Identity trumps evidence? Quelle horreur!

People who are alarmed about warming often express concerns about the failure of communication to the general public. A recent piece in Quillette reported some research on the “deficit model” that asserts that members of the public dismiss science and the warnings from climate scientists because they have a deficit of understanding.

A large survey by Yale Professor Dan Kahan found that people with an extensive understanding of science were less concerned about climate change than were those with less understanding. Quelle horreur or words to that effect! To explain this Kahan proposed a cultural cognition thesis to suggest that cultural identity is a primary influence on the perception of science. On this account our perception of science is largely a matter of social identity and our opinions are governed more by tribal loyalties than by what we know about the topic.

The cultural cognition thesis was proposed to explain conservative resistance to alarm about warming but two can play at that game. What if people of the progressive left have embraced climate alarmism as a core issue and made that a matter of tribal loyalty and personal identity regardless of the evidence? Quelle horreur in spades!

The debate will go on and the picture may become clearer as we discover how many of the dire predications of warming come to pass.

In the meantime, contemplate the cost and the damage that is being caused by policies to save the planet by reducing emissions. Pardon my French:)