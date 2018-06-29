Identity trumps evidence? Quelle horreur!

People who are alarmed about warming often express concerns about the failure of communication to the general public. A recent piece in Quillette reported some research on the “deficit model” that asserts that members of the public dismiss science and the warnings from climate scientists because they have a deficit of understanding.
A large survey by Yale Professor Dan Kahan found that people with an extensive understanding of science were less concerned about climate change than were those with less understanding. Quelle horreur or words to that effect! To explain this Kahan proposed a cultural cognition thesis to suggest that cultural identity is a primary influence on the perception of science. On this account our perception of science is largely a matter of social identity and our opinions are governed more by tribal loyalties than by what we know about the topic.
The cultural cognition thesis was proposed to explain conservative resistance to alarm about warming but two can play at that game. What if people of the progressive left have embraced climate alarmism as a core issue and made that a matter of tribal loyalty and personal identity regardless of the evidence? Quelle horreur in spades!
The debate will go on and the picture may become clearer as we discover how many of the dire predications of warming come to pass.
In the meantime, contemplate the cost and the damage that is being caused by policies to save the planet by reducing emissions. Pardon my French:)
How about the climateers having a”deficit of sanity”? How ya like them little apples perfesser?
The Left is always tribal, in every respect. So it goes without saying that belief in catastrophic climate change goes with tribal beliefs.
The debate will go on and our know-nothing politicians will continue to be enthralled by the sycophantic academics and commercial rent seekers who will continue to predict that disaster is just arounf the corner unless we ge $XX,XXX,XXX,XXX to carry out research and recommend a solution.
And all of the time there will be no measurable change in the climate that can be unequivocally ascribed to anthropogenic sources.
bemused #2750062, posted on June 29, 2018, at 2:13 pm
More than that, the issues (climate change, SSM, genderism, whatever else is fashionably rebellious) are flags or rallying points to define the tribe.
Katharine Betts called them marker issues.
Ha!
Confronted with the fact that the scientifically more literate were sceptics they had to introduce a new
– thoroughly irrelevant – element that could be (ab)used to dismiss the more scientifically literate.
I am a medical docotr. Most of my extended family and friends are either medicos or scientists including PhD’s in theoretical physics, chemistry, biology, geo-magnetics, nuclear physics and nanotechnology. Oddly they like me are all sceptics. I have a brother with a first class honours in English Literature, he is a believer in AGW. All of his friends from the world of tbe arts are believers, I think that says something.
Sincerely is a very strong thesis because with what we have seen in recent years the so-called socialism of the 21st century is appropriated even the most infamous to influence minorities, I find something extremely Machiavellian, but unfortunately possible.
Regardless of whether or not global warming is a tool that these people have used as a political campaign, human beings deserve a better world and that definitely means a world without pollution.
Dan Kahan might think he found his tribe an out with this laughable sophistry, but the tribes will be able to dismiss his work in his discipline when they decide some identity trumps his merit.
Lefty STEM types must just go along with the meme.
Did see a meme not long ago on social media.
” What if there is no climate change, and we end up with a Fairer, Cleaner and more Just planet for nothing?.”
Their left is just checking their options, and this one was popular.
All equal in the gulags, Comrades.
Mark, just as long as you don’t think there is any such thing as carbon pollution!
An about face from their “precautionary principle”.
The biggest tell is that CAGW climate scientists refuse to debate sceptical scientists.
That is because the few that have been mousetrapped into a debate have lost abjectly.
They lost because the sceptical scientists know the data better and can explain it better.
But CAGW climate scientists cannot accept this because if they did they’d be cast out of the herd.
Like Peter Ridd.
Big money rides on being seen to be loyal to the lie.