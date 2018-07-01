Why do Liberal governments cover up ALP stuff ups?

Miranda Devine reports some good news:

Five years after he was wrongly accused of being part of the “Jedi council” porn ring and sacked by former Army chief David Morrison, the Army has admitted its mistake. “Karel Dubsky was not a member of the group that called itself the Jedi Council and did not participate in the activities of that group,” Morrison’s successor, Lt Gen Angus Campbell, wrote in a statement last week.

That is good news – but is incomplete. The best news would be the current government calling out the ALP and its appointees on defence policy. You will recall that the previous government was running a misogyny campaign against the then Liberal opposition and the ADF.

What is particularly annoying is this:

Under the terms of his settlement with Defence, he is not able to comment to the media …

That is our money that the current government is paying out to cover up an ALP stuff up.