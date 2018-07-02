Liberty Quote
The truth is incontrovertible. Malice may attack it and ignorance may deride it, but in the end, there it is.— Winston Churchill
-
Meta
Q&A Forum: July 2, 2018
This entry was posted in Open Forum. Bookmark the permalink.
45 please.
May I have 21 please, Carpe?
I’ll go out on a limb; could I have 200 please Carpe.
Konbanwa
Bidding is open
35, if you please, Carpe.
Interruption Lotto
Carpe 56
Stackja 45
Vic in Prossy 21
RobK 200
Come on Cory, escalate, obfuscate, interrupt! And watch out for the looming DL gotcha question. Just tell them all to get fucked!
17 please, Carpe and thank you for your service.
With Cory Bernadi on the panel there’ll be interruptions every time he opens his mouth.
So, may I have 36 please Carpe.
RobK – Janet A holds the record with 152 interruptions, he may be in with a shot.
50 please Carpe.
44 if you please, Carpe.
Crikey Moses, 152? Should have put a nought on that 17…
I would like to nominate for 40 with Cory on
Hi Carpe!
Lucky 13 for me please..
Thanks
The Panel
Sarah Henderson – Low energy
Cory Bernardi – Tonight’s sacrificial lamb
Catherine King – HARPY HARPY
Erik Jensen – Screaming leftard
Corey White – Comedian who is as funny as cot death
Corey White- Roadmap to A.B.C. sinecure
53 please Carpe.
Evening everyone.
Hopefully this will be good.
70 please Carpe.
I hope my guess is better than my ill-fated MalLotto estimate.
For those in different timezones this is the periscope link to live stream, it starts when the show does.
https://www.periscopen.com/search.php?keyword=qanda
19 please.
49, please, Carpe
42 please, with the recognition that I won Malotto.
Ok Troops it’s time to do battle, so sharpen your Gladius, strap on your Pectorale, hoist your Scutum and;
lllleeeetttssss get rrrreeeaaadddyyyyy to rrruuuuummmbbbllleeee
With luck Bernardi will rip off one of White’s generous limbs and use it to beat some sense into Catherine King.
the first question straight away attack David L
1st question about DL to Cory from a swampy
Sod.Off.Swampy
Numpty asks a question, not understanding anything much
OMG, first question is an attempt to shame Corey over talking to Leyonhjelm666 coz L666 hates on Hanson-Young.
FMD
Holy shyte the numbers are coming fast
Are we up to 5 wait 6 wait 10 wait 11 interruptions already?
Prediction: RobK to win Interruption Lotto
FMD. Ten interruptions already.
ALP HARPY goes full retard, never go full retard early
I think Catherine King just made the argument that calling a woman a xunt is fine.
Should have known it’d turn into a pity-fest for SH-Y. Groan…….
Woweee…. Sarah Henderson schools the ALP harpy on manners…
.. by the reaction… the barb struck home.
And on cue the stupid fucking liberal acts like – you guessed it
A.Stupid.Fucking.Liberal.
Didn’t that Benny Wong fella complain about not being treated like a lady?
Mr unfunny doesn’t like DL
He should now definitely double down.
Erik the brillo pad is incoherent as usual.
FMD, the main issue addressed by Australia’s “Premier current affairs panel show” is Senator L telling Senator Heffalump to GFYS.
when can we deal with the big issue of the day, like the logies
FMD, Corey says “I can’t be held responsible for what L666 says”
weirdo interject with… “yes you can”
FMD…. these people are “public figures”?
As soon as Cory speaks the numbers go up
Bert Newton using the word “pouf” is sure to get a run.
Just as soon as L666 has been burned at the stake.
Member for Cox?
Obviously hard to swallow.
SFL doubles down on the ‘I’m a victim idiocy’, low energy dim bulb.
Brillo Pad, yes, that’s the word I was looking for.
Poor petal asks question.
“Comedian”
Is that what they call baristas now?
Bring back workhouses.
Swampy who was in home care had to give it up when she turned 18 and lost all that juicy welfare.
FFS you silly bint my oldest brother was in the RAAF at 16, my second eldest brother was in the RAN at 15 and i was in the RAN at 17.
Screw you and your entitlement mentality.
Erik Jensen. Trappist monk of the Left. Wish he would be silent.
Corey White. Missed his calling as a funeral director.
Brillo pad; specifically a heavily used one.
Too young. Raise the voting age to 21. Have I got the discussion right?
SFL just lurves the welfare hoover
Catherine King started her career as a social worker. No, you don’t say?
Do kids in foster care have relatives?
I would like to move a motion of thanks to Carpe for his dedication to displaying the “fairness”of the comrades at alpbc. Such dedication will surely be rewarded probably in heaven ,one day . We should nominate hin for an OA With oak leaves and diamonds ,he deserves it a lot more than a lot of the bastards who get it .
Muslima bingo!
Waiting for the defund the ALPBC question
I’m waiting for a question from a man.
White gets the floor.
Mr unfunny wants drug addicts to be paid to have contraception, yes of course OPM fixes everything.
ABC panelist advocates eugenics?
Brillo Pad wants subsidised contraception, sod off and fund your own life.
Question. Would contraceptives for Erik Jensen be a waste of time?
Is White arguing it would be better if he wasn’t born?
This is weird. Junkies can have voluntary contraception now.
Cory doesn’t agree on the contraception issue, is asked about same sex couples – “they can’t reproduce”.
Zinger from Bernardi. They can’t reproduce. Let’s be frank.
Heeellloooo….
If only goats could talk.
Short, deathly silence after Cory’s zinger.
Good work.
Any good specials on, Frank.
It happened so quick i thought i was the only one who noticed.
I don’t mean to be mean but….
Liars party bint trying for street cred
SFL thinks it’s Ok to piss away OPM
Rather than pay people we could just round them up. Wonder if anyone has tried that before?
I’m a druggie. Give me $K5 and I’ll go on the pill. Wow! That was a heavy night. Oops! Pay me child support.
Perhaps they could mandate that dealers blend bromide and the morning after pill in any batch they sell.
Wow. Comedian giving it to King.
Well that will have upset the little snowflakes applecart!
Jensen desperately searching for a wedge to get King off the hook.
Had to move on when Bernardi points out the absurdity of giving money to junkies.
Why does brillo pad look like he just crawled out of a dumptster after a meth binge
Or is that a redundant question
Cutting penalty rates doesn’t affect cost of living? Moron.
Drug addiction starts with a choice. Make the wrong choice if you wish, but don’t stick your hand out to me for help later. Your life choice, live with it.
One of the graves on the beach at Gallipoli is that of a sixteen year old infantryman, from Coolgardie.
I’ve got nothing but contempt for the entitlement mentality.
Does “speaking over” Bernadi who keeps going count as an interruption?
Catherine King is lying. Workers on EBA’s who only worked on weekends were worse off.
Yep
A positive question on TrumpSatan666
Brillo Pad doesn’t like Trump – colour me suprised a leftard doesn’t like Trump.
Only a hand-picked audience reacts like that.
Jensen reckons fair international trade is a small thing.
Brillo defies BLM…..its the cops fault.
Mr unfunny doesn’t like TrumpSatan666
Terrific rebuttal from Cory.
Moderator forgets what a moderator is meant to do. How ABC.
Erik Jensen is proving how unhinged the Left really is – detached from reality, TrumpSatan666, KKK and all the rest. Breathtaking.
10 Say Trump is an idiot
20 Audience claps
30 Goto 10
Ah ha. Misogyny…trump.
Lego hair
Go Cory.
I promise to share the arseless chaps with you if i win.
Barnardi holding his place well.
Accusations are now evidence of poor conduct!
Another TrumpSatan666 question, Corey bats it away quite well, the Lairs party bint obfuscates, Mr unfunny waffles, brillo pad says something retarded
Corey likes Eric naught.
“I’m grateful I’m just a silly comedian”.
Sides with the US against China. Not so silly.
Jensen is the clown on the panel.
Question about bull shitten tax policy, liars party bint goest straight for the polly-speak answer
AKA – gobbledygook
Jensen reminds me of Arkwright’s nephew, Granville, in Open All Hours. But without the charm.
Gobbledygook the Dugong.
Some of the twitter messages support Trump.
ABC comedian supports USA.
What’s going on?
FMD. Shorten was asked to confirm his statement. Which he did.
SLF finally gets on message on tax policy.
Is Brillo transgender?
Brillo gets his economic news from Teh Grauniad
For the love of God can someone take that brillo pad idiot to a fucking barber and they push him into a running shower.
“Happy lives beats a balanced budget”.
Said nobody intelligent ever.,
Trickle down zanaxu!
Speaking of junkies, notice that Jensen has the shakes.
If tax is good let’s have a tax rate of 100%.
Sarah Henderson knows how to speak to the camera.
Brillo can only focus on the panel. And scratch his face.
That meth binge don’t come with a price
Mr unfuny doesn’t get economics very well
Fvck, I’m losing precious IQ points listening to the barista.
that tweet from a business owner who is sick thinking of paying less tax. must be a very small business, that used to be big
“Golden shower” economics? He’s off the reservation, but it’s allowed on the ABC.
I suspect Bernardi snuck a few AC members in disguised as Greens.
Haven’t watched this program for ages and decided to because I wanted to see how Bernardi performed. Even though the panel was again stacked against him and the audience were leftist spivs trying to put him off , he handled this with aplomb. he was really good.
The Saturday Paper guy was a little weasel
Ok Troops
Interruptions came in at 91
Jackpot to next week
Next week is the Bogans Bitching Panel – should be interesting.
I should run a book at what time fisticuffs happens.
Is “Brillo” the one who put his head in his hands when Bernardi suggested tax rate be 25% ?
really don’t know how you watch this each week. One week to see how Bernardi handled it is more than enough
Goodonya, Carpe
If anyone questions “trickle down”, they ought to watch the classic film “In the Heat of the Night”.
Det. Tibbs stayed on because the town could not afford to lose the new factory.
Pretty obvious stuff: if a large enterprise opens up somewhere, the place benefits greatly. Capital investment creates jobs, wages and ultimately, tax revenue.
I agree, Bernadi handled himself very well, and yes brillopad loks and sounds like a meth head.
Favourite tweet screened during the show:
A “business owner” who said that the thought of paying less tax made them sick.
Hey! I’m dyslexic. I meant 91.
Thanks Carpe.
Ok Troops, some big numbers for a change.
I’m done, i have a 6am meeting.
Oyasumi Nasai
Thank you Carpe.
Well done, Carpe, and thank you.
TQ Carpe
Thanks Carpe. Goodnight all. 🙂
91? My dear sainted aunt! That is unmitigated torture and should be banned. Wait…it probably already is in Victoria.
There could not possibly have been a coherent thought expressed during the entire show without it being cut short. Although coherent thoughts are in short supply pretty much everywhere. Present Cat company excepted.
Am I missing something here? Surely no one could conceivably consider of shagging Sen, Hanson Young. Any more than that other butt ugly sub-human Herman Weinstein. It!’s all Fake News