like the system works precisely as designed.
But no:
The court upheld Mr. Trump’s order 5-4.
That was the US Supreme Court.
Now even for a layperson it was obvious that the POTUS has extraordinary powers and discretion in allowing entry into the US. The executive government of every country has similar discretion. What becomes troubling is that the mechanism that ensures we live under the rule of law (even if we don’t like or agree with those rules) failed so dramatically and was only upheld through partisan majoritarianism.
* “a government of laws and not of men” is the original quote.
You mean that it is not the role of the courts to make public policy? Who knew?
If only SCOTUS had the creativity of the High Court of Australia to come up with implied rights that would have struck down POTUS’s orders.
Well four of them and several lower court judges gave it a red hot go.
Agreed Sparty. It’s always best if the courts work to the vibe of the thing.
Worse yet was Justice Sotomayor’s dissent which raged on for 20 minutes and proved without a doubt that she hadn’t a clue what she was charged with deciding.
The case had nothing to do with “fairness” or feeling “harrowing” or being “motivated by hostility and animus towards the muslim faith” as she claimed. It was quite simply about whether or not President Trump acted within his authority.
As is so common these days the progressive members of the legal system wanted it to be about their feelings regarding what was “fair” or not. Judges and Magistrates of the leftist bend seem to think that their responsibility is that of taking sides according to their political leanings rather than conducting impartial trials governed by the law.
Thank goodness SCOTUS has sent a clear signal to those lower court judges who attempt to govern the country from their benches rather than doing their jobs. We can expect to find such cases fast-tracked onto the SCOTUS schedule in the future and more vigorous slap downs until the message that frivolous interference with the duties of the Executive won’t be tolerated finally sinks in.
According to Sotomayor “I would hope that a wise Latina woman with the richness of her experiences would more often than not reach a better conclusion than a white male who hasn’t lived that life.”
Some hope!
Every law depends on men to create (or discover in some cases) and the legal system depends on the people who adjudicate the law. It’s never a choice between laws or men, it’s a choice between men who are interested in following the law, as opposed to men who want to act arbitrarily.
Now the first principle of law is consistency, and if FDR had the Constitutional authority to lock up Americans in internment camps based on their Japanese family heritage, then Trump sure has the authority to temporarily block certain countries.
Exactly Visa.
She is too leftist programed to realize that the “richness of her experiences” has absolutely nothing to do with being a judge, magistrate, or Supreme Court Justice.
In fact the exact opposite is the case as that describes a willingness to rely on her biases to decide cases.
Which makes her unfit to judge a flower show much less a trial.
Well, Sparty, the creativity of the SCOTUS knows no bounds, as Roe vs Wade, Casey vs Planned Parenthood and Obergefell vs Hodges have demonstrated.
The essential conservatism which, in addition to a commitment to the pursuit of justice, must bind the “rule of law” for such a rule to even exist, let alone thrive, has been incrementally trashed by the SCOTUS over the same period in which the conditions for a new schism in the republic have been established.
Scalia’s dissent in Obergefell is essential reading in this context.
There’s a lot of ruin in a great nation.
beggars belief that they could take themselves seriously while inventing excuses to stand in the road of a clear mandate and legal standing. The world we live in where the end (getting ones own way/viewpoint) justifies the means.
the more i see of the USA, the more i understand how important Trump is to progress…even if there’s lots not to like
Thanks for that link pbw. Scalia makes excellent reading. The following article is on point as well, discussing 3 of the 4 cases the Supremes ruled on yesterday.
The Difference Justice Gorsuch Has Made
In particular:
The Travel Ban case in particular should have been open and shut, and at the lowest level.
While the Hilldebeast is out walking the streets I’d say there is a very big question mark hanging over The Rule of Law in the USA. It is barely hanging on by a thread.
The dissenting opinions seem all to have largely ignored the legal arguments regarding the case and to have relied on an emotional appeal to a political opinion.
Is it a coincidence that 3 of the 4 dissenting judges are not only leftists but also the 3 female judges?
Just shows you. Judges are supposed to be impartial fair interpreters of the written law ,as made by the representatives of the people voted into office to make these laws . The findings of some of these “judges” proves that communism infests the minds of people who are supposed to be impartial . Proves communism is an invasive disease like cancer ,and just as intrusive and foul.
James Madison created the argumentative three branches. Presidency created for GW. GW was trusted to behave. Most Prez have. Marshall created judicial review. Other two argue with the third and each other. Never meant to work properly. Disruption is the result. Mostly works. DT is having fun upsetting the left.
But the rule of law is always the rule of men on the bench, isn’t it?
That’s why Trump was voted in, to close the borders. The people spoke.
The Supreme Court are supposed to interpret the law, not carry out their unelected opinions.
Borders, walls, doors, locks, laws,
what need have men of such petty things?
Sotomayor appointed by Barry, naturally.
I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again.
Having women in positions of power is comparatively new and highly experimental. We don’t know how it will work out. Perhaps it’ll be OK but evidence thus far says it’s been a disaster.
There are always exceptions and outliers, but by and large women operate on feelings (just look at the minority decision reasons by the SCOTUS women…….the SCOTUS ffs) and whenever you decide by feels, it ain’t gonna end well.
Is it possible that Justice Kennedy has timed his retirement as a response to Hussein Obama’s Captain’s pick?.
Given the experience of being lectured by a revolutionary freedom fighter in the robes of Justice, he seems to have chosen Trump to have the next.pick on purpose.