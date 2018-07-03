A good day for Wind and other

Checking the AEMO Data Dashboard recently, it looks like a good day for renewables unreliables, the sun is shining in Sydney and the wind is blowing most places, not so much in Qld.

Wind and Other were producing a very healthy 2.5 MW, impressive compared with some times last week when the number was below 1MW and often below 0.5.

The demand across the East, including South Australia was an even more healthy 23.3MW.

Wind and other were delivering 10.6% of demand.

So we need ten times as much Wind and other. Can someone cost that compared with the cost of power from old or even from new hydrocarbon facilities?