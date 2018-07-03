ABC panellist advocates eugenics

On Q&A last night there was this proposal from panellist Corey White:
I specified that drug addicts should be given incentives, um, cash to delay reproducing because the fact is that a lot of drug-addicted people do have children and those children are condemned to lives of horror.
So the proposal is to pay people not to have children. How much?
$5,000.
Who is to pay that $5,000? Erik Jensen answers:
The health system’s pretty much to do with government. The government provides…
At least Cory Bernardi knows what’s wrong with this proposal:
I just think it’s wrong for the government to get involved in determining who can reproduce and who can’t.
That’s about right. Catherine King (who thinks the appropriate response to alleged misogyny is misandry) too:
We want every child who is born here to be wanted and loved and to be able to grow up in the best possible circumstances. But I don’t think we’d be choosing who can and can’t have children or providing incentives for people not to have them. It’s not something I’d be comfortable with.
Unfortunately neither Cory Bernardi nor Catherine King were able to fully specify what exactly is wrong with the government determining who should and shouldn’t have children. But then neither was the ABC host – Hamish MacDonald:
Do you think there are times when politicians are better off just maybe parking some of their high-minded ideas and looking at real-world problems, and trying to solve them in the way that Corey might?
Hmmmmm, no. For those people who have so little by way of a moral compass that they don’t realise that it is wrong for the government to decide who has children and who does not, here is an extract from the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide:
Imposing measures intended to prevent births within the group.
Strictly speaking, of course, drug addicts are not a protected group under that convention, yet eugenics and genocide tend to highly correlated in recent human history. Again as Cory Bernardi points out:
CORY BERNARDI
Do you do it for alcoholics and gambling addicts?
COREY WHITE
Yeah, totally.
Just to be clear – this is the national broadcaster sponsoring a debate on whether the Australian government should engage in eugenics and genocide.
awesome – get paid to be a drug addict and not have children.
What could possibly go wrong ?
So if they take the $$ and then get pregnant anyway? Forced abortion? Hmmm … sounds legit.
It’s another “oh, but that’s different” moment on the slippery slope.
If a druggie signs up for the 5 grand but then accidentally falls pregnant, will socialists demand:
A) the pregnancy be terminated
B) the child is carried full term and then adopted out
C) the 5 grand should be repayed or
D) both prospective parents are neutered beforehand so it can’t happen.
Maybe provide incentives not to take drugs.
How about this one? If you can turn up to work in good condition, not too whacked out, then you work a job and you get paid, otherwise you get sent home and don’t get paid. That would be a strong incentive, doesn’t everyone agree?
Baldrick
#2753696, posted on July 3, 2018 at 4:29 pm
None of the above. That would be discriminatory. The taxpayers will support the kid (including paying for whatever disasters arise from the “parenting” or lack of it that the kid gets), the druggie and procreative partner will sign up for another 5 grand and the cycle will repeat. After all, it’s a government funded program so it’s free.
LOL, you’re right Tim. I forgot about the free money.
As usual the luvvies spending other peoples money ,as far as these cretins choosing who breeds and who doesn’t that’s a joke, under any practical rules of usefulness to society most luvvies would not be allowed to breed themselves . I suggest they have a look at muslims and Africans breeding habits Plenty of scope for eugenics there comrades, never mind the globalist propaganda !go for it !
Can’t help feeling that the suppliers might want to up the price, since the ‘customers’ can now afford it. Is this the new Australian dream- getting rich from stupid laws? Why aren’t movies being made about this?
I’m kind of gobsmacked that this is even being discussed; however, fixed:
I must disagree with you on this one, Sinc. I watched this Q&A show (unusual for me), and Corey White clearly said that the US scheme was voluntary, and that those drug-addicted women who voluntarily signed up to receive ‘long-term’ birth control could appreciate the benefits to them of not getting pregnant while drug-addicted. Given the alternative of the state needing to support a fatherless, unwanted and/or abused child for decades, a single payment of $5000 seems like excellent value for the US taxpayer. It makes sense to me, given that drug addition is such a huge problem in the US and many other countries, and that female addicts are likely to turn to prostitution to fund their habit and are thus likely to get pregnant thereby. Calling such a voluntary scheme ‘eugenics’ is in my humble opinion a bit of a stretch, and calling it ‘genocide’ an even bigger stretch. Do you not believe in harm minimisation, or is that against your principles too?
I’m with Hotspurs on this one.
Although I must say, I now like the idea of sterilization and genocide as long as I GET TO DECIDE who and when.
LIST:
1-) All the humanities professors and 90% of Uni admin folk to be decided by drawing straws.
2-) All the self declared Climate Scientists….NO EXCEPTIONS
3-) Anybody associated with GetUp including if you’ve shared or liked any of their Soc Med posts.
4-) All the Greens…ALL OF THEM.
That’s a good start. I’ll get to the lawyers and fat people at a later date.
“Genocide” means “murder of a people”. You should not be misled by shonky UN redefinitions of the word.
Some of these people need a retrospective abortion themselves.
The gov already pays women to have kids, family, parenting and god knows what other allowances. Take them away and the druggies etc will stop having kids as they wouldn’t be able to live off them. That’s why so many drug mums want to keep their kids not have them taken off them, they lose money. Stop paying people to have kids.
Well said, sfw.
Sinclair, I think you are over egging the pudding on this one. Regardless of the merits or otherwise of the scheme, a voluntary and temporary choice does not amount to either eugenics or genocide.
Abortion fits the latter bill much better, especially as it operates in the US, targeting the black community.
BoyfromTottenham
#2753733, posted on July 3, 2018 at 4:50 pm
Baa Humbug
#2753751, posted on July 3, 2018 at 5:08 pm
There’s a lot in what you say.
But it’s still confiscating money from net contributors in order to hand it over to net recipients on the assumption that the net recipients will then fulfil their side of the bargain.
If the druggo chicks are so woke to the benefits of long term birth control, then surely, at most, we just need to make that available to them. Why do we have to pay 5 gorillas of OPM to someone to get them to do something that they can see is in their own interest?
And if (as I strongly suspect) the druggo chicks either never said it, or just said it to get the cash, then why would we assume that they’ll stay with the program once there’s no more OPM incentive?
BaaHumbug , surely you are not advocating the demise of lawtradespersons? What would we do for polliemuppets then? We would have to rely on union mafia thugs and agrarian socialists for supply , the question arises ,would they be better or worse than the present shower ?