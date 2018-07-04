July 4

Posted on 12:01 am, July 4, 2018 by Sinclair Davidson

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. — That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, — That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness.

This entry was posted in Western Civilsation. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to July 4

  1. C.L
    #2754181, posted on July 4, 2018 at 12:41 am

    We’ve reached that point.

  4. Robber Baron
    #2754190, posted on July 4, 2018 at 1:04 am

    It is time we saw Turnbull hanging from a lamp post?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.