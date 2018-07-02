Q&A Forum: July 2, 2018

Posted on 9:00 pm, July 2, 2018
  1. stackja
    #2752792, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:00 pm

    Panellists: Sarah Henderson, Liberal Member for Corangamite; Cory Bernardi, Leader of the Australian Conservatives; Catherine King, Shadow Health Minister; Erik Jensen, Editor-in-chief of The Saturday Paper; and Corey White, Roadmap to Paradise.

    45 please.

  2. Vic in Prossy
    #2752794, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    May I have 21 please, Carpe?

  3. RobK
    #2752795, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:02 pm

    I’ll go out on a limb; could I have 200 please Carpe.

  5. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2752811, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:08 pm

    35, if you please, Carpe.

  8. EvilElvis
    #2752817, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:09 pm

    Come on Cory, escalate, obfuscate, interrupt! And watch out for the looming DL gotcha question. Just tell them all to get fucked!

    17 please, Carpe and thank you for your service.

  9. Bushkid
    #2752821, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:10 pm

    With Cory Bernadi on the panel there’ll be interruptions every time he opens his mouth.

    So, may I have 36 please Carpe.

  14. Pedro the Ignorant
    #2752839, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    44 if you please, Carpe.

  15. EvilElvis
    #2752841, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:16 pm

    Crikey Moses, 152? Should have put a nought on that 17…

  16. PaulW
    #2752842, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:17 pm

    I would like to nominate for 40 with Cory on

  17. Westie Woman
    #2752845, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:18 pm

    Hi Carpe!

    Lucky 13 for me please..

    Thanks

  22. Peter Castieau
    #2752859, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:23 pm

    53 please Carpe.

    Evening everyone.

    Hopefully this will be good.

  23. Old School Conservative
    #2752862, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:24 pm

    70 please Carpe.
    I hope my guess is better than my ill-fated MalLotto estimate.

  27. Peter Campion
    #2752888, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:38 pm

    49, please, Carpe

  30. .
    #2752892, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:40 pm

    42 please, with the recognition that I won Malotto.

  34. PaulW
    #2752898, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    the first question straight away attack David L

  35. Carpe Jugulum
    #2752899, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:43 pm

    1st question about DL to Cory from a swampy

    Sod.Off.Swampy

  36. Peter Campion
    #2752900, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    Numpty asks a question, not understanding anything much

  37. Serena at the Pub
    #2752901, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    OMG, first question is an attempt to shame Corey over talking to Leyonhjelm666 coz L666 hates on Hanson-Young.

    FMD

  38. Carpe Jugulum
    #2752902, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:44 pm

    Holy shyte the numbers are coming fast

  39. Cpt Seahawks
    #2752903, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    Are we up to 5 wait 6 wait 10 wait 11 interruptions already?

  40. Peter Campion
    #2752904, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    Prediction: RobK to win Interruption Lotto

  41. Snoopy
    #2752905, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    FMD. Ten interruptions already.

  42. Carpe Jugulum
    #2752906, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    ALP HARPY goes full retard, never go full retard early

  43. Snoopy
    #2752907, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    I think Catherine King just made the argument that calling a woman a xunt is fine.

  44. Bushkid
    #2752908, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    Should have known it’d turn into a pity-fest for SH-Y. Groan…….

  45. Serena at the Pub
    #2752909, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:46 pm

    Woweee…. Sarah Henderson schools the ALP harpy on manners…
    .. by the reaction… the barb struck home.

  46. Carpe Jugulum
    #2752910, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    And on cue the stupid fucking liberal acts like – you guessed it

    A.Stupid.Fucking.Liberal.

  47. Peter Campion
    #2752911, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:47 pm

    Didn’t that Benny Wong fella complain about not being treated like a lady?

  48. Carpe Jugulum
    #2752912, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    Mr unfunny doesn’t like DL

    He should now definitely double down.

  49. Carpe Jugulum
    #2752914, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    Erik the brillo pad is incoherent as usual.

  50. Serena at the Pub
    #2752915, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:48 pm

    FMD, the main issue addressed by Australia’s “Premier current affairs panel show” is Senator L telling Senator Heffalump to GFYS.

  51. PaulW
    #2752916, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    when can we deal with the big issue of the day, like the logies

  52. Serena at the Pub
    #2752917, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    FMD, Corey says “I can’t be held responsible for what L666 says”
    weirdo interject with… “yes you can”

    FMD…. these people are “public figures”?

  53. Carpe Jugulum
    #2752918, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:49 pm

    As soon as Cory speaks the numbers go up

  54. Serena at the Pub
    #2752919, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    when can we deal with the big issue of the day, like the logies

    Bert Newton using the word “pouf” is sure to get a run.
    Just as soon as L666 has been burned at the stake.

  55. Peter Campion
    #2752920, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    Member for Cox?

    Obviously hard to swallow.

  56. Carpe Jugulum
    #2752921, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:50 pm

    SFL doubles down on the ‘I’m a victim idiocy’, low energy dim bulb.

  57. RobK
    #2752922, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    Brillo Pad, yes, that’s the word I was looking for.

  58. Peter Castieau
    #2752923, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:51 pm

    Poor petal asks question.

  59. Peter Campion
    #2752925, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    “Comedian”

    Is that what they call baristas now?

  60. Snoopy
    #2752926, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:52 pm

    Bring back workhouses.

  61. Carpe Jugulum
    #2752927, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    Swampy who was in home care had to give it up when she turned 18 and lost all that juicy welfare.

    FFS you silly bint my oldest brother was in the RAAF at 16, my second eldest brother was in the RAN at 15 and i was in the RAN at 17.

    Screw you and your entitlement mentality.

  62. Farmer Gez
    #2752928, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:53 pm

    Erik Jensen. Trappist monk of the Left. Wish he would be silent.
    Corey White. Missed his calling as a funeral director.

  63. RobK
    #2752929, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:54 pm

    Brillo pad; specifically a heavily used one.

  64. Snoopy
    #2752930, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    Too young. Raise the voting age to 21. Have I got the discussion right?

  66. Farmer Gez
    #2752932, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:55 pm

    Catherine King started her career as a social worker. No, you don’t say?

  67. Snoopy
    #2752933, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    Do kids in foster care have relatives?

  68. Dr Fred Lenin
    #2752934, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:57 pm

    I would like to move a motion of thanks to Carpe for his dedication to displaying the “fairness”of the comrades at alpbc. Such dedication will surely be rewarded probably in heaven ,one day . We should nominate hin for an OA With oak leaves and diamonds ,he deserves it a lot more than a lot of the bastards who get it .

  70. Carpe Jugulum
    #2752936, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:58 pm

    Waiting for the defund the ALPBC question

  71. Snoopy
    #2752938, posted on July 2, 2018 at 9:59 pm

    I’m waiting for a question from a man.

  73. Carpe Jugulum
    #2752940, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:00 pm

    Mr unfunny wants drug addicts to be paid to have contraception, yes of course OPM fixes everything.

  74. Sinclair Davidson
    #2752941, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    ABC panelist advocates eugenics?

  75. Carpe Jugulum
    #2752942, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:01 pm

    Brillo Pad wants subsidised contraception, sod off and fund your own life.

  76. Snoopy
    #2752943, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    Question. Would contraceptives for Erik Jensen be a waste of time?

  77. Farmer Gez
    #2752944, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    Is White arguing it would be better if he wasn’t born?

  78. RobK
    #2752945, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:02 pm

    This is weird. Junkies can have voluntary contraception now.

  79. Carpe Jugulum
    #2752946, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Cory doesn’t agree on the contraception issue, is asked about same sex couples – “they can’t reproduce”.

  80. Snoopy
    #2752947, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Zinger from Bernardi. They can’t reproduce. Let’s be frank.

  82. Carpe Jugulum
    #2752950, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Would contraceptives for Erik Jensen be a waste of time?

    If only goats could talk.

  83. Old School Conservative
    #2752951, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    Short, deathly silence after Cory’s zinger.
    Good work.

  84. Carpe Jugulum
    #2752952, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:04 pm

    Heeellloooo….

    Any good specials on, Frank.

  85. Carpe Jugulum
    #2752953, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:05 pm

    Snoopy
    #2752947, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:03 pm

    Zinger from Bernardi. They can’t reproduce. Let’s be frank.

    It happened so quick i thought i was the only one who noticed.

  86. PaulW
    #2752954, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:06 pm

    I don’t mean to be mean but….

  87. Carpe Jugulum
    #2752955, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:08 pm

    Liars party bint trying for street cred

    SFL thinks it’s Ok to piss away OPM

  88. Sinclair Davidson
    #2752957, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    Rather than pay people we could just round them up. Wonder if anyone has tried that before?

  89. Snoopy
    #2752958, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    I’m a druggie. Give me $K5 and I’ll go on the pill. Wow! That was a heavy night. Oops! Pay me child support.

  90. RobK
    #2752959, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    Perhaps they could mandate that dealers blend bromide and the morning after pill in any batch they sell.

  91. Old School Conservative
    #2752960, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    Wow. Comedian giving it to King.

  92. Bushkid
    #2752962, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:09 pm

    Well that will have upset the little snowflakes applecart!

  93. Farmer Gez
    #2752963, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    Jensen desperately searching for a wedge to get King off the hook.
    Had to move on when Bernardi points out the absurdity of giving money to junkies.

  94. Carpe Jugulum
    #2752964, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    Why does brillo pad look like he just crawled out of a dumptster after a meth binge

    Or is that a redundant question

  95. Cpt Seahawks
    #2752965, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:10 pm

    Cutting penalty rates doesn’t affect cost of living? Moron.

  96. Bushkid
    #2752966, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    Drug addiction starts with a choice. Make the wrong choice if you wish, but don’t stick your hand out to me for help later. Your life choice, live with it.

  97. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2752968, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:11 pm

    FFS you silly bint my oldest brother was in the RAAF at 16, my second eldest brother was in the RAN at 15 and i was in the RAN at 17.

    Screw you and your entitlement mentality.

    One of the graves on the beach at Gallipoli is that of a sixteen year old infantryman, from Coolgardie.

    I’ve got nothing but contempt for the entitlement mentality.

  98. Old School Conservative
    #2752969, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    Does “speaking over” Bernadi who keeps going count as an interruption?

  99. Snoopy
    #2752974, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:14 pm

    Catherine King is lying. Workers on EBA’s who only worked on weekends were worse off.

  100. Carpe Jugulum
    #2752975, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    Does “speaking over” Bernadi who keeps going count as an interruption?

    Yep

  101. Carpe Jugulum
    #2752977, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:15 pm

    A positive question on TrumpSatan666

  102. Carpe Jugulum
    #2752980, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    Brillo Pad doesn’t like Trump – colour me suprised a leftard doesn’t like Trump.

  103. Peter Campion
    #2752981, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:17 pm

    Only a hand-picked audience reacts like that.

  104. Farmer Gez
    #2752983, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Jensen reckons fair international trade is a small thing.

  105. RobK
    #2752984, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:18 pm

    Brillo defies BLM…..its the cops fault.

  106. Carpe Jugulum
    #2752985, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    Mr unfunny doesn’t like TrumpSatan666

  107. Peter Castieau
    #2752986, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:19 pm

    Terrific rebuttal from Cory.

  108. Farmer Gez
    #2752987, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Moderator forgets what a moderator is meant to do. How ABC.

  109. The BigBlueCat
    #2752988, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    Erik Jensen is proving how unhinged the Left really is – detached from reality, TrumpSatan666, KKK and all the rest. Breathtaking.

  110. Cpt Seahawks
    #2752989, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:20 pm

    10 Say Trump is an idiot
    20 Audience claps
    30 Goto 10

  111. RobK
    #2752991, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    Ah ha. Misogyny…trump.

  113. Old School Conservative
    #2752993, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Go Cory.
    I promise to share the arseless chaps with you if i win.

  114. RobK
    #2752994, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:23 pm

    Barnardi holding his place well.

  115. RobK
    #2752996, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:24 pm

    Accusations are now evidence of poor conduct!

  116. Carpe Jugulum
    #2752997, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:25 pm

    Another TrumpSatan666 question, Corey bats it away quite well, the Lairs party bint obfuscates, Mr unfunny waffles, brillo pad says something retarded

  117. Cpt Seahawks
    #2752998, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    Corey likes Eric naught.

  118. Farmer Gez
    #2752999, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:26 pm

    “I’m grateful I’m just a silly comedian”.
    Sides with the US against China. Not so silly.
    Jensen is the clown on the panel.

  119. Carpe Jugulum
    #2753000, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:28 pm

    Question about bull shitten tax policy, liars party bint goest straight for the polly-speak answer

    AKA – gobbledygook

  120. Snoopy
    #2753002, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    Jensen reminds me of Arkwright’s nephew, Granville, in Open All Hours. But without the charm.

  121. Cpt Seahawks
    #2753005, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:29 pm

    Gobbledygook the Dugong.

  122. Old School Conservative
    #2753006, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    Some of the twitter messages support Trump.
    ABC comedian supports USA.
    What’s going on?

  123. Snoopy
    #2753007, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:30 pm

    FMD. Shorten was asked to confirm his statement. Which he did.

  124. Carpe Jugulum
    #2753008, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:32 pm

    SLF finally gets on message on tax policy.

  126. Peter Campion
    #2753011, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    Brillo gets his economic news from Teh Grauniad

  127. Carpe Jugulum
    #2753012, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:33 pm

    For the love of God can someone take that brillo pad idiot to a fucking barber and they push him into a running shower.

  128. Peter Campion
    #2753013, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:34 pm

    “Happy lives beats a balanced budget”.

    Said nobody intelligent ever.,

  130. Farmer Gez
    #2753016, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    Speaking of junkies, notice that Jensen has the shakes.

  131. Snoopy
    #2753017, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    If tax is good let’s have a tax rate of 100%.

  132. Old School Conservative
    #2753018, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    Sarah Henderson knows how to speak to the camera.
    Brillo can only focus on the panel. And scratch his face.

  133. Carpe Jugulum
    #2753019, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:37 pm

    Farmer Gez
    #2753016, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:36 pm

    Speaking of junkies, notice that Jensen has the shakes.

    That meth binge don’t come with a price

  134. Carpe Jugulum
    #2753021, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:38 pm

    Mr unfuny doesn’t get economics very well

  135. Peter Campion
    #2753022, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:39 pm

    Fvck, I’m losing precious IQ points listening to the barista.

  136. PaulW
    #2753023, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:40 pm

    that tweet from a business owner who is sick thinking of paying less tax. must be a very small business, that used to be big

  137. Old School Conservative
    #2753024, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    “Golden shower” economics? He’s off the reservation, but it’s allowed on the ABC.

  138. Snoopy
    #2753026, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    I suspect Bernardi snuck a few AC members in disguised as Greens.

  139. JC
    #2753028, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:43 pm

    Haven’t watched this program for ages and decided to because I wanted to see how Bernardi performed. Even though the panel was again stacked against him and the audience were leftist spivs trying to put him off , he handled this with aplomb. he was really good.

    The Saturday Paper guy was a little weasel

  140. Carpe Jugulum
    #2753029, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    Ok Troops

    Interruptions came in at 91

    Jackpot to next week

    Next week is the Bogans Bitching Panel – should be interesting.

    I should run a book at what time fisticuffs happens.

  141. Serena at the Pub
    #2753030, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    Is “Brillo” the one who put his head in his hands when Bernardi suggested tax rate be 25% ?

  142. PaulW
    #2753031, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    really don’t know how you watch this each week. One week to see how Bernardi handled it is more than enough

  143. Peter Campion
    #2753032, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    Goodonya, Carpe

  144. Frank Walker from National Tiles
    #2753033, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:44 pm

    If anyone questions “trickle down”, they ought to watch the classic film “In the Heat of the Night”.

    Det. Tibbs stayed on because the town could not afford to lose the new factory.

    Pretty obvious stuff: if a large enterprise opens up somewhere, the place benefits greatly. Capital investment creates jobs, wages and ultimately, tax revenue.

  145. Carpe Jugulum
    #2753035, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:45 pm

    he handled this with aplomb. he was really good.

    The Saturday Paper guy was a little weasel

    I agree, Bernadi handled himself very well, and yes brillopad loks and sounds like a meth head.

  146. Serena at the Pub
    #2753036, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:45 pm

    Favourite tweet screened during the show:
    A “business owner” who said that the thought of paying less tax made them sick.

  147. Snoopy
    #2753037, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:46 pm

    Hey! I’m dyslexic. I meant 91.

  149. Carpe Jugulum
    #2753039, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:47 pm

    Ok Troops, some big numbers for a change.

    I’m done, i have a 6am meeting.

    Oyasumi Nasai

  150. Old School Conservative
    #2753042, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:48 pm

    Thank you Carpe.

  151. Zulu Kilo Two Alpha
    #2753045, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:51 pm

    Well done, Carpe, and thank you.

  153. Bushkid
    #2753047, posted on July 2, 2018 at 10:54 pm

    Thanks Carpe. Goodnight all. 🙂

  154. Megan
    #2753052, posted on July 2, 2018 at 11:04 pm

    91? My dear sainted aunt! That is unmitigated torture and should be banned. Wait…it probably already is in Victoria.

    There could not possibly have been a coherent thought expressed during the entire show without it being cut short. Although coherent thoughts are in short supply pretty much everywhere. Present Cat company excepted.

  155. MichelLasouris
    #2753141, posted on July 3, 2018 at 6:14 am

    Am I missing something here? Surely no one could conceivably consider of shagging Sen, Hanson Young. Any more than that other butt ugly sub-human Herman Weinstein. It!’s all Fake News

