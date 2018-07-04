A carbon-constrained future? Climate Science: The Facts.

A question for Josh Frydenberg. How come Australia has to have a “carbon constrained future”? An hour or so ago the AEMO Data Dashboard indicated that “Wind and other” were contributing some 2.7GW towards the Eastern States demand of 24GW. Some days last week Wind and other were often delivering less than 0.5GW. Meanwhile our coal exports are booming, hundreds of new coal-fired stations are in the pipeline overseas and the prediction is that Wind and Solar will only provide about 4% of the world’s energy in 2050.

The first edition of Climate Change: The Facts (now in a third edition) appeared in 2012 and the second in 2015. The Institute for Public Affairs has been on the case for some time with a sceptical piece in their journal in 1992. This is appropriate, after all they have been around since 1943, before the Mont Pelerin Society and F A Hayek was an early contributor to the journal as he acknowledged during his tour of Australia in 1976.

The 2017 edition is dedicated to Bob Carter (1942-2016) a world-class scientist and leader in climate realism. Some time before he died he thought the tide was turning in the debate but he spoke too soon due to the resources dedicated to alarmism through national governments, multiple agencies in the UN, NGOs and major charitable/political foundations in the US. The record of the great foundations is especially odious because many were set up by captains of industry like Rockefeller.

Nisbet examined the climate-change and energy grants given by 19 green-leaning philanthropies — including familiar names like the Hewlett, Kresge and MacArthur foundations. Between 2011 and 2015, the 19 foundations made 2,502 grants totaling nearly $557 million to environmental groups like the Sierra Club (the largest single recipient, with nearly $49 million in grants), Natural Resources Defense Council and Environmental Defense Fund. Of that $557 million, the big environmental groups received nearly $187 million to promote renewable energy and efficiency. They got another $92.5 million for “climate change-related communication, media and mobilization” and nearly $82 million to oppose hydraulic fracturing and to “promote actions to limit/oppose [the] fossil fuel industry.”

The 22 papers in Climate Change: The Facts provide essential background information to inform the debate that we have to have about power. And the information on the Data Dashboard indicate hour by hour the absurdity of the current policy pursued by the Government, the ALP and of course the Greens.