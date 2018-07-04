I was never much of a fan of Marvel comics but their movies have been magnificent (except the Fantastic Four). The interwoven plots and character development have been commercially successful and a delight to watch. Last month – on a plane – I watched The Black Panther and loved it as a story …
… but the economics of Wakanda were wrong.
In the story Wakanda is the source of a metal known as vibranium that came to Earth via a meteor strike millions of years ago. That’s all very well, but Wakanda is known to the outside world as being a very poor, isolated, and closed society. In actual fact Wakanda is a very wealthy economy with advanced technology and enjoys a very high standard of living. The Wakandans conceal their wealth and technology from the rest of the world.
So the question is – where does the wealth come from? Implicitly in the story the wealth comes from having access to vibranium. But having stuff doesn’t make you rich. Exchange makes you rich. In the story Wakanda doesn’t do much trade. It could and should, but doesn’t. The wealth and advanced technology are unexplained (or poorly explained) but in the grand scheme of things its a science fiction story and heaps of other things are implausible too.
I mention this because FEE has a story about the Commonwealth of Northern Mariana Islands (where?) – an American territory in the Pacific.
Rixter envisions CNMI as a real-world Wakanda, a reference to the 2018 blockbuster film Black Panther, in which a small, technologically advanced nation exhibits great wealth and development. CNMI is a vacation paradise, and given its limited technological infrastructure, has much to gain from deploying new technologies at scale. In more developed areas, the established companies, networks, and ways of doing things present obstacles for widespread adoption of new technology. The uncertainty surrounding CNMI’s economic future allows it to trial advanced robotics and blockchain in a way that will generate the necessary data for other developing neighborhoods.
But that isn’t a story of unexplained wealth or access to a unique raw material – that is a story about regulatory arbitrage and attracting external investment and deploying technology developed elsewhere.
Chicoms doing the economic miracle with a settler /casino complex.
Democrats introduced the economic wonder of the minimum wage to the marinaras.
“Employment fell 35 percent in the CNMI from 2006 to 2009. Most of the phased wage increases are still yet to come; additional job losses are inevitable as the march to $7.25 continues. While much of the CNMI job loss resulted from the demise of the garment industry — which ultimately would have occurred anyway because of changes in international trade rules — virtually every other sector of the economy has been devastated as well.”
Many moons ago, before the message about corrupt countries sunk in, I had a nice little punt going on an Australian company that had been awarded contracts and leases to do New Zealand style geothermal electricity on the volcanic islands of the marinaras.
Unfortunately, the chap responsible for signing electricity contracts for the government fled the country, after signing interesting contracts for diesel electricity generators instead.
Islands will always win, Comrades.
The casino settler complex has given the chicoms a backdoor into the American financial system.
The economics of Wakanda in the pacific are simple.
They are exactly the same as the economics australias political quislings have sold us out for.
“Per capita, there’s almost certainly more Chinese money moving through Saipan than anywhere else in the world. The unprecedented flow of capital has allowed Imperial Pacific to operate in ways that would be unthinkable within the 50 states. When laws have become inconvenient to the company, they’ve been flouted; when the requirements of its contract with the government have become onerous, they’ve been removed; when legislators have tried to interfere, they’ve been ignored. Imperial Pacific has made millions of dollars in payments to family members of the territory’s governor, Ralph Deleon Guerrero Torres. Remarkably, the company has also enjoyed the support of a gold-plated roster of American politicos. Its advisers and board of directors have included former directors of the CIA and FBI and former governors of Mississippi, New York, and Pennsylvania.”
I am a little confused by the suggestion that only trade with “others” creates wealth. Does that mean that planet earth cannot be rich because it does not trade with other planets? At what point on a scale of area/population do you shrink before a rich economy is not possible?
Well, what about internal exchanges (if necessary) and production? Even a hermit can improve their standard of living by saving, planning, investing and production (and of course roundabout production).
The Pitchford thesis implicitly assumes internal productivity pays for trade imbalances (capital account surpluses and links to FDI are doubly implied).
Of course, the Wakandan story assumes that they can pay for inefficiency or at least have a comparative advantage in everything.
Wakanda looked like it only had about a million people, so comparative advantage might not exist. If they sold stuff other than Vibranium, perhaps they use shell companies and import through them. Still, it’s hard to imagine such a place being able to hide, especially in today’s world, with all those satellites looking for thermal imaging.
Wakanda, Zamunda, Gilead & Lego world, they are all the same – they are fictional!
Having recently watched the movie, I would observe there must have been some trade: the dudes living in the mountain needed their carbs and timber from somewhere it wasn’t snowing all the time, and I do believe I noticed one or two of the wakandan babes had cowry shell necklaces. Pretty sure they don’t come from Wakanda.
Wealth is relative:
” In 1995, partly in response to the problem, the Federal US Government issued a regulation prohibiting U.S. Welfare recipients in the Commonwealth of the Northern Marinara Islands from employing housemaids. You read that right: welfare recipients employing housemaids.”
You have crushed Stimpy’s hopes and dreams……
Likewise the kingdom of Rohan, which has no visible basis for its economy and evident wealth.
Unless, of course, Cate Blanchett approved some Elvish enviro grants to support their pointless galloping about the plains all day.
It does mean that we are not as wealthy as we could be due to a lack of trade with other planets. So too the Wakadans would have some level of prosperity under autarky – but a very low level.
Yes – and why isn’t there a massive food preservation economy in Westeros.
Those of Westeros that preserve food reserves are the first butchered when those reserves become valuable.
Lannisters sack Highgarden.
The economy of Rohan can be reverse engineered, the existence of vast herds of battle condition horses in a snow covered environment proves the existence of vast fodder reserves and the growing/harvesting/storage infrastructure to support it.
In Westeros, the hound buries the bodies of the old farmer and his daughter that had stores of food and money when he had none.
Come to that, what sort of economy does Lothlorien have? Were all those trees fruit-bearing trees? Or do they make magic trinkets and special bread for less-advanced races to use? It’s a worry! Especially as Mordor has a slave-run economy, as mentioned in the book.
Wakanda doesn’t trade vibranium in big amounts, because it is a monopoly and keeps the price high, and the wonder metal is the source of their comparative advantage, plus they are advanced enough to avoid the curse of the dutch disease of resource wealth corrupting the economy.
The cure for cancer that Wakanda has developed, but will not share with the world, because the rest of the world is not worthy of it, reveals much about their totalitarian State. No Wakandan sympathised enough with the dying wealthies or worthies of the world to break ranks with the hivemind and share or sell the cure?.
Well, I think the existence of Wakanda in Malcolm Turnbull’s head suggests that his Jobson Grothe appears magically in response to Parliament introducing new market distortions.
Creating new holes in the giant circular money pipe for Government and union mates to hoove subsidies out through is what Government does.
All money exists to be taken by the looter class.
I think the n in Wakanda is in the wrong place!
So Wakanda is anti-immigration; a certain race has legal advantages over others; they have trade restrictions; and are in league with Big Pharma in hiding the cure for cancer. And pro-black lefties identify with this place?
The point is, Wakanda is a superior black civilisation. Vibranium is not the cause, but the proof, of its superiority, the equivalent of the immortality in Lost Horizon’s Shangri-la. Wakanda is also a ghetto fantasy. To expect cause and effect to operate there, and economic cause and effect at that, is white man’s thinking. By contrast, cause and effect do operate in science fiction, which is why it is so named. Black Panther is manifestly not science fiction.