Open Forum: June 30, 2018

Posted on 12:01 am, June 30, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.

54 Responses to Open Forum: June 30, 2018

  4. zyconoclast
    #2750496, posted on June 30, 2018 at 12:03 am

    White Supremacists’ Use of Campus Propaganda Is Soaring, Report Finds

    In the past academic year, 292 such incidents were reported — a 77 percent increase from the previous year, according to the report*, which was released on Thursday. The stickers, banners and other physical materials included racist and anti-Semitic messages and often targeted Muslims, nonwhite immigrants and L.G.B.T. people.

    *very reliable source. Not.

  6. zyconoclast
    #2750498, posted on June 30, 2018 at 12:06 am

    Puerto Rico is making its biggest push for statehood in years, filing legislation in Congress that would make the island the 51st state by 2021.

    Rep. Jenniffer González-Colón (R) filed a bill on Wednesday that would pave the way for the island to become a state no later than January 2021. The measure is co-sponsored by 21 Republicans and 14 Democrats and fulfills the promises of González-Colón and Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, who campaigned on a statehood platform and said statehood is a civil rights issue for Puerto Ricans.

  8. Makka
    #2750500, posted on June 30, 2018 at 12:08 am

    You’re a thread hog, Zyco.

    First xi!

  9. zyconoclast
    #2750501, posted on June 30, 2018 at 12:09 am

    The worst thing to be in many Democratic primaries? A white male candidate.

    The newest star of the Democratic Party, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, launched her New York congressional campaign by declaring “women like me aren’t supposed to run for office” — a jarring embrace of her distinction as a 28-year-old Latina less than a year removed from a job tending bar.
    Her campaign slogan: “It’s time for one of us.”
    That appeal to the tribal identities of class, age, gender and ethnicity turned out to be a good gamble, steering her to the nomination in a year when Democratic voters are increasingly embracing diversity as a way to realize the change they seek in the country.
    Given an option, Democratic voters have been picking women, racial minorities, and gay men and lesbians in races around the country at historic rates, often at the expense of the white male candidates who in past years

  10. zyconoclast
    #2750502, posted on June 30, 2018 at 12:10 am

    Peter got 2 out of the first 3.

  13. Mindfree
    #2750507, posted on June 30, 2018 at 12:15 am

    This is something the democrats could use

  14. Mindfree
    #2750509, posted on June 30, 2018 at 12:16 am

    I’m having a bad evening

  15. Makka
    #2750510, posted on June 30, 2018 at 12:17 am

    Ok fullish moon , have a howwwwwl;

  17. OneWorldGovernment
    #2750512, posted on June 30, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Sometimes you have to wonder about Australia’s leaders of our so called “Intelligence Community” particularly when you see scum like this,

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_O._Brennan

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Clapper

    And then you have to forget that the head of ASIO and the Turnbull Treason Team had to pull into gear some fool called Hastie.

  18. OneWorldGovernment
    #2750514, posted on June 30, 2018 at 12:25 am

    At least the Turnbull Treason Team have created perpetual motion.

  20. OneWorldGovernment
    #2750516, posted on June 30, 2018 at 12:31 am

    Boris G

    Have you found the satellite fotos that show how the NK are bullshitting Trump and building nuclear facilities?

    Or are you relying on the communist “38 North” say so?

  21. OneWorldGovernment
    #2750517, posted on June 30, 2018 at 12:32 am

    Boris G

    What do you know about “38 North”?

  22. Makka
    #2750518, posted on June 30, 2018 at 12:38 am

    Some cultural appropriation. Love the BIG hair;

  23. JC
    #2750521, posted on June 30, 2018 at 12:49 am

    Love the BIG hair;

    Americans call people with big hair… Hair Monsters.

  24. OneWorldGovernment
    #2750522, posted on June 30, 2018 at 12:54 am

    Makka
    #2750518, posted on June 30, 2018 at 12:38 am

    Some cultural appropriation. Love the BIG hair;

    LOL

  25. Makka
    #2750524, posted on June 30, 2018 at 12:55 am

    Normally I don’t go for 80’s stuff but the Bangles were fun. Good fun.

  26. zyconoclast
    #2750526, posted on June 30, 2018 at 1:16 am

    Italian Gun Ownership on the Rise as Populist Salvini Offers Stronger Self-Defence Laws

    Firearms licences in Italy have increased by 13.8 percent in a single year and the populist Interior Minister Matteo Salvini is looking to liberalise home self-defence laws to allow Italians to confront intruders.

  27. areff
    #2750528, posted on June 30, 2018 at 1:22 am

    the Bangles were fun. Good fun.

    Likewise the GoGos

  28. areff
    #2750532, posted on June 30, 2018 at 1:32 am

    statehood is a civil rights issue for Puerto Ricans.

    They’ll pretty soon find out increased taxation is a privilege of statehood too. Won’t stopping ’em snatching handbags in San Juan, of course. Cultural heritage, don’t you know.

  29. JC
    #2750533, posted on June 30, 2018 at 1:35 am

    Puerto Rican National Day Parade is always fun, hey Aref. 5th Ave residents couldn’t wait to see the front of their apartment buildings turned into garbage dump. 🙂

  30. classical_hero
    #2750538, posted on June 30, 2018 at 1:55 am

    I’m back at home. Still hard to sleep.

  31. BorisG
    #2750540, posted on June 30, 2018 at 2:11 am

    OWG please stop giving me orders, read my previous comment instead.

    NKoreans are not bullshitting, they did not agree to anything in the first place.

  32. Makka
    #2750541, posted on June 30, 2018 at 2:18 am

    Take care classical hero…. have a listen to this. It works.

  33. Zatara
    #2750543, posted on June 30, 2018 at 2:52 am

    Puerto Rico is making its biggest push for statehood in years, filing legislation in Congress that would make the island the 51st state by 2021.

    US investors in your bonds are already getting soaked and the US taxpayers aren’t up for bailing your welfare queen socialist government out.

    Come back after you clear up that $73 Billion in debt thing and prove you learned your lesson and changed your ways.

  34. Shy Ted
    #2750546, posted on June 30, 2018 at 3:40 am

    Whoopi Goldberg to Potential Trump SCOTUS Pick: ‘Get Out of My Va gi na’. – from Breitbart. And from the comments:
    Ain’t nobody nowhere wants to be in there!
    The same thing she has to yell at the Blow Flies when she goes outside!
    It probably slaps her in the knees when she walks!!!!
    In total, 27,647 similar comments. But you probably haven’t had breakfast yet.

  35. RobK
    #2750549, posted on June 30, 2018 at 4:15 am

    “The same thing she has to yell at the Blow Flies “…….
    Reminds me of the joke with the punchline: “but it sure keeps the flies off my watermelon.”

  36. Mark A
    #2750551, posted on June 30, 2018 at 4:40 am

    Missed the podium, varnishing, no french polishing an old sideboard I’m restoring.

    /facechook

  37. rickw
    #2750552, posted on June 30, 2018 at 4:40 am

    Firearms licences in Italy have increased by 13.8 percent in a single year and the populist Interior Minister Matteo Salvini is looking to liberalise home self-defence laws to allow Italians to confront intruders.

    You know Australia is stuffed when even the Eurotards out-gun us.

  40. Tom
    #2750555, posted on June 30, 2018 at 4:44 am

    Michael Ramirez on the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy from the US Supreme Court.

  49. stackja
    #2750566, posted on June 30, 2018 at 5:12 am

    What did Gazette report on Garland?

  50. stackja
    #2750567, posted on June 30, 2018 at 5:17 am

    Puerto Ricans tried shooting Truman.

  51. stackja
    #2750569, posted on June 30, 2018 at 5:20 am

    Barrel murder suspect still besieged.

  52. RobK
    #2750570, posted on June 30, 2018 at 5:25 am

    A good few chuckles there, thanks Tom.

  53. Zatara
    #2750571, posted on June 30, 2018 at 5:25 am

    Trailer for the new Dinesh D’Souza movie looks interesting.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.