Why do Liberal governments cover up ALP stuff ups?

Miranda Devine reports some good news:
Five years after he was wrongly accused of being part of the “Jedi council” porn ring and sacked by former Army chief David Morrison, the Army has admitted its mistake.
“Karel Dubsky was not a member of the group that called itself the Jedi Council and did not participate in the activities of that group,” Morrison’s successor, Lt Gen Angus Campbell, wrote in a statement last week.
That is good news – but is incomplete. The best news would be the current government calling out the ALP and its appointees on defence policy. You will recall that the previous government was running a misogyny campaign against the then Liberal opposition and the ADF.
What is particularly annoying is this:
Under the terms of his settlement with Defence, he is not able to comment to the media …
That is our money that the current government is paying out to cover up an ALP stuff up.
So much for accountability and transparency.
Dunce Morrison, mediocre cross dresser and general dickhead, should be stripped of “Australian of the Year”. Yes that’s right, he was appointed by a Liberal government. I have to vomit.
Why would Turnbull call out the ALP? He’s a secret infiltrator working for the ALP. Else why would he or any of his senior ministers keep ignoring ALP gaffs that they could play on until the cows come home?
“The best news would be the current government calling out the ALP and its appointees on defence policy”. You are joking Sinc…aren’t you? I mean, that would entail a Liberal PM and a Liberal government with political nous and some spine. Oh that’s right, we don’t have a Liberal PM or a Liberal government, here in Australia we vote Liberal and we get a Labor lite government and a fully fledged socialist, globalist and elitist PM.
Go further and just abolish Australian of the Year. Why is it even a thin?
Thing
Actually the above is misleading. The recent letter by Angus Campbell actually states previous Chief of Defence Hurley cleared the LTCOL of involvement in the Jedi Council in 2013 which was well over a year before Morrison stepped down as Chief of Army.
The LTCOL was a high profile innocent victim that Morrison used to show how tough he was. He did not even open, read or forward the email he received.
The letter is on Michael Smiths page and is noteworthy for the fact no apology is made in it.
An absolute disgrace.
Any board or council should dissociate themselves with Morrison unless they want to be tainted with his reputation.
“Go further and just abolish Australian of the Year. ” Agree entirely, it has been so discredited by the usual bullshit identity politics. Adam Goodes, Rosie Batty, Dickhead Morrison, the unholy trinity forever destroyed the credibility of “Australian of the Year”.
Politicians will always cover up the stuff ups of the other branch of the uniparty I mean “ther but for the grace of Gaia go I” , the comrades mantra ,don’t upset the status quo comrades we will all be ruined if you do . Witness the state of the democrat branch of the US uniparty in its turmoil and naked fear as that bastard Trump tears down the carefully contrived facade , my God we could all end up in jail! . It’s a pleasure watching them squirm on Trumps hooks as like a cat he tortures them ,and every one of them deserve it .
UNiparty in operation.
Nothing to see here.
Nothing to do with you, anyway.
It’s called ‘Arse Covering’…you cover ours, we cover yours… simples!
“Liberal Party”???
I thought that mob has been deader than a Labor election promise ever since they were subjected to a hostile buy-out by the well-known multi-millionaire member of the Labor elite, Prime Quisling Halal Mal the Head-Loppers’ Pal.
It is the “Laboral Party” these days.
Neither Halal Mal nor his seeing-eye-dog can see one iota of bias in the rabid A.L.P.B.C./Get-Up daily propaganda hate-preaching line-up.
Not sure if it was an ALP stuff up, more of a Defence stuff up.
Although, going back a while, the ALP was prone to bringing the Voyager collision up while in Opposition, then forgetting it even happened when in Government.
The Liberal Party looks pretty weak on this, but maybe they’re just more principled.
The Liberal Party is left of centre, that’s the definition of liberal, so it’s unreasonable to expect them to take conservative positions
Turnbull and his cohorts principled? Give me a break.
Dr Fred is on the money. Honour among comrades of the UniParty.
According to the papers, the Solicitor General is in the Courts trying to prevent lawyers for the Home Insulation Class Action subpoenaing records of any discussions the Rudd Cabinet had about initiating the scheme.
Rudd has already given evidence from New York, would be interesting if the minutes and his evidence had significant discrepancies.
“The Liberal Party looks pretty weak on this, but maybe they’re just more principled”. The Liberal party more principled! Comedy gold.
This sort of thing happens regularly in Defence, some Admiral’s son does the wrong thing, some shitcarters son cops it up the arse.
They then keep arguing about who fucked who til their dying day.
“The Liberal Party looks pretty weak on this, but maybe they’re just more principled”.’
The Liberal party more principled! Comedy gold.
Well, the Liberal Party is either more principled than the ALP, or it isn’t.
I say the former, but you say the latter, Cassie.
Here’s an example from today’s Sunday Mail:
The ALP want’s to legalise abortion in Qld. They’ve given their MPs a Conscience Vote.
There’ll be an Executive meeting down the track that will probably bind MPs, but the acid is now on the LNP to give teir MPs a Conscience Vote.
If they fail to do so, then they hate women, and if they cave, then their membership is offside.
So, like the SSM debate, the ALP is good at winning the Politics, but how does that make them more principled?
I’d say they’ve no principles at all.
David Morrison is a fraud who continues to capitalize on his deceitful and dishonourable actions.
The Minister for Defence, Marise Payne, should:
– immediately have him stripped of his retirement rank,
– have his pension/superannuation entitlements reduced to the next lower rank,
– recommend to the Governor-General that his Australian of the Year award be revoked.
Stockholm syndrome.
Rae how about reduced to a privates level ,now that would be justice . He and Lambie can whinge about the miserly pesions they get, might even get matey ,depending on his “package”.
nemkat #2751543, posted on July 1, 2018, at 2:28 pm
Damn it, that’s faint praise, isn’t it, nemkat?
The inter-party cover-ups mostly seem to involve individual cases which, of course, are often signs of systemic problems, but are typically treated as aberrations – the only support (if any) for the victims in such cases will come from a courageous backbencher or cross-bencher, and sympathetic elements of the media.
The tendency of both major parties to protect bureaucrats and other non-elected officials in such cases is one of the biggest mistakes they make – it’s also a sign of how well they have been house-trained, as Sir Humphrey would say.
actually ALP is more principled, and the Libs more hypocritical, pretending to be hat they are not. However I don’t agree with the ALP principles and hence prefer the Libs, and always preference them ahead of ALP.
Was it Gillard or Jenny Macklin who said ”We’ll do whatever we like after we win the 2007 Election.”?
Then there was Rudd the Fiscal Conservative who wouldn’t let the boaties restart.
Even though the Coalition still had a Senate Majority until 01/07/2008, the Liberals recognised that Labor had a mandate.
Like I said, they’re better at the politics, but they’ve wrecked the Country.
Any board or council should dissociate themselves with Morrison unless they want to be tainted with his reputation.
Morrison is Chair of the Diversity Council of Australia.
I am with Rae on this – Morrison needs to be shunned, disempowered, debunked and deknackered. The ‘Diversity Councill of Australia’ rort is just the first of his sinecures to be abolished. Nail the bustard!
This isn’t a Liberal / Labor thing. The Liberal Party can’t “call out” Labor defence police and appointments because there is no difference on defence policy between the two major parties. None. Morrison made the mistake as Chief of the Army under a Labor government but then served for another two years under Abbott who had giving him an extension.
The Liberal Party (including when Abbott was PM), Labor Party and the ADF top brass all believe in the following:
That women are capable of doing every job in the ADF.
That women can do those jobs without any drop in capability.
That hyper-masculinity is a problem in the ADF.
That the culture of the ADF must change to be more female-friendly.
That diversity is a strength.
The lunatics have well and truly taken over the ADF asylum and there will be no change in the foreseeable future.