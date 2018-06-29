Asylum-seekers shake up European Union and America
Today in The Australian
As the EU’s heads of government gather to discuss policies towards asylum-seekers, migration is causing political turmoil throughout the developed world.
About Henry Ergas
Henry Ergas AO is a columnist for The Australian. From 2009 to 2015 he was Senior Economic Adviser to Deloitte Australia and from 2009 to 2017 was Professor of Infrastructure Economics at the University of Wollongong’s SMART Infrastructure Facility. He joined SMART and Deloitte after working as a consultant economist at NECG, CRA International and Concept Economics. Prior to that, he was an economist at the OECD in Paris from the late 1970s until the early 1990s. At the OECD, he headed the Secretary-General’s Task Force on Structural Adjustment (1984-1987), which concentrated on improving the efficiency of government policies in a wide range of areas, and was subsequently Counsellor for Structural Policy in the Economics Department. He has taught at a range of universities, undertaken a number of government inquiries and served as a Lay Member of the New Zealand High Court. In 2016, he was made an Officer in the Order of Australia.
This entry was posted in Uncategorized
. Bookmark the permalink
.
I really don’t know who is in “political turmoil”, but now that the hoi polloi cannot help but notice the hazards of unchecked migration, those political parties who are unconvincing in their policies will be punished. See Abbott, Trump, Orban, Conti et al and expect lots of wailing about populism and fascism, and see America, Hungary and Italy get their shit together and Canada, Germany and France go down the tube.
Yes, the complete transformation of Europe’s racial, ethnic, religious and cultural composition. Why the turmoil?
asylum seeker are properly identified now as migrants, not as people seeking a safe haven they seek a benefactor
As the EU’s heads of government gather to discuss policies towards asylum-seekers, migration is causing political turmoil throughout the developed world.
Everywhere except Australia, that is, where the Uniparty conspires to keep it off the agenda.
Too late for Eurabia, it’s heading for civil war. Immigration is a symptom of a wider American schism that shows no sign of closing and it not has the potential to split the republic. This is what happens when governments defy the demos in a democracy.