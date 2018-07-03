Gonski fails again. Surprise surprise

A nice piece by Jennifer Buckingham at the Centre for Independent Studies.
Unfortunately, the recommendations in the second Gonski report are not based on evidence about effective use of school resources. Most are inane and obvious – for example, children who learn more in a year at school will have higher achievement. Yes, really … it is surprisingly at that useless level.
And the recommendations that do represent a departure from the status quo have several significant problems. The proposals are not supported by research, they lack detail about implementation, and overall they will significantly increase the level of complexity and bureaucratisation of the school system.
Jennifer has been at work on education issues at CIS for some time and anyone with an interest in the topic should get up to speed with her contribution.
I suspect that this has been the intent from the outset. It allows Leftist agendas to be furthered and will make future change difficult, if not impossible.
3Rs used to be sufficient. Little money needed. Then unions got involved.
So, a report that will legitimise millions, if not billions, of dollars of expenditure of tax payers’ money is only loosely based on evidence. And in another decade we’ll revisit our failures in this area again, with calls for more expenditure.
Perhaps funding is only one factor in the educational malaise?
Maybe teaching kids oodles of QWERTYism, black armband history, social justice propaganda and making them watch Gore’s Incontinent Truth over and over isn’t working.
And if it isn’t working now, giving the green-progressive teachers more money to teach them even more lefty propaganda will only make the problem worse.
No wonder Australian school kids are doing worse in Naplan testing and have falling IQs.
Homeschooling looks better and better.
How about giving tax paying parents a voucher to use on school fees as they see fit?
Expect a review and tightened restrictions if Labor get in.
We can’t have parents in control of their children’s education!
“children who learn more in a year at school will have higher achievement”
They have to word it that way because if you said those who learn less achieve less it would trigger 200,000 snowflakes and you would end being called a racist
The New Society doesn’t need persons who think for themselves ,the “science is settled “ and so is the agenda . The plan is saturation Narxist indoctrination of all people , the ones who respond best are admitted to the aparat as members of the ruling class ,its quite simple really . It is based on the old Soviet Union model and we all know how well that worked,well nearly worked the old leftist way if it fails keep doing it till it works , gonski is just another brain fart of a rich socialist probably a mate of soros and gore ,who thinks he knows everything and really knows bugger all never worl]ked up an honest sweat in its life .
Education can basically be done for “free” now, that is with no explicit financial costs or external subsidies. There are enough free resources that exist now, or ones that are free subsequent to paying for network access (e.g, if you have internet access, you’ve got Khan Academy). It would be actually cheaper for most couples to homeschool then send their kids to daycare prior to and on top of schooling.
The problem is you have to pay for accreditation, from K-PhD.
You could teach yourself maths and IT, but no university offers an examinations only pathway to certification (that I know of).
The Australian Mathematical Association for example, ought to be given degree-granting powers; or at least do their own private certs.
We can probably safely declare that public broadcasters and public education are in fact, obsolete.
Always remember Yes Prime Minister when Sir Humpy was horrified at the idea of parents having a role in their kids education ,that was the job of bureaucrats ,unless of course the kids were going to private schools like Eton , Harrow or Cheam etc, those parents were outside the system ,no controls there by the public servants who had gone to the only universities that mattered ,Oxford or the KGB training school at Cambridge
Gonski is trying to replicate what Ofsted in the UK started 10 years ago, and which they are now starting to unwind. All Ofsted managed to do was piss off the most dedicated teachers, and make schools in low SES areas virtually unstaffable. That fwit Piccoli started building our own Oftsed in NSW and called it NESA .
Marx Trotsky Gonski
Roger and Frank Walker,
Yes, indeed, home education is a vastly better way forward UNLESS the bureaucratic finks get their hands on it. The report carefully avoids the clear evidence that home-based education is far more efficient, as long as it is regular (refer Education Act (Vic) 1872 to 2006, ie. before the Education Reform Act 2007).
Home educated students achieve far more in less time than school-based students.
See Bolt says the Danes are going to take the kids of migrants for 25 hours a week from age” , one? “ for indoctrination ,wonder if comrade gonski will work tis into our system comrade giliard will be on him to do it, we all know how fond of “ Ejikay shin “ jooliar is ,she shooda been theminister she talks that posh .
Yes because there aee so few students and the tuition id induvidualised. The difference between a yr 11 class with 10 students vs 24 is astounding in how much you get through at a greater depth.
Sorry for typos … fat cold fingers on small keyboard
Dr Fred Lenin
#2753621, posted on July 3, 2018 at 3:39 pm
See Bolt says the Danes are going to take the kids of migrants for 25 hours a week from age” , one? “ for indoctrination
Yeah, and the parents will have them for the rest of the week.
Wonder which will win out?
I like Frank Walkers thinking.