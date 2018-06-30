Liberty Quote
Inflation is as violent as a mugger, as frightening as an armed robber and as deadly as a hit man.— Ronald Reagan
-
Recent Comments
- rickw on Open Forum: June 30, 2018
- Zatara on Open Forum: June 30, 2018
- RobK on Open Forum: June 30, 2018
- stackja on Open Forum: June 30, 2018
- Tom on David Leyonhjelm on the right to protect ourselves
- stackja on Open Forum: June 30, 2018
- stackja on Open Forum: June 30, 2018
- stackja on David Leyonhjelm on the right to protect ourselves
- stackja on David Leyonhjelm on the right to protect ourselves
- Tom on Open Forum: June 30, 2018
- Tom on Open Forum: June 30, 2018
- Tom on Open Forum: June 30, 2018
- Tom on Open Forum: June 30, 2018
- Tom on Open Forum: June 30, 2018
- Tom on Open Forum: June 30, 2018
- Tom on Open Forum: June 30, 2018
- Tom on Open Forum: June 30, 2018
- Tom on Open Forum: June 30, 2018
- Tom on Open Forum: June 30, 2018
- Tom on Open Forum: June 30, 2018
- rickw on Open Forum: June 30, 2018
- Mark A on Open Forum: June 30, 2018
- rickw on David Leyonhjelm on the right to protect ourselves
- RobK on Open Forum: June 30, 2018
- Adrien on Western civilisation and Donald Trump
- Serena at the Pub on David Leyonhjelm on the right to protect ourselves
- Shy Ted on Open Forum: June 30, 2018
- Shy Ted on David Leyonhjelm on the right to protect ourselves
- None on David Leyonhjelm on the right to protect ourselves
- Zatara on Open Forum: June 30, 2018
-
Recent Posts
- David Leyonhjelm on the right to protect ourselves
- Open Forum: June 30, 2018
- Identity trumps evidence? Quelle horreur!
- Matt Ridley on climate policy and the poor
- Asylum-seekers shake up European Union and America
- It’s baked in
- Rule of law or majoritarianism
- Latest on ANU
- Reality check on “Wind and other” energy
- Free markets are good, except when they cost elites money
- Found on twitter
- Michaels on lukewarming and the funding of science
- Faux Facts
- Lomborg on the cost and benefits of the Paris Summit
- United States Deception Centre
- Latest on the Fermi paradox
- Wednesday Forum: June 27, 2018
- Incidence of company tax
- It’s just not fair
- Tax reform in Hungary
- Bring on global warming!
- Question for comic lovers
- What they said: Interchange fees
- Set back for warmies
- Differing views on academic freedom
- Q&A Forum: June 25, 2018
- It is possible that economics could once again become useful
- Monday Forum: June 25, 2018
- Living the bogan dream
- Western civilisation and Donald Trump
Archives
Pages
Blogroll
- 38 South
- ABC The Drum
- Alex
- All about Finance
- all right, all right
- Andrew Bolt
- Andrew McIntyre
- Andrew Norton – New
- Andrew Norton – Old
- Arnold Kling
- Aussie Macro Moments
- Becker – Posner
- Bet Metrix
- Bill Mitchell – billy blog
- Bob McGee
- Cafe Hayek
- Captain Capitalism
- Carpe Diem (New)
- Carpe Diem (Old)
- Causes of the crisis
- Chalk Bunny
- Charles Richardson
- Chicago University – Pro Market
- Chris Kenny
- Chris Snowdon
- Club Troppo
- Confessions of a College Professor
- Continental Telegraph
- Conversable Economist
- Coordination Problem
- Core Economics
- Crapulous Coercion
- Cryptoeconomics
- Daniel Greenfield
- David Boaz
- Dick Puddlecote
- Dover_Beach
- Econ Journal Watch
- EconAcademics
- Econbrowser
- EconLog
- Econofact
- Econometrics Beat
- Economic Education Initiative
- Essential Hayek
- Fama/French
- Fault Lines
- Fear the boom and bust
- Fiscal Times
- Foundation for Economic Education
- Free Banking
- Freedom and Prosperity Academy
- Freedom Watch
- Greg Mankiw
- Guido Fawkes
- Harry Clarke
- Harry Clarke (Temporary)
- Hayek Project
- Hey … What did I miss?
- Homer Paxton
- How does your MP vote
- [email protected] Centre
- inCISe
- Institutional Economics
- International Liberty
- Jim Rose
- John Cochrane
- John Humphreys
- John Lott
- John Quiggin
- John Taylor
- Journal of Economic Perspectives
- Julie Borowski
- Keith Hennessey
- Legal Insurrection
- Liberty Law Blog
- Liberty Works
- Loaded Dogma
- Macrobusiness
- Mannkal Foundation
- Marginal Revolution
- Mark the Ballot
- Mark the Graph
- markedlymacrotoo
- Market Urbanism
- Master Resource
- Matt Ridley
- Menzies House
- Michael Oakeshott Association
- Michael Smith
- Mikayla Novak
- Minding the Campus
- Miranda Devine
- Money Illusion
- Muck and Mystery
- MyGovCost
- Natural Order – Christopher Lingle
- New Economist
- Niche Modeling
- Nick Cater
- Notes on Liberty
- Offsetting Behaviour
- Oliver Hartwich
- On Line Opinion
- Open Capitalism
- Opinion Dominion
- Other Right
- PERColator
- Peter Martin
- Philippa Martyr
- Piled Higher and Deeper
- Pointman
- Political Calculations
- Potemkin's Village
- Poverty Cure
- Prick with a fork
- Principles of Forecasting
- Quadrant Online
- Quillette
- Raph Koster
- Retraction Watch
- Retronaut
- Rhino economics
- ricardian ambivalence
- Robert Murphy
- Roger Kerr (archive)
- Rosemary Fryth
- School Watch
- Sensible Social Policy
- Skepticlawyer
- Sound Money
- Spiked
- Sports Economist
- Statista
- Stephen Dawson
- Stephen Koukoulas
- Steve Schwartz
- Stimulus Watch
- Stop Gillard's Carbon Tax
- Streetwise Professor
- Stubborn Mule
- Taking Liberties (Simon Clark)
- Tax Check
- Tax Foundation
- Tax Rambling
- TaxProf
- The Baseline Scenario
- The Beacon
- The Black Steam Train
- The Marcus Review
- The Moronic Lodge
- The TaxPayers' Alliance
- The Visible Hand
- The Wentworth Report
- Think Markets
- Thomas the Think Engine
- Tim Blair
- Tim Worstall
- We are all dead
- William Briggs – Statistician
Meta
Open Forum: June 30, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
1
First
Nup
White Supremacists’ Use of Campus Propaganda Is Soaring, Report Finds
In the past academic year, 292 such incidents were reported — a 77 percent increase from the previous year, according to the report*, which was released on Thursday. The stickers, banners and other physical materials included racist and anti-Semitic messages and often targeted Muslims, nonwhite immigrants and L.G.B.T. people.
*very reliable source. Not.
NHS nurse who used voodoo magic to force Nigerian women to work as prostitutes in Europe so she could fund a lavish lifestyle is found GUILTY of trafficking in the first case of its kind
Puerto Rico is making its biggest push for statehood in years, filing legislation in Congress that would make the island the 51st state by 2021.
Rep. Jenniffer González-Colón (R) filed a bill on Wednesday that would pave the way for the island to become a state no later than January 2021. The measure is co-sponsored by 21 Republicans and 14 Democrats and fulfills the promises of González-Colón and Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló, who campaigned on a statehood platform and said statehood is a civil rights issue for Puerto Ricans.
Will Italy’s new PM bring down Merkel? German leader fights to stop migrants reaching her borders as Conte demands more EU help… while Hungary says migrant ‘invasion must stop’
You’re a thread hog, Zyco.
First xi!
The worst thing to be in many Democratic primaries? A white male candidate.
The newest star of the Democratic Party, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, launched her New York congressional campaign by declaring “women like me aren’t supposed to run for office” — a jarring embrace of her distinction as a 28-year-old Latina less than a year removed from a job tending bar.
Her campaign slogan: “It’s time for one of us.”
That appeal to the tribal identities of class, age, gender and ethnicity turned out to be a good gamble, steering her to the nomination in a year when Democratic voters are increasingly embracing diversity as a way to realize the change they seek in the country.
Given an option, Democratic voters have been picking women, racial minorities, and gay men and lesbians in races around the country at historic rates, often at the expense of the white male candidates who in past years
Peter got 2 out of the first 3.
go zyko
This is something the democrats could use
I’m having a bad evening
Ok fullish moon , have a howwwwwl;
try this
Sometimes you have to wonder about Australia’s leaders of our so called “Intelligence Community” particularly when you see scum like this,
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_O._Brennan
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Clapper
And then you have to forget that the head of ASIO and the Turnbull Treason Team had to pull into gear some fool called Hastie.
At least the Turnbull Treason Team have created perpetual motion.
Goodnight, all
Boris G
Have you found the satellite fotos that show how the NK are bullshitting Trump and building nuclear facilities?
Or are you relying on the communist “38 North” say so?
Boris G
What do you know about “38 North”?
Some cultural appropriation. Love the BIG hair;
Americans call people with big hair… Hair Monsters.
LOL
Normally I don’t go for 80’s stuff but the Bangles were fun. Good fun.
Italian Gun Ownership on the Rise as Populist Salvini Offers Stronger Self-Defence Laws
Firearms licences in Italy have increased by 13.8 percent in a single year and the populist Interior Minister Matteo Salvini is looking to liberalise home self-defence laws to allow Italians to confront intruders.
the Bangles were fun. Good fun.
Likewise the GoGos
statehood is a civil rights issue for Puerto Ricans.
They’ll pretty soon find out increased taxation is a privilege of statehood too. Won’t stopping ’em snatching handbags in San Juan, of course. Cultural heritage, don’t you know.
Puerto Rican National Day Parade is always fun, hey Aref. 5th Ave residents couldn’t wait to see the front of their apartment buildings turned into garbage dump. 🙂
I’m back at home. Still hard to sleep.
OWG please stop giving me orders, read my previous comment instead.
NKoreans are not bullshitting, they did not agree to anything in the first place.
Take care classical hero…. have a listen to this. It works.
US investors in your bonds are already getting soaked and the US taxpayers aren’t up for bailing your welfare queen socialist government out.
Come back after you clear up that $73 Billion in debt thing and prove you learned your lesson and changed your ways.
Whoopi Goldberg to Potential Trump SCOTUS Pick: ‘Get Out of My Va gi na’. – from Breitbart. And from the comments:
Ain’t nobody nowhere wants to be in there!
The same thing she has to yell at the Blow Flies when she goes outside!
It probably slaps her in the knees when she walks!!!!
In total, 27,647 similar comments. But you probably haven’t had breakfast yet.
“The same thing she has to yell at the Blow Flies “…….
Reminds me of the joke with the punchline: “but it sure keeps the flies off my watermelon.”
Missed the podium, varnishing, no french polishing an old sideboard I’m restoring.
/facechook
Firearms licences in Italy have increased by 13.8 percent in a single year and the populist Interior Minister Matteo Salvini is looking to liberalise home self-defence laws to allow Italians to confront intruders.
You know Australia is stuffed when even the Eurotards out-gun us.
Paul Zanetti.
Kevin Kallagher (The Economist).
Michael Ramirez on the retirement of Justice Anthony Kennedy from the US Supreme Court.
Michael Ramirez#2.
A.F. Branco.
Ben Garrison.
Ken Catalino.
Steve Kelley.
Haha. Gary Varvel.
Chip Bok #1.
Chip Bok#2.
What did Gazette report on Garland?
Puerto Ricans tried shooting Truman.
Barrel murder suspect still besieged.
A good few chuckles there, thanks Tom.
Trailer for the new Dinesh D’Souza movie looks interesting.
Thanks Tom!