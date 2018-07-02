Monday Forum: July 2, 2018

Posted on 3:00 pm, July 2, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson
297 Responses to Monday Forum: July 2, 2018

  1. Frank
    #2752688, posted on July 2, 2018 at 7:32 pm

    Senator H-Y was visibly In tears in her workplace this morning.

    Does anyone really believe this?

  2. EvilElvis
    #2752689, posted on July 2, 2018 at 7:34 pm

    Senator H-Y was visibly In tears in her workplace this morning.

    Christ, she’d go well with me then, meltdown city!

  3. calli
    #2752690, posted on July 2, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    Can you be invisibly in tears?

    😂

  4. Some History
    #2752691, posted on July 2, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    Cry Me A River – Julie London

  5. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2752692, posted on July 2, 2018 at 7:35 pm

    Senator H-Y was visibly In tears in her workplace this morning.

    Because Monty got the last donut.
    It happens.

  6. Delta A
    #2752693, posted on July 2, 2018 at 7:38 pm

    Senator H-Y was visibly In tears in her workplace this morning.

    She has form with the boo-hooing when it suits her.

  7. Rae
    #2752695, posted on July 2, 2018 at 7:41 pm

    The Langoliers have been at work.

  8. Frank
    #2752696, posted on July 2, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    From that takimag link about Michael Moore:

    Moore confessed to Colbert that he cries every day when reading the newspaper. And he made it clear he wasn’t being hyperbolic this time. He actually cries. He reads the newspaper and he cries. Every day. And he isn’t ashamed of saying this on national TV.

    Another one. These people are totally full of it, who do they think is buying.

  9. C.L
    #2752697, posted on July 2, 2018 at 7:42 pm

    Senator H-Y was visibly In tears in her workplace this morning.
    ————-
    Does anyone really believe this?

    Does anyone really care?

  10. cohenite
    #2752698, posted on July 2, 2018 at 7:44 pm

    Fabulous body language analysis of Rosenstein during his answers to the house interrogation about the IG report. This guy is a real arsehole:

  11. Cassie of Sydney
    #2752700, posted on July 2, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    Softcock Bolt. Softcock Kenny. Softcock Abbott. Credlin took the wimmin’s line…….outrage, outrage yet no discussion about the context. Unbelievable. I am seriously thinking about cancelling Sky and cancelling The Oz. We’re stuffed, so called conservatives desperately trying to be liked by leftist parasites. I can’t take it anymore!!

  13. Rae
    #2752702, posted on July 2, 2018 at 7:45 pm

    Senator H-Y was visibly In tears in her workplace this morning.
    ————-
    Does anyone really believe this?

    Yes. I’ve seen it happen with other women, and with one man.

  14. C.L
    #2752703, posted on July 2, 2018 at 7:46 pm

    Remembering when …

    Cory Bernardi proposed a senate motion to condemn White Ribbon Australia for its advocacy of abortion on demand – including late term murders.

    Sarah Hanson-Young opposed the motion, then went bananas

  15. egg_
    #2752705, posted on July 2, 2018 at 7:47 pm

    SHY and DL on ABC 7.30 with Vitrioli – SHY says she’s taking legal advice from Rebecca Giles from Kennedy’s over the issue, DL says he won’t apologise.
    Well done.
    Stand your ground mate.

  16. Roger
    #2752706, posted on July 2, 2018 at 7:50 pm

    Not exactly an encouraging performance by DL on 7:30.

    He needs to recall what SHY said with more certainty.

  17. Snoopy
    #2752707, posted on July 2, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    It’s interesting that none of the news reports have shown vision from the Senate.

  18. nemkat
    #2752708, posted on July 2, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    Softcock Bolt. Softcock Kenny. Softcock Abbott. Credlin took the wimmin’s line…….outrage, outrage yet no discussion about the context.

    None of these people are conservatives, they’re all Statists.

  19. Infidel Tiger
    #2752709, posted on July 2, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    Yes. I’ve seen it happen with other women, and with one man.

    The public service sounds brutal.

  20. egg_
    #2752710, posted on July 2, 2018 at 7:51 pm

    It’s probably been disappeared, but SHY’s former statement was in the context of “newly single ready to mingle” re hookups.
    She stated on 7.30 tonight that she’s been bullied from across the floor in the Senate with men’s’ names mentioned in the past.

    What about the hounding that Barndoor copped, glass jaw?

  21. Old School Conservative
    #2752711, posted on July 2, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    Rae
    #2752657, posted on July 2, 2018 at 7:04 pm
    Chemo brain atm.

    If by that you mean chemotherapy, I wish you all the best in dealing with the illness and the cure.

  22. Cassie of Sydney
    #2752712, posted on July 2, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    “Sarah Hanson-Young opposed the motion, then went bananas “.

    SHY, like the other green maggots, is a total fucking hypocrite.

  23. Jo Smyth
    #2752713, posted on July 2, 2018 at 7:52 pm

    That’s the trouble with Conservatives. Always got to be so nice. Credlin says DL is a nasty person and she has personally experienced it. The difference is, the next time he is nasty to Peta Credlin, hell would freeze over before SHY would jump to her defence.

  24. Serena at the Pub
    #2752714, posted on July 2, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    Yep, libel laws in this country are so skewed to the plaintiff

    Wait until someone seriously, in bog standard fashion, defames you.
    It ain’t funny at all. There’s near no redress possible.

  25. Stimpson J. Cat
    #2752715, posted on July 2, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    He actually cries. He reads the newspaper and he cries. Every day.

    Usually after getting off the scales.

  26. Delta A
    #2752716, posted on July 2, 2018 at 7:54 pm

    Yes. I’ve seen it happen with other women, and with one man.

    One has to expect that working as an orderly in the local public hospital.

  27. Snoopy
    #2752717, posted on July 2, 2018 at 7:55 pm

    Why didn’t Vitrioli press SHY to name names on who had said all those terrible things about her in the Senate?

  28. egg_
    #2752718, posted on July 2, 2018 at 7:55 pm

    Credlin says DL is a nasty person and she has personally experienced it.

    The biatch probably deserved it.
    Well played, Sir.

  29. Gab
    #2752719, posted on July 2, 2018 at 7:55 pm

    Senator H-Y was visibly In tears in her workplace this morning.

    Also known as passive-aggressive manipulation.

  30. zyconoclast
    #2752720, posted on July 2, 2018 at 7:56 pm

    Magistrate, 67, who defended his family against an armed gang who stormed his £2million mansion was ARRESTED himself… and accused of racially aggravated assault

    A magistrate defending his family against an armed gang who stormed his home ended up being arrested himself – and accused of a racially aggravated assault.

    Police detained Nigel Stringer for three hours and he remains under investigation while the gang – believed to have been armed with a gun, knives, metal bars and a crossbow – were allowed to leave.

    The 67-year-old, who has been a magistrate for 26 years, is now standing down to pursue a private prosecution against the men.

    His wife Cindy, 55, says she lives in constant fear following the terrifying events of January 14.

    Mr Stringer says justice ‘runs in my blood’, with his grandfather and parents having careers in policing.

    But he said: ‘They would all turn in their graves to know that modern political correctness caused my son and I to be taken from our home for defending our family.

    ‘In detaining us the police left my wife and daughters unprotected with some of the gang still in and around our garden.’

    The millionaire property developer believes the incident – during which both sides allegedly used the racially incendiary n-word – may have arisen from a bitter dispute with a tenant over rent arrears.

    Mr Stringer was enjoying a Sunday afternoon with his wife and three children aged 26, 24 and 22 at their £2million, 40-room home in Morningthorpe, near Norwich, when three cars pulled up at the gates and a group of men climbed into the grounds.

    He rang 999. ‘I told the operator we were under attack,’ he said. ‘I could see at least three men running between the trees. One had a weapon which looked like a crossbow. The others had steel bars.’

    When a fourth man armed with what appeared to be a handgun started banging on their glass front door, Mr Stringer said he was compelled to act. He grabbed a child’s hockey stick and confronted the intruder.

    ‘My son told me he had seen a gun,’ he said. ‘I went outside and I kept shouting loudly at him to leave and that the police were on the way.

    ‘I used my hands and the stick to push him away from the house. He kept punching and kicking me. I was by that time bruised, bleeding and utterly exhausted.’

    Mr Stringer said he was then horrified to see four other men on the other side of a hedge urging their companion with phrases such as: ‘Go on my n*****, slog him.’

    He said: ‘I had no strength left, I only had my voice and I tried to find the most shocking words to shout, thinking that if they came through that hedge we could be killed. There was nobody there to save us, we were alone.

    ‘Using their own words, I shouted ‘and if you n*****s come into my garden I will f***ing hit you with this’. I merely flung their own words back at them. I am not racist.’

    The other men retreated to their cars by the gate, where they stood holding a crossbow, claimed Mr Stringer.

    Moments before police arrived, the remaining intruder made a 999 call saying he had been attacked by two men, suffered numerous injuries and racially abused.

    Five police cars then arrived and officers arrested Mr Stringer and his son on suspicion of a racially aggravated attack. Police briefly questioned the men at the gate but none was arrested.

    He said police were uninterested in the injuries he suffered and told him the gang had simply entered his garden as civil trespassers and ‘done nothing wrong’. Mr Stringer said he later discovered a discarded metal bar and three knives.

    Within weeks he was informed that police had closed the file about the trespass.

    Now, six months on, he has had to resign as a Norwich magistrate as he would have been unable to launch a private prosecution while sitting on the bench.

    Yesterday Mr Stringer said: ‘This should be a warning to all homeowners that not only are the police unable to protect us, they will actually arrest innocent homeowners who protect themselves, even against an armed and dangerous gang.’

    Mrs Stringer said she was ‘scared out of my wits’ during the incident. ‘I now live in constant fear,’ she added.

    A Norfolk Police spokesman said a file has been submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service and Mr Stringer ‘remains under investigation’.

  31. egg_
    #2752721, posted on July 2, 2018 at 7:56 pm

    Senator H-Y was visibly In tears in her workplace this morning.

    “Cry bully”.

  33. nemkat
    #2752723, posted on July 2, 2018 at 7:57 pm

    The girl’s a harmless ratbag, she’ll lose her seat at the election, why not man up and aplogise to her.
    I bet he wouldn’t say boo to Senator Wong.

  34. Tel
    #2752724, posted on July 2, 2018 at 7:57 pm

    Softcock Bolt. Softcock Kenny. Softcock Abbott. Credlin took the wimmin’s line…….outrage, outrage yet no discussion about the context. Unbelievable.

    None of those people are stupid, so you have to wonder when the whole lot of them find it convenient to maintain a politically correct but plainly dishonest position. Dirty pool.

  36. Frank
    #2752727, posted on July 2, 2018 at 7:58 pm

    Also known as passive-aggressive manipulation.

    In terms of dirt that would stick, she is vulnerable to being painted as a bunny boiler.

  37. calli
    #2752728, posted on July 2, 2018 at 7:59 pm

    Credlin says DL is a nasty person and she has personally experienced it.

    So?

    Only nice people should go into politics?

    I would prefer honest hard*rses.

  38. zyconoclast
    #2752729, posted on July 2, 2018 at 8:00 pm

    Denmark: 10 out of 12 [email protected] Committed By Migrants

    A recent study has shown that 10 in 12 [email protected] committed in Denmark are at the hands of migrants, or their descendants. The review was based on sentencing reports between January 2016 to May 2017 and the figure is not likely to have changed, if not increased.

    The countries of origin for the perpetrators were Macedonia, Somalia, Bulgaria, Iraq and Eritrea. It is well known that Africa has a higher rate of s3xual assaults than other areas of the world. These were also [email protected] where the victim did not know the attacker, which in Europe is more rare.

  39. Rae
    #2752730, posted on July 2, 2018 at 8:01 pm

    Yes. I’ve seen it happen with other women, and with one man.

    One has to expect that working as an orderly in the local public hospital.

    Snipey Snark. One might well have to expect that. But, you said you’d been teaching since the age of 13. And I doubt that you were a nurse educator. More likely you were a psychiatric inpatient, and just imagined you were a teacher.

  41. Roger
    #2752732, posted on July 2, 2018 at 8:01 pm

    Despite holding a PhD in Political Science from ANU (or more likely because he holds that degree), Labor’s Jim Chalmers (successor to that other ALP economic guru, Craig Emerson) appearing on 7:30 appears to think tax cuts are doled out gratis in slices from a pie owned by the government.

    Australia is only a few key steps away from Venezuela.

  42. Cassie of Sydney
    #2752733, posted on July 2, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    “Jo Smyth
    #2752713, posted on July 2, 2018 at 7:52 pm
    That’s the trouble with Conservatives. Always got to be so nice.”

    You would think that there would be even one dumb arse conservative, liberal or libertarian politician or commentator in this increasingly pathetic country who might have learned something from Trump. But no, like dumb dick Abbott, they still want to be nice to leftist fascist scum coz they think that the leftist fascist scum will like them back. Senator Whale Watcher called Abbott a creep a few years back yet today Abbott comes rushing out to protect her virtue like Sir Lancelot…..except Sir Lancelot, unlike Abbot, had balls.

  43. egg_
    #2752734, posted on July 2, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    she is vulnerable to being painted as a bunny boiler.

    Tim Blair doesn’t call her Sarah “crazy eyes” for nought.

  44. Infidel Tiger
    #2752735, posted on July 2, 2018 at 8:04 pm

    Credlin says DL is a nasty person and she has personally experienced it.

    Credlin is an incompetent scheming bitch who brought down abbott’s government. She should sit this out.

  45. zyconoclast
    #2752736, posted on July 2, 2018 at 8:04 pm

    Shooting the the USA is worth 2 days headline news.
    Shooting in Sweden not so much.

    4 injured in shooting & stabbing in Sweden’s Helsingborg

  46. egg_
    #2752737, posted on July 2, 2018 at 8:05 pm

    Only nice people should go into politics?

    I would prefer honest hard*rses… to [email protected]

    So would Joe taxpayer, presumably.

  47. JMH
    #2752738, posted on July 2, 2018 at 8:05 pm

    Asking for a friend. So the rest of us don’t have to, has any Cat put their hand up to take for one for the team by watching Q and A tonight with Cory Bernardi onboard as the sacrificial conservative and report back? My friend has advised he is completely out of sick bags and I have none to spare!

