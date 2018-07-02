Liberty Quote
Moral judgment was seen as the first step down the road to fanaticism. But moral relativism is the deathknell of a civilization. In a relativist culture, there is no moral consensus, only a clash of conflicting views in which the loudest voice wins.— Jonathan Sacks
Monday Forum: July 2, 2018
Does anyone really believe this?
Senator H-Y was visibly In tears in her workplace this morning.
Christ, she’d go well with me then, meltdown city!
Can you be invisibly in tears?
😂
Cry Me A River – Julie London
Senator H-Y was visibly In tears in her workplace this morning.
Because Monty got the last donut.
It happens.
Senator H-Y was visibly In tears in her workplace this morning.
She has form with the boo-hooing when it suits her.
The Langoliers have been at work.
From that takimag link about Michael Moore:
Another one. These people are totally full of it, who do they think is buying.
Does anyone really care?
Fabulous body language analysis of Rosenstein during his answers to the house interrogation about the IG report. This guy is a real arsehole:
Softcock Bolt. Softcock Kenny. Softcock Abbott. Credlin took the wimmin’s line…….outrage, outrage yet no discussion about the context. Unbelievable. I am seriously thinking about cancelling Sky and cancelling The Oz. We’re stuffed, so called conservatives desperately trying to be liked by leftist parasites. I can’t take it anymore!!
Sarah Hanson-Young sues magazine over photoshopped bikini pictures
Glass jaw.
Yes. I’ve seen it happen with other women, and with one man.
Remembering when …
Cory Bernardi proposed a senate motion to condemn White Ribbon Australia for its advocacy of abortion on demand – including late term murders.
Sarah Hanson-Young opposed the motion, then went bananas …
SHY and DL on ABC 7.30 with Vitrioli – SHY says she’s taking legal advice from Rebecca Giles from Kennedy’s over the issue, DL says he won’t apologise.
Well done.
Stand your ground mate.
Not exactly an encouraging performance by DL on 7:30.
He needs to recall what SHY said with more certainty.
It’s interesting that none of the news reports have shown vision from the Senate.
Softcock Bolt. Softcock Kenny. Softcock Abbott. Credlin took the wimmin’s line…….outrage, outrage yet no discussion about the context.
None of these people are conservatives, they’re all Statists.
The public service sounds brutal.
It’s probably been disappeared, but SHY’s former statement was in the context of “newly single ready to mingle” re hookups.
She stated on 7.30 tonight that she’s been bullied from across the floor in the Senate with men’s’ names mentioned in the past.
What about the hounding that Barndoor copped, glass jaw?
If by that you mean chemotherapy, I wish you all the best in dealing with the illness and the cure.
“Sarah Hanson-Young opposed the motion, then went bananas “.
SHY, like the other green maggots, is a total fucking hypocrite.
That’s the trouble with Conservatives. Always got to be so nice. Credlin says DL is a nasty person and she has personally experienced it. The difference is, the next time he is nasty to Peta Credlin, hell would freeze over before SHY would jump to her defence.
Wait until someone seriously, in bog standard fashion, defames you.
It ain’t funny at all. There’s near no redress possible.
He actually cries. He reads the newspaper and he cries. Every day.
Usually after getting off the scales.
Yes. I’ve seen it happen with other women, and with one man.
One has to expect that working as an orderly in the local public hospital.
Why didn’t Vitrioli press SHY to name names on who had said all those terrible things about her in the Senate?
The biatch probably deserved it.
Well played, Sir.
Also known as passive-aggressive manipulation.
Magistrate, 67, who defended his family against an armed gang who stormed his £2million mansion was ARRESTED himself… and accused of racially aggravated assault
A magistrate defending his family against an armed gang who stormed his home ended up being arrested himself – and accused of a racially aggravated assault.
Police detained Nigel Stringer for three hours and he remains under investigation while the gang – believed to have been armed with a gun, knives, metal bars and a crossbow – were allowed to leave.
The 67-year-old, who has been a magistrate for 26 years, is now standing down to pursue a private prosecution against the men.
His wife Cindy, 55, says she lives in constant fear following the terrifying events of January 14.
Mr Stringer says justice ‘runs in my blood’, with his grandfather and parents having careers in policing.
But he said: ‘They would all turn in their graves to know that modern political correctness caused my son and I to be taken from our home for defending our family.
‘In detaining us the police left my wife and daughters unprotected with some of the gang still in and around our garden.’
The millionaire property developer believes the incident – during which both sides allegedly used the racially incendiary n-word – may have arisen from a bitter dispute with a tenant over rent arrears.
Mr Stringer was enjoying a Sunday afternoon with his wife and three children aged 26, 24 and 22 at their £2million, 40-room home in Morningthorpe, near Norwich, when three cars pulled up at the gates and a group of men climbed into the grounds.
He rang 999. ‘I told the operator we were under attack,’ he said. ‘I could see at least three men running between the trees. One had a weapon which looked like a crossbow. The others had steel bars.’
When a fourth man armed with what appeared to be a handgun started banging on their glass front door, Mr Stringer said he was compelled to act. He grabbed a child’s hockey stick and confronted the intruder.
‘My son told me he had seen a gun,’ he said. ‘I went outside and I kept shouting loudly at him to leave and that the police were on the way.
‘I used my hands and the stick to push him away from the house. He kept punching and kicking me. I was by that time bruised, bleeding and utterly exhausted.’
Mr Stringer said he was then horrified to see four other men on the other side of a hedge urging their companion with phrases such as: ‘Go on my n*****, slog him.’
He said: ‘I had no strength left, I only had my voice and I tried to find the most shocking words to shout, thinking that if they came through that hedge we could be killed. There was nobody there to save us, we were alone.
‘Using their own words, I shouted ‘and if you n*****s come into my garden I will f***ing hit you with this’. I merely flung their own words back at them. I am not racist.’
The other men retreated to their cars by the gate, where they stood holding a crossbow, claimed Mr Stringer.
Moments before police arrived, the remaining intruder made a 999 call saying he had been attacked by two men, suffered numerous injuries and racially abused.
Five police cars then arrived and officers arrested Mr Stringer and his son on suspicion of a racially aggravated attack. Police briefly questioned the men at the gate but none was arrested.
He said police were uninterested in the injuries he suffered and told him the gang had simply entered his garden as civil trespassers and ‘done nothing wrong’. Mr Stringer said he later discovered a discarded metal bar and three knives.
Within weeks he was informed that police had closed the file about the trespass.
Now, six months on, he has had to resign as a Norwich magistrate as he would have been unable to launch a private prosecution while sitting on the bench.
Yesterday Mr Stringer said: ‘This should be a warning to all homeowners that not only are the police unable to protect us, they will actually arrest innocent homeowners who protect themselves, even against an armed and dangerous gang.’
Mrs Stringer said she was ‘scared out of my wits’ during the incident. ‘I now live in constant fear,’ she added.
A Norfolk Police spokesman said a file has been submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service and Mr Stringer ‘remains under investigation’.
“Cry bully”.
MSM: SUPPORTING FREE SPEECH MAKES YOU AN “EXTREMIST”
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Jw-3aBw-nLw&time_continue=129
The girl’s a harmless ratbag, she’ll lose her seat at the election, why not man up and aplogise to her.
I bet he wouldn’t say boo to Senator Wong.
None of those people are stupid, so you have to wonder when the whole lot of them find it convenient to maintain a politically correct but plainly dishonest position. Dirty pool.
BBC diversity chief Tunde Ogungbesan says the BBC needs….wait for it…. more lesbians (😂) as he reveals that the corporation has more than 400 Transgender folk on staff. More lesbians..Don’t miss Sunday View at 11 AM UK Time this morning.
In terms of dirt that would stick, she is vulnerable to being painted as a bunny boiler.
So?
Only nice people should go into politics?
I would prefer honest hard*rses.
Denmark: 10 out of 12 [email protected] Committed By Migrants
A recent study has shown that 10 in 12 [email protected] committed in Denmark are at the hands of migrants, or their descendants. The review was based on sentencing reports between January 2016 to May 2017 and the figure is not likely to have changed, if not increased.
The countries of origin for the perpetrators were Macedonia, Somalia, Bulgaria, Iraq and Eritrea. It is well known that Africa has a higher rate of s3xual assaults than other areas of the world. These were also [email protected] where the victim did not know the attacker, which in Europe is more rare.
Snipey Snark. One might well have to expect that. But, you said you’d been teaching since the age of 13. And I doubt that you were a nurse educator. More likely you were a psychiatric inpatient, and just imagined you were a teacher.
Italy refuses ANOTHER migrant ship – day after dead babies fished from the Med
Despite holding a PhD in Political Science from ANU (or more likely because he holds that degree), Labor’s Jim Chalmers (successor to that other ALP economic guru, Craig Emerson) appearing on 7:30 appears to think tax cuts are doled out gratis in slices from a pie owned by the government.
Australia is only a few key steps away from Venezuela.
“Jo Smyth
#2752713, posted on July 2, 2018 at 7:52 pm
That’s the trouble with Conservatives. Always got to be so nice.”
You would think that there would be even one dumb arse conservative, liberal or libertarian politician or commentator in this increasingly pathetic country who might have learned something from Trump. But no, like dumb dick Abbott, they still want to be nice to leftist fascist scum coz they think that the leftist fascist scum will like them back. Senator Whale Watcher called Abbott a creep a few years back yet today Abbott comes rushing out to protect her virtue like Sir Lancelot…..except Sir Lancelot, unlike Abbot, had balls.
Tim Blair doesn’t call her Sarah “crazy eyes” for nought.
Credlin is an incompetent scheming bitch who brought down abbott’s government. She should sit this out.
Shooting the the USA is worth 2 days headline news.
Shooting in Sweden not so much.
4 injured in shooting & stabbing in Sweden’s Helsingborg
So would Joe taxpayer, presumably.
Asking for a friend. So the rest of us don’t have to, has any Cat put their hand up to take for one for the team by watching Q and A tonight with Cory Bernardi onboard as the sacrificial conservative and report back? My friend has advised he is completely out of sick bags and I have none to spare!