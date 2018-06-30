David Leyonhjelm on the right to protect ourselves

We have become a nation of defenceless victims.
In legal terms, Australians have a right of self-defence. But we are denied the practical means to exercise that basic right.
Australia’s ban on practical non-lethal means of defence such as pepper sprays, mace and personal tasers sets us apart from most other countries in the world. In NSW even wearing a bulletproof vest is a criminal offence.
Only the police, it seems, have the right to practical self-defence, and even then only when on duty. Supposedly on-duty police are so well distributed in the community that the rest of us do not need to take personal responsibility for our safety.
But as the saying goes, when seconds count the police are minutes away. Or, in the country, hours.
The elderly, disabled and women are particularly vulnerable. We cannot know what the outcome might have been if Eurydice Dixon or Jill Meagher had been carrying a pepper spray, taser or even a pocketknife on the night they were brutally attacked, raped and murdered.
Based on the experience from overseas, contrary to the assertion that weapons are frequently turned against those who carry them, there is a good chance they would have been able to fight off their attacker. At least they might have been able to temporarily debilitate them long enough to flee. Even if they had failed, fairly obviously their fate wouldn’t have been made any worse.
Australians may never embrace the use of guns for self-defence (although I doubt they would oppose off-duty police being permitted to carry them), but I do not believe they ever agreed to or accepted being rendered virtually defenceless by their government. If asked, I believe most would unequivocally demand the right to practical self-defence, at least using non-lethal means. Yet in the Senate yesterday, this very question was overwhelmingly rejected by the major parties.
A motion by Queensland Senator Anning called for the Government to allow the importation of pepper spray, mace and tasers for individual self-defence. His motion also called for state governments to legalise and actively promote the use of such items by women for their personal protection. The motion was defeated by 46 votes to 5.
This is shameful. When we finish in the Senate late at night, my senate colleagues and I disperse into the cold dark Canberra night via our taxpayer-funded Comcars, with our security-trained drivers. No running the gauntlet of a deserted carpark, car keys at the ready, for any of us.
In a perfect world no human being would assault, rape or murder another human being. We do not live in a perfect world.
It is obscene for law enforcement agencies to tell women to remain vigilant about their personal safety while at the same time preventing them from taking any practical steps to preserve that safety. This amounts to obliging women to modify their behaviour. Unless they are willing to become victims, what other options do they have?
To deny women access to protective measures to ensure their safety because men shouldn’t be violent in the first place (as Greens Senator Rice asserted) is making the perfect the enemy of the good and dangerous in its naivety. We need to accept the reality that there are violent men who need to be stopped and take the appropriate measures, not just wish such men did not exist.
Things should never have reached this stage. Only an authoritarian society would treat its citizens as victims, with the government masquerading as a guardian angel.
David Leyonhjelm is a Senator for the Liberal Democrats
Agreed. Good work Mr L.
Spot on. Sadly the higher virtues and arrogant disregard of
our politicians mean that it will never happen. They are moralising, wanna be “betters” who operate according to their dreams of perceived righteousness. As you say David, they’ll never have to be burdened by the actual dangers of those they claim to represent.
David L.
There is only one answer and that is women should be accompanied by a family member
AND
wear the proper attire.
I’ll vote for this guy at the next election in the Senate.
Ironically, it’s the leftist politicians, and megaphone opinionistas who bemoan the inherent evil of an entire gender who are the same whimperers who demand softer treatment of sociopaths in the justice system. Much better for them to smear all blokes in some sort of smug PhD thesis than admit we have a small but toxic (and beyond help)number of scum that only understand extreme consequence.
Get the weapons you need.
Self protection isn’t a right a government can legislate away.
I agree whole heartedly with the sentiment of this piece by D.L.
But the government doesn’t have your safety ay heart or even give a shit.
This is about controlling the slaves.
You don’t allow your slaves and lower classes the ability to defend themselves.
They must be made to rely on the government for everything.
If you let the government tell you that you cannot arm yourself, and you do as you are told, are you actually taking responsibility for your own safety?
Would Americans give up their guns if the government tried to make them?
Time and time again you will hear Americans say that they will get their guns when they are prised from their cold dead hands.
Who gives a shit what they pronounce as law when your life is at stake?
Arm yourself.
It’s a human right.
I’d rather be judged by twelve than carried by six.
I can’t recall David moving such a motion since he has been in parliament. No, he was more interested in his pathological hatred for Howard and wanted his automatic guns back. And more interested in legalising hallucinatory drugs which induce murderous psychosis. And every other whacky lefty idea that drops into his bird brain.
It was a Katter Party member who moved this motion – that’d be Queensland Senator Anning. It was Anning who moved a motion to allow women (why only women?) to defend themselves. And Leyonjhelm just surfing on the back of it toking on his joint, while holding the government to ransom in order to allow other citizens to kill citizens without legal sanction.
Where is the protection for the old, frail, disabled, ill, or newly born against thieving governments, relatives, aliens and citizens who want to euthanise them?
Spare us your faux concern, David, you hypocrite.
You don’t need pepper sprays, mace or personal tasers. Everything you need is already on the supermarket shelves or in a cupboard at home. Anything sprayed in the eyes works Do an Ebay search for personal protection or just carry your house key and ram it in the attacker’ face.
If I’m one of those 12 you’ll be fine if you self-represent.
I don’t think we even have it in legal terms:
1) See what happens if you display a legally owned firearm in the course of defending oneself, let alone using it.
2) What you do in the instant to defend yourself will be picked apart in court over days to see if it was “proportionate”.
DL should start at the root of the issue, self defence is now practically illegal.
But the civil liberties of burglars are being ignored.
NSW had self defense laws. Been changed as I remember. Probably infringed on anti discrimination law or something.
Same here. LDP will be in my top two in the Senate and top three in the lower house (in Victoriastan).
Apart from the libertarian autism about open borders, Leyonhjelm is a force for good.