Peter Ridd and the Death of Science

Peter Ridd contributed the first chapter in Climate Science: The Facts 2017 “The Extraordinary Resilience of Great Barrier Reef Corals and Problems with Policy Science”. This is the kind of critical review of the literature which in 2016 prompted the James Cook University to censure Ridd for not displaying responsibility in respecting the reputation of his colleagues. He was warned that if he continued to speak out he could face a serious misconduct charge.
As I understand it he lampooned the actions of the university in private emails and was stood down for violating the code of professional conduct of the university. The case is in court and the episode has become an international incident due to the threat to free speech posed by the university’s concept of collegiality and misconduct.
In this paper he wrote “The reef is photogenic, the water sparkles blue, the fish and coral are beautiful and delicate, and most who see it – particularly marine biologists – fall in love with it.” It has become an icon to symbolize the threat of global warming and from President Obama down the population of the world appears to be convinced that it is about to die. Peter Ridd and others dissent from that view and argue that reports of the impending death of the reef are exaggerated as Mark Twain wrote from London in response to concerns about his health.
The grain of truth in the story is that bleaching occurs every decade or so when warmer temperatures prompt the coral to expel the symbiotic algae which live inside the polyps. These are the organisms which and lay down the calcium carbonates structure. The bleaching appears to be a defence mechanism and the coral usually recovers. It is claimed that the bleaching is a recent thing that did not happen 100 years ago. The argument of this paper is that the coral is too resilient to be damaged seriously or permanently by any foreseeable changes in the temperature or the level of atmospheric CO2.
That means that the extra half a billion allocated to save the reef is just a piece of virtue -signalling by the Turnbull government at our expense. Of course it is an ill wind that blows nobody any good and a deal of good will fall to the marine scientists at James Cook.
The GBR grows in water with a temperature range from 25 in the south to 27.4 in the north. To my simple mind it is obvious that warming would shrink the reef at the top while it would grow further at the bottom, so in a generation or three there might be a perceptible migration towards NSW. Peter Ridd used to be paid to do more sophisticated analyses than that and he has looked at the growth rates of reefs in the hotter waters around Indonesia and Thailand.
Not surprisingly, for biological processes, he found a linear relation between temperature and growth rates and the corals in the south of our reef calcify at half the rate of corals in Indonesia and Thailand.
To be continued.
Increased sediment and nitrate loads caused by poor farming practices are more of a risk than temperature.
The problem is this money will be used to regulate the life out of producers whether they are good stewards of the land or poor. The regulatory mindset in full flower.
Far better to use the half bill to buy out the point sources where overfertilisation and erosion occurs. You would probably find compulsory acquisition of a small number of beef and cane properties (you could probably count them on your fingers and maybe have to move to your toes) would give enormous bang for the buck. And solve “the problem” quite quickly.
If it was temperature the diving at the Solomons would really suck. Yet it is very, very good.
The southern reef tends to have “younger” corals too.
PNG coral blooms magnificently at much higher temps than GBR. Spearfishing heaven.
GBR must therefore be doomed at any slightly/ significant higher temps.
That’s a good one. AIMS own data show there is an elegant symbiont switch that occurs during the bleaching process. Indeed bleaching is because the corals are booting out the low temperature one and bringing in a more temperature tolerant one.
How the reef became blue again
This is an evolved mechanism, which has to have occurred millions of times for it to be so smooth.
And as for the reef being mostly dead or something, anyone who asks the dive boat operators will hear quite a different story.
Great Barrier Reef in near pristine condition: dive boat operators
You’d think they might know something about it seeing they’re out there all the time, not warming a chair in an airconditioned office in Townsville or Brisbane.
Offside just went on holiday in Hawaii. Apart from the big island bit being ruined by volcanic activity, she also went snorkeling at some famous bay, famous for its coral. She reckoned the sad little reef there was complete crap compared GBR, but anyway, the guide was busy telling everyone how the GBR was not good anymore.
As an eternal optimist, I’d like the title to say “Peter Ridd and the potential rebirth of Science.” I think in many areas it died sometime ago.
In the seventies, I worked in mineral exploitation for a few years, based in North Queensland. At the time ferral pigs were blamed for a lot of erosion and run-off problems, and of course the Crown-of-Thorn Starfish is a villain but I’m no expert and can only wonder if that is cyclical or not.